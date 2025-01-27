Odegaard’s connection with Bukayo Saka is a flaw in Arsenal’s game

Martin Odegaard has struggled to recapture his best form since Bukayo Saka was sidelined with an injury, exposing a reliance on the chemistry between the two players that is beginning to affect Arsenal’s overall performance.

Before Saka’s absence, Odegaard himself spent two months out due to injury, a period during which Arsenal faced significant challenges without their captain orchestrating the midfield. While the Norwegian midfielder worked on his recovery, Saka continued to thrive, putting in strong performances and growing in influence with each passing game. However, Saka’s injury a month ago has left Arsenal in another difficult situation, one where the team must find a way to win without their talismanic winger.

Odegaard’s performances since Saka’s absence have brought a worrying trend to light. The two stars have formed an exceptional understanding on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attack, with their interplay and connection often serving as the foundation of the team’s creativity. Without Saka, however, Odegaard has struggled to replicate the same level of influence, and Arsenal’s attacking threat has diminished as a result.

This dependence on the Odegaard-Saka partnership highlights a potential flaw in Arsenal’s system. A creative midfielder like Odegaard is expected to create opportunities for all attacking players around him, not just one specific teammate. Whether it is the left-wingers or the striker through the middle, Odegaard should be able to adapt and develop similar connections across the pitch. Yet, without Saka, his performances have appeared limited, and this reliance on their chemistry is an issue that is not being discussed enough.

Injuries are an inevitable part of football, and Arsenal will always face the risk of losing one of their key players. If the team continues to rely so heavily on the partnership between Odegaard and Saka, they risk becoming predictable and overly dependent on their availability. To compete consistently at the top level, Arsenal must find ways to diversify their attacking options and ensure that their creativity does not collapse when one player is missing.

As things stand, the absence of Saka is holding Odegaard back, but the responsibility lies with the Norwegian to step up and rediscover his best form. For Arsenal to succeed in the long term, Odegaard must adapt and prove that he can create chances for all players in the team, regardless of who is on the pitch.