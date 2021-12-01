Of course Arsenal should bring Wenger back to the club he loves

Will we see Arsene Wenger: Round two! by Shenel

As nice as the talk of Arsene Wenger coming back is, I have to ask the question, why has it taken this long for talk about it to be confirmed and for the club to even consider it?

Is it because they are seeing the power he now has with FIFA? Is it because they are seeing how successful he is away from the club? Or is it just down to them genuinely wanting him back because of all he did for the club, and they want to repay him in any way they can and they believe he would do well behind the scenes?

Well we won’t ever know the answer to that, but I do hope it’s because they have realised his worth since his gone.

Of course we know that Sir Alex Ferguson has a role at Manchester United and is key in some of their decisions, most recently bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back if rumours are to be believed.

And I’m not saying Wenger will be making decisions like that, but for a man who is Arsenal, who loves Arsenal and who put Arsenal before everything in his life, I believe he deserves a chance to come back in some way, shape or form to live and breathe Arsenal in some percentage once again, no matter how big or small his input may be.

I’ve always said it, Arsene for me is Arsenal and if it does happen I will be happy for him to be behind the scenes, because it makes sense after all the hard years he put in at the club!

And let’s put it this way he can’t be any worse than what we have now upstairs can he!

Plus you never know he may be a better judge behind the scenes and make some key decisions that will positively impact the club and help the process.

If it does happen it is a shame it’s taken three years, but again it if it does happen I definitely won’t be against the idea and can finally see the club moving in the way it is supposed to.

After all the key to a club’s success is the foundations, players and staff behind the scenes. Let’s not forget the fans of course, but fans will forever be loyal so I think it’s about time we got the loyal staff members back to show what Arsenal really is about!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_