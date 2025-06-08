Ødegaard’s Italy masterclass shows what Arsenal are missing

With Benjamin Sesko’s pace, we might finally see Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard delivering performances like his Italy masterclass every week. After returning from injury last season, Martin Ødegaard initially struggled to hit the high standards Arsenal fans know he’s capable of.

Some even questioned his captaincy. Others argued that Arsenal needed a midfield upgrade if they were to challenge again.

But Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Italy was a turning point, and the perfect reminder of just how special Ødegaard is.

For years, both Ødegaard and Man City’s Erling Haaland have faced criticism for not delivering on the international stage. Many claimed that, with their talent, they should be carrying Norway to major tournaments.

On 6th June however, Ødegaard put those doubts to bed in spectacular fashion. He bossed the game, making Italy’s midfield look second-rate as Norway stormed to a 3-0 win.

A masterclass in midfield dominance

Ødegaard’s game by numbers vs. Italy:

72 touches

47/49 passes completed

8 possessions won

5 duels won

3 chances created

3 fouls won

2 interceptions

1 tackle

1 big chance created

1 assist

It was a complete midfield performance. NRK handed him a 9/10 rating, writing:

“He first got involved after nine minutes, then delivered a few brilliant moments as our captain, truly taking responsibility with the ball. He set up Sørloth for a great opportunity after 31 minutes.”

For Gooners, the message was loud and clear: “Get me a top No. 9, and just watch us cook.”

Could Sesko unlock Ødegaard’s best for Arsenal?

Watching Ødegaard link up with Haaland, Sørloth and Antonio Nusa showed exactly what happens when he has pace and directness ahead of him. Suddenly, the final third opens up, and Ødegaard becomes the conductor we all know he can be.

With Andrea Berta targeting Benjamin Šeško, who would add that injection of speed and vertical threat to our front line, better days surely lie ahead at the Emirates.

And now, at long last, it looks like Ødegaard will finally get the chance to play on the World Cup stage, with Norway projected to qualify for 2026 and land in Pot 3.

He’s earned it. And if Arsenal match his level this summer, we could be in for something special, both domestically and on the biggest stage of all.

Daniel O

