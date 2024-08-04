Odegaard admits Arsenal “are still building as a team” after Liverpool defeat

Even though they did not field their strongest squad in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool, with crucial players such as Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka yet to join due to their extended break, Martin Odegaard has still emphasised that he and his teammates must improve.

While appreciating the positive parts of the tour, the Norwegian midfielder emphasised that the team understands where they need to improve in order to continue to grow.

“There’s a lot more to come and a lot of room for improvement,” Odegaard stated after the match. “We’ve been working hard, and we’ve seen good things, but we also know there are areas where we can get better. It’s a process, and we’re still building as a team.”

Last season, the Gunners were the best version of themselves we’ve seen, leading the title race until the final day of the season. Despite this, they did not win the league, with only two points separating them from glory. They must excel next season. Being the best does not happen overnight; in games like the pre-season friendlies, you should show signs of improvement.

The setback to Liverpool served as an excellent reminder to Arsenal of what defeat feels like and why they cannot afford to be complacent about it. Despite creating numerous opportunities, Liverpool’s defensive mastery and our Gunners’ lack of precision finishing ultimately undid us. We need to fix the Arsenal offence, which was a concern at times last season, before the match against Wolves in less than 15 days.

Odegaard’s comments show the team’s determination to learn from their mistakes and improve their performance heading into the 2024–25 season. According to his statements, the Gunners must now focus on their remaining pre-season games versus Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, aiming to create momentum and fine-tune their tactics for a dominant 2024–25 league campaign.

Daniel O

