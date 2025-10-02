Ødegaard’s Best Display of 2025? Captain Answers Critics With Champions League Masterclass

Martin Ødegaard spent the majority of Sunday afternoon on the bench, so is it a coincidence that he responded on Wednesday with easily his best individual performance of 2025?

The 26-year-old has increasingly become a scapegoat throughout the year, with some Gooners even suggesting the captain’s armband should be removed from his arm.

Our skipper admits there was nothing coincidental about his display in the Champions League, as he revealed he was inspired by the new competition for places at the Emirates.

This was leading by example in terms of attitude, showing his peers what to do when given an opportunity – make yourself impossible to drop for the weekend.

This time last year the Norwegian got injured and there was always a sense he was rushed back before he was ready because Mikel Arteta did not have many other options.

So while most players want to play every game, our midfielder might be relieved that he is no longer solely responsible for being the creative outlet for the team.

That is a lot of pressure to put on one person, which is why I think he was overthinking his final ball or shot in the final third.

A More Flexible Role

Safe in the knowledge that help was available from the bench and with the comfort zone removed, it was noticeable that Ødegaard changed his position against Olympiacos.

In fact there were a few roles that interchanged against the Greek champions, making Arsenal less predictable.

Ødegaard was dropping deeper to demand possession and then played passes with such perfect weight and accuracy that it was like he was playing golf.

This, remember, is a talent who many assumed had lost confidence.

In reality, it seems he simply needed competition because now he knows he is not guaranteed to start every week, no matter what.

The best players respond positively to a competitive environment.

A Skipper’s Mentality

I am not saying he is one of the best in the world, but it certainly appears that Ødegaard’s supposed loss of mojo has been greatly exaggerated.

