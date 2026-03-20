Odegaard’s injury record is causing a concern in Norway

Martin Odegaard has featured in only a handful of matches for Arsenal this season as the midfielder continues to contend with persistent injury issues at the Emirates.

His absences have also affected Norway, with the player missing key fixtures for his national team. Were Arsenal to claim the Premier League title this season, Odegaard would qualify for a medal, despite his limited involvement on the pitch.

Since he arrived at the Emirates, Odegaard has proven himself to be a valuable contributor, yet Arsenal now expect more from him as the club approaches a period of potential greatness. His influence in midfield and leadership qualities remain highly regarded, but consistent availability is becoming increasingly important for both club and country.

Impact on Arsenal

Arsenal have undoubtedly missed Odegaard’s presence on the field, as his creativity and vision are central to the team’s style of play. The club is reportedly monitoring his rehabilitation carefully, recognising that his full return could have a significant impact on the remainder of the season. With the team on the cusp of major achievements, securing his fitness is a priority for both manager and squad.

Concerns for Norway and the World Cup

It is not only the Gunners who are concerned, as there are now worries in Norway, with Sport Witness revealing that back home, they now fear he might be suffering from long-term injury problems. The report says that they are concerned Odegaard may continue to miss matches because of injuries, and they do not want that to be the case.

With the World Cup approaching this summer, Norway will be making their first appearance at the tournament since 1998, and it would be disappointing if Odegaard were unavailable after playing a pivotal role in helping the team qualify in North America. His participation in the competition is now closely tied to his recovery, emphasising the importance of managing both his club and international commitments.