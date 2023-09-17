Odegaard’s new contract will give Arteta the full house of his long-term Arsenal spine

Arsenal feeling confident about Odegaard’s new contract

Rumour has it that Arsenal, Martin Odegaard and his agents are on track to agreeing terms of a new contract at Arsenal. Odegaard who was named earlier this season as Arsenal new captain, is clearly an important player in Arteta’s side and hopefully we get to see him in red and white for many years to come.

Fabrizio Romano confirming yesterday via Twitter, that talks were positive between Arsenal and Odegaard’s camp over a contract extension. Saying its only a matter of time and that Odegaard has always wanted to stay at Arsenal.

Arsenal have received positive feedback from Martin Ødegaard & his camp over contract extension 🔴⚪️⏳ #AFC Negotiations advancing as reported last week — now considered matter of time to reach agreement on new deal 🇳🇴 Ødegaard always wanted to stay. pic.twitter.com/tJIm3axXmP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2023

Odegaard was asked about his contract situation over the international break and said this “I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time”, he then went on to say “Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus” Via SkySports

Arteta was also asked about Odegaard’s contract situation in his press conference for the game against Everton at Goodison Park and said this “He’s our captain. He’s a massive player for us, a really important player for us now and for the future. We’re extremely happy to have him and want to keep him here for a long time. I’m always optimistic and we have a really good relationship with him and his agent. We are really close to them and, whenever that’s confirmed, we’ll announce it.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that we could be seeing our captain at the club for many years to come. After only joining the club in 2021, Odegaard has quick become a fan’s favourite, putting in 100% effort whenever he steps onto the pitch. After a somewhat rocky start to his career, Odegaard seems to have slotted in perfectly for Arteta and Arsenal, quickly becoming one of the squad’s most important players.

Having recently signed all of his other young stars to new longterm contracts this year, like Saliba, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah and Nelson, and the recent signings of Rice, Timber and Odegaard and Kiwior, Arteta can be assured that the spine of the Arsenal team will be intact for many seasons to come.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy that Odegaard could be in red and white for a long time?

Daisy Mae

