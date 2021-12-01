Of course Arsenal should bring Wenger back to the club he loves

Will we see Arsene Wenger: Round two! by Shenel
As nice as the talk of Arsene Wenger coming back is, I have to ask the question, why has it taken this long for talk about it to be confirmed and for the club to even consider it?
Is it because they are seeing the power he now has with FIFA? Is it because they are seeing how successful he is away from the club? Or is it just down to them genuinely wanting him back because of all he did for the club, and they want to repay him in any way they can and they believe he would do well behind the scenes?
Well we won’t ever know the answer to that, but I do hope it’s because they have realised his worth since his gone.
Of course we know that Sir Alex Ferguson has a role at Manchester United and is key in some of their decisions, most recently bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back if rumours are to be believed.
And I’m not saying Wenger will be making decisions like that, but for a man who is Arsenal, who loves Arsenal and who put Arsenal before everything in his life, I believe he deserves a chance to come back in some way, shape or form to live and breathe Arsenal in some percentage once again, no matter how big or small his input may be.
I’ve always said it, Arsene for me is Arsenal and if it does happen I will be happy for him to be behind the scenes, because it makes sense after all the hard years he put in at the club!
And let’s put it this way he can’t be any worse than what we have now upstairs can he!
Plus you never know he may be a better judge behind the scenes and make some key decisions that will positively impact the club and help the process.
If it does happen it is a shame it’s taken three years, but again it if it does happen I definitely won’t be against the idea and can finally see the club moving in the way it is supposed to.
After all the key to a club’s success is the foundations, players and staff behind the scenes. Let’s not forget the fans of course, but fans will forever be loyal so I think it’s about time we got the loyal staff members back to show what Arsenal really is about!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Arsene often said he had no life outside of football and he had no retirement plan and believed he would be manager for life. Arsene stayed too long and when the club wanted to move on he refused to go and had to be forced out. He has been invited back a million times but is still in grievance mode and still holds a monumental grudge against the club for sacking him. This selfish attitude has hurt his otherwise fine legacy and the sooner he can move on the better for all concerned.
Seems you can look through a window inside Arsene’s head as well as the club’s invite envelopes as you speak so knowledgeably about such things?
I certainly have respect for some of Wenger’s achievements – most notably the earlier years. He did eat and sleep football and Arsenal but times have changed and there is a new regime in situ.
I’m not entirely sure that Ferguson should be so influential as he has had his day but ManU is not my problem.
Move on but welcome AW back as a guest but that’s it for me.
If i remember correctly it was wenger who was in favour of a clean break in order to not loom over the next coach.
As a club we make mistakes. The biggest one would be bringing Whinger Wenger Back.
So much given respect to Wenger but no respect for the club captain of the invincibles, Patrick Viera.
Using Fergusson as an example, certainly proves, its not beneficial having a previous manager having a say over the running of the club. It has not been any benefit to utd at all, so why should it be different for us. NO THANKS.
Although it is a good prospect to bring back Wenger in a higher position, I don’t believe currently is a good idea. The thinking is now the decision-making personnel are settling in their roles and we kind of are seeing better results. Also, Le prof himself is behind a big project regarding the rescheduling of the World Cup. So a disturbance currently might not benefit both parties. Also, looking at SAF’s supposed influence at ManU, would you say it has been all positive? I don’t think so…
So I guess sometimes the influence of the name is more powerful than the influence of the person behind that name, and for me, Le Prof is someone just like that. He certainly influenced Arsenal, but his name influenced millions and is continuing to influence the current Arsenal youth set-up and training and culture. Now, if he somehow became our owner, as Jon has said earlier, that would indeed be a blessing!!
No it’s time for everyone to move on from Arsene Wenger! He will always be a legendary figure at Arsenal but the club is changing and trying to move forward under different leadership’s… as Reggie pointed out above man united with Ferguson having a say over the running of the club has not been beneficial at all! Wenger didn’t exactly adapt to modern football and I’d imagine we’d be going through frustrating transfer windows once again.
While, in general, I think it usually unwise to try and go back in life, I do applaud the Arteta wish for AW to return.
I believe he has done it for two prime reasons, firstly to get AW back to the football love of his life for altruistic reasons of affection towards AW which ALMOST all of us share.
AND SECONDLY TO USE HIM AS A SOUNDING BOARD AT TIMES.
I SEE NO FORMAL OR OFFICIAL ROLE BEING OFFERED OR ACCEPTED TO AW.
BUT JUST HIS WORLD WIDE STANDING AND AURA AS AN AMBASSADOR FOR OUR CLUB , AS THAT WILL BE PLENTY.
I am in full agreement with you Jon.
However his return to Arsenal on a regular basis is a tricky one.
I think it would be wrong for him to hold a position in the club, such a member of the board.
To be at games is a tricky one. Why shouldn’t he? Former players often attend games.
However for AW there would always be a degree of focus on him as former manager. Not a good idea. The mindless media would hound him hoping to get a ‘crumb’ they could turn into a ‘degrading sensation – scandel with which to feed the thoughtless ones.
The atmosphere at his first visit to a game I think would turn the game into a ‘none event’.
Yet if he is dosen’t return to the club there are those who would spit that AW has turned his back on the club or some such nonsense.