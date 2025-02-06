Odegaard wants Arsenal to learn from the Newcastle loss and move on

Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to move on from their loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Gunners had been in fine form before the game, and most people expected them to put up a proper fight. However, the match ended 2-0, with the Magpies proving too good for Mikel Arteta’s side to handle for a second consecutive game. Arsenal were unable to overturn the deficit from the first leg, and Newcastle advanced with a commanding 4-0 aggregate win.

With this defeat, Arsenal are now out of all domestic cup competitions and will only have the chance to win silverware this season if they can secure the Premier League title or claim the Champions League. It is a tall order, but the Gunners must focus on the future and leave last night’s loss behind them.

That is exactly what Odegaard wants his team to do. The Arsenal captain discussed the team’s defeat after the game and urged everyone to put it behind them and concentrate on the next match.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“We had a few good moments in the first half where I could’ve scored, and maybe the game would’ve been a bit different. Then we let them run a bit too easily a few times. They had a few big moments there and with the goal, obviously.

“We’re all disappointed, and we should’ve done better. We may be a young squad, but we’ve played big games and we’ve played here many times, so I still think it should’ve been possible to do better, but now we have to take the lessons and move on.”

That was a painful defeat for Arsenal, as it did not seem like the players put up the fight that was expected of them. However, Odegaard’s call for focus and improvement should serve as a reminder that there is still plenty to play for. The team now needs to regroup and do better as the season continues, with crucial league and European fixtures ahead.