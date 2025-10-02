Ødegaard’s Best Display of 2025? Captain Answers Critics With Champions League Masterclass

Martin Ødegaard spent the majority of Sunday afternoon on the bench, so is it a coincidence that he responded on Wednesday with easily his best individual performance of 2025?
The 26-year-old has increasingly become a scapegoat throughout the year, with some Gooners even suggesting the captain’s armband should be removed from his arm.
Our skipper admits there was nothing coincidental about his display in the Champions League, as he revealed he was inspired by the new competition for places at the Emirates.
This was leading by example in terms of attitude, showing his peers what to do when given an opportunity – make yourself impossible to drop for the weekend.
This time last year the Norwegian got injured and there was always a sense he was rushed back before he was ready because Mikel Arteta did not have many other options.
So while most players want to play every game, our midfielder might be relieved that he is no longer solely responsible for being the creative outlet for the team.
That is a lot of pressure to put on one person, which is why I think he was overthinking his final ball or shot in the final third.
A More Flexible Role
Safe in the knowledge that help was available from the bench and with the comfort zone removed, it was noticeable that Ødegaard changed his position against Olympiacos.
In fact there were a few roles that interchanged against the Greek champions, making Arsenal less predictable.
Ødegaard was dropping deeper to demand possession and then played passes with such perfect weight and accuracy that it was like he was playing golf.
This, remember, is a talent who many assumed had lost confidence.
In reality, it seems he simply needed competition because now he knows he is not guaranteed to start every week, no matter what.
The best players respond positively to a competitive environment.
A Skipper’s Mentality
I am not saying he is one of the best in the world, but it certainly appears that Ødegaard’s supposed loss of mojo has been greatly exaggerated.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Dan Smith
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
There’s is no doubt our Captain have raised his game since the arrival of Eze.
Yes, but maybe he was also instructed by Arteta to play more centrally in the final-third
Nwaneri has been playing well too in the right-sided AM position, hence Odegaard’s riskier moves and passes to be more productive
I couldn’t believe how excellent he was last night, especially in the first half.
I’ve been one of his biggest critics, but credit where credits due. That’s the Odegaard that we need to see. More of that and there won’t be any complaints from me.
Hopefully it’s the start of his rise again and he gives us this good performance and more consistently.
This was the level we knew he was capable of playing at compared to last season. And yes, no doubt having more players to compete against for positions is pushing everyone. There are so many options now in attack. Saka is really the only guaranteed starter, and once Kai is back Gyokeres will be under pressure too. Odegaard in good form is such a joy to watch
A mixture of competition , new players like Gyokeres making better attacking runs and also time to rest / recuperate with a larger squad
Onwards and upwards.
No complacency this weekend against the Hammers…they’ve beaten is last two years at home !
As he said himself the competition is a factor. Last season in particular was so fractured by the various long term injuries that there was little chance to build on previous partnerships (him, Saka and White). I have never doubted his commitment and work rate but the spark was missing. I don’t think he was nearly as bad as has been suggested though, perhaps having too much to do within the setup with so many absent
This season is a different kettle of fish and reminiscent last night of a couple of seasons ago – and that applies across the board. It seems like a reawakening with the new and newish faces blending well. He was always my choice of captain when the opinion was to let him step down.
Against West Ham –
Gyokeres.
Eze. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
OR –
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Eze. Rice.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.