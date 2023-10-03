Odegaard warns Arsenal to ignore Man City and “focus on ourselves”

We can’t afford to overlook the fact that Arsenal have a Champions League game against Lens to win on Tuesday night. But who doubts we’ll win that game?

Following that game on Tuesday, as we’ve been saying all along, we have one of the most significant games of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

Beating the Citizens is crucial; if we fail to accomplish that, we should be concerned about our chances of winning the title race.

The reigning champions suffered their first loss this weekend and their second in a row after losing to Newcastle in the Carabao days before, for which many of us are overjoyed.

Even so, Martin Odegaard does not want us to be carried away by the woes of Manchester City. While not wanting us to get carried away, our captain is urging his teammates to be focused and eager to keep the fire burning.

After hearing of Man City’s defeat, Odegaard said to Football.London: “We have to focus on ourselves. This league is so tough; you say that everyone can beat everyone, and you have to be sharp, ready for every game, and it is such a busy schedule now. So we have to focus on ourselves. Make sure we are ready for next week,” said Odegaard as per Football London.

“I think every game is a big game. So, first we are in the Champions League [vs. Lens], and we have to be ready for that one [vs. City], and then we’ll see after that, but every game for us, it’s a big game.”

What a time to face Manchester City, who appear vulnerable considering their past two results and the absence of Rodri, who is suspended, and Kevin De Bruyne, who is recovering from an injury. What will stop us from winning the league if we beat Manchester City next weekend?

Daniel O

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…