Of course Arsenal can still win the title if Bukayo Saka gets an injury

Mikel Arteta has an excellent Arsenal squad, one with whom he can undoubtedly win the league. Given how the Premier League title battle finished last season, one may argue that Arsenal were just unlucky not to lift the league. They lost by two points on the last day, but they could have won it.

In fact, there was nothing remarkable about City that distinguished them as league winners; they were simply fortunate to win the league.

We eagerly anticipate what the Gunners may accomplish this new season. Even so, as excellent as their team is, one thing has Gooners worried: how to deal with their key players sustaining injuries.

So what happens if Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka is unavailable? Jamie Redknapp reckoned yesterday that Arsenal can’t win the title without Saka, but I have to disagree. A team is not made up of just one player.

So to answer that question, I must ask; What happens when Kevin De Bruyne (or even Erling Haaland) is unavailable for City? A powerful team, like Arsenal, necessitates a robust squad. However, what we Gooners have overlooked is that exceptional players, like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, often lack comparable quality replacements.

So without such players, teams do what they always do: dominate games and produce through persistent pressure, playing over man-to-man pressures, and pushing, which helps deal with the absence of quality players. Thus, if no suitable Saka backup is found by the end of the week, it shouldn’t matter.

Arsenal, with a stellar system and tactical play, should still be able to win without their starboy.

