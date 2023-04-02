Odegaard’s decision to give Jesus the penalty kick was pure genius

If we lift the title there are those little moments that you might not remember come the summer. Details that you won’t recall at the trophy parade yet are significant.
On Saturday in the 35th minute Arsenal were awarded a penalty. Our usual taker Saka was on the bench due to an illness during the week.
As our captain it seems that Odegaard was going to take on the responsibility. He’s not short of confidence from the spot having converted our opener in the recent shoot out with Sporting Lisbon.
Yet at the last moment the Norwegian handed the ball to Gabriel Jesus.
It wasn’t because Jesus had won the foul and he was hardly a more confident alternative. The striker hasn’t scored since October’s North London Derby with a goal drought coming before his month-long injury.
It shows though our skipper is always thinking.
Of course, he trusted Jesus in the short term to convert his pen, but this decision was based with the future in mind.
Odegaard is smart enough to understand the margin between success and failure can be so tiny so the difference in the run could be having a prolific goal scorer.
Man, City have Haaland, while we have shared the goals around the team, yet the quicker our number 9 got his goal the better.
Suddenly he goes to Anfield next weekend feeling confident, which might not have been the case had Odegaard not been so unselfish.
Maybe our leader heard the crazy stat about his teammate.
Jesus has never lost a Prem fixture he’s scored in. Obviously, the majority of those matches were with Man City, but if it gives the Brazilian his mojo back for our last nine games – brilliant!
The 25-year-old is just 2 games shy of James Milner’s record of 54 games scored in without defeat.
It’s not just scoring in 52 games without defeat that is impressive though. Out of those 52 games he’s scored in, he’s won 49 of them.
So, the stat so nearly reads every game Jesus scores in he wins.
It’s another example of why the 45 million was purchase was so vital.
While the Etihad has a dressing room full of talent who have experience of dealing with ‘squeaky bum time’, the majority of our young squad couldn’t cope with the pressure of chasing the top 4 last season.
Arteta has smartly brought in a few players who have that knowledge of knowing how to win.
Jesus has that.
He has game management, knows how and when to do the dirty sides of things,
A Jesus with self-belief could get us over the line.
If he were to score in his next 9 games the stats say he we won’t lose
Dan
I don’t know about the stats, but that’s definitely proper leadership from odegaard – he always puts the team first. I really respect how he shares responsibilities with his teammates like this, but also with xhaka and zinchenko. He doesn’t feel that it always has to be him. It shows that he respects them, and they respect him in return.
I must admit, I thought Ode a fairly strange choice for captain, but it’s just another one of arteta’s great decisions that’s proven me resoundingly wrong!
Great comment!
Yes captain outstanding was at it again after a weekend of much talk and test of our mental strength.
It was an awesome move on behalf of our outstanding captain to give Jesus the pen, but we have seen our talisman has come back to life in this one, he has return with a bang.
Forget about the brace Jesus score and forget about his skills sets and show boating, it was the running to the corner flag in defending against a ball that was threatening our goal to gate crash the party why the gaffer loves him so much, it is those defensive capabilities that he offers why the legendary Pepe Guardiola loves Jesus so much.
History has taught us when our Talisman in this kind of form not even Anfield will stop us.
I’m sorry Dan ,I’m not sure if you wrote that headline but 😂
I guess Odegaard wanted Jesus to regain his confidence quickly by tasting the goal again. Great decision by our captain and we’re lucky to have such hardworking creative midfielder
You would think that the manager should be making these calls not letting the players pick and choose ,not sure why Odegaard was ahead of Jesus anyone .
Anyway *
Maybe our penalty taker list was set since the beginning of this season and Odegaard deserves to be the second choice after Saka because he’s our captain
I’m not sure you got that right. I think there’s an emerging trend in world football where a player picks the ball seemingly to take a penalty as a decoy to take the pressure and limelight off the actual penalty taker. We know there are usually mind games prior to a shootout and sometimes the opposition can get into the head of a penalty taker (Martinez has done this to great effect). The decoy in these instances takes the abuse,intimidation and mind games leaving the actual penalty taker focused on the job at hand.
I’m in the camp that it was the most sensible decision to make regardless of who sanctioned it. Jesus had gone through injury and a goal drought so scoring the penalty was a morale boost. Great when a second goal went in. Hope it’s the start of things to come.
As an aside, Odegaard’s cross into the box for Xhaka to score was perfection