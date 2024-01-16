Odegaard was too lazy to make it in his teens, reveals former

Martin Odegaard has proven to be a successful signing for Arsenal since joining from Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder has consistently displayed fine form during his time at the Emirates, showcasing significant development.

However, not everyone believed in Odegaard’s potential during his teenage years, including former Everton and Tottenham scout Bryan King. Many child prodigies face challenges in realising their full potential, leading to scepticism when emerging talents show promise.

Despite initial doubts, Odegaard has now reached his full potential and established himself as one of the top midfielders in England. King, however, recalls a trial where Odegaard was criticized for being too lazy.

He said, as quoted by Football Insider:

“Martin was 14 years old playing with tremendous skill and ability when I first saw him.

“But he was lazy! He was a lazy boy.

“It was about minus six degrees outside and we were freezing.

“So I was expecting Martin to run about a bit just to keep warm.

“Looking at him on that day, you would have said ‘no’ (to signing him).”

Odegaard has been one of the finest midfielders in our squad, and the Norwegian will continue to do well.

We took a chance on him while he struggled in Madrid, which shows sometimes a book should not be judged by its cover.

