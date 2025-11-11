Odegaard will join his Norway teammates during the break despite injury

Martin Odegaard will join the Norway squad during the current international window, although he is not expected to feature on the pitch. Norway are seeking qualification for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, making their upcoming fixtures crucial. The national team would ideally have preferred to count on their captain’s presence in action, given his influence and leadership, but his recovery remains the priority.

Odegaard missed Norway’s matches in October, and while the team performed well without him, his contribution throughout the qualifying campaign has been significant. The midfielder has played an important creative role, providing several assists and helping to drive the team’s attacking play. His leadership extends beyond his technical abilities, as his professionalism and presence in the dressing room provide motivation and confidence to his teammates.

According to Metro Sport, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken explained that Odegaard will be with the national team to continue his rehabilitation rather than to play. Solbakken told Dagbladet, “He will fly in after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don’t know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.”

Leadership Beyond the Pitch

Odegaard’s inclusion in the squad, even while sidelined, reflects his value as a leader. His role in maintaining morale and supporting his teammates during such an important phase of qualification underscores his commitment to the national side. Having the captain involved in team meetings and preparations, even off the pitch, can strengthen unity and focus ahead of decisive matches.

Norway’s Hopes for Qualification

Norway’s qualification hopes rest on securing positive results in this international window. With Odegaard’s guidance and influence around the squad, the team will look to build momentum and push for a place at the World Cup. His decision to travel and continue his rehabilitation alongside his teammates also highlights his professionalism and dedication to the national cause.

While his participation on the field may not be immediate, Odegaard’s continued involvement ensures that his leadership remains a central part of Norway’s campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…