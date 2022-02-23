Odegaard’s potential to be Arsenal captain questioned by pundit

Darren Bent has questioned Martin Odegaard’s credentials when discussing the Arsenal captaincy, claiming that others should be ahead of him in the pecking order.
The armband has been a talking point this week, with Granit Xhaka refusing to fill for the role in after Alexandre Lacazette was subbed off on Saturday. Kieran Tierney was instead tasked with leading the side for the remainder of the match, and Mikel Arteta later claimed that it was the Scot’s to take.
The boss was also quizzed on Martin’s potential as captain of the club, where he hinted (as claimed by the Mail) that would take over the role in the future, but Bent believes he has a number of players in the pecking order ahead of him.
“That’s the problem with Arsenal,” Bent said live on TalkSport(as quoted by HITC). “If Lacazette signs a new contract and stays, then he has to have the armband.
“Even if he doesn’t play as much. I think as club captain, he looks like a proper leader. The players look like they enjoy playing with Lacazette as well.
“Odegaard, I like him. But is he the most vocal? I am not quite sure.
“Then you start looking around the Arsenal dressing room. Thomas Partey, if he can stay fit, potentially. Ben White would be the one or Tierney. There would be a couple before Odegaard.”
I have to add that I also see Gabriel Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale as leaders within the squad, who also deserve a mention when considering a long-term captain going forwards, and while Odegaard is the Norway captain, I can’t help but feel he could do without the distraction. I also am not convinced that he would be willing to stay at Arsenal in the long-term if other European clubs came calling.
Where does Odegaard rank in your picks to be captain?
Patrick
3rd,behind tierney and partey,since they are injury prone he will get to lead a bit often.
The no.1 candidate should be Tierney and after him Gabriel and than Odegard. However, irrespective of who is the Captain, I hope the unity and spirit within the team stays and the team plays as one, fights as one and prospers as one.
Arsenal should pick the candidate that consistently perform well in games and has no drama in club.
Personally i would prefer tierney, whom have been nearly 3 years at club compared to ode only about one year.
Patrick you are spreading falsehoods again. Xhaka did not refuse the armband, it was passed to him in error as was supposed to have been given to Tierney !
A captain is chosen by the team. Yep the team in default. Yea, am I a top coach? No. But a reasonable person. You watch in a training game, who the players listen to when you are not watch. You look for leaders via,vocallity,
Not ability, not pecking order, as very good player can become ver mediocre once the add pressure of captaincy is granted. Mag, will be one of the better once.