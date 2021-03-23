Odegaard’s influence on Arsenal revealed in these stats

Martin Odegaard has been a revelation since he moved to Arsenal in the January transfer window and that is why they are keen to keep hold of him.

The Norwegian is only at the Emirates on loan for the rest of this campaign and he has been an ever-present in the team since he arrived.

Several fans had questioned the decision to bring him to London, but he has now shut the mouths of his doubters.

The Gunners are reportedly keen to keep him with them beyond this season and Sun Sports has released some stats that shows why.

Odegaard has been the most productive player at Arsenal in creating chances since he joined.

In just 767 minutes of football, the midfielder has created 17 chances for the Gunners.

That means he creates one chance per half of football or a chance every 45.1 minutes.

He is followed by Emile Smith Rowe who has created 26 chances in 1,387 minutes of football or a chance every 53.3 minutes.

Calum Chambers is third on the ranking after creating 5 chances in just 299 minutes.

Odegaard will continue to play an important role in Arsenal’s push for a return to the European places in this campaign and fans can expect him to create more chances.