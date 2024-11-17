“Of course” Arsenal target discusses a potential January change of clubs

Arsenal has been keeping a close eye on Viktor Gyokeres for some time, with the Swedish forward emerging as a potential target for the Gunners in the upcoming January transfer window. The attacker, currently at Sporting Club, has been in impressive form over the past year, which has drawn the attention of several top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Gyokeres has flourished under the management of Ruben Amorim, but with the Portuguese coach’s recent departure, his future at Sporting has come into question. Although some reports suggest that Gyokeres could follow Amorim to Manchester United, the Red Devils are not alone in their pursuit of the player. Arsenal, along with Spanish giants Barcelona, is reportedly interested in securing his services, making the race for his signature even more competitive.

In an interview with TalkSport, Gyokeres addressed the ongoing transfer speculation, emphasising that he is not focused on a move away from his current club. He stated, “It’s not something I think about, nor something I give any importance to. It’s just rumours, nothing concrete. Of course, I want to finish the season at Sporting, I’m enjoying my time there. I don’t feel stressed about making a change in the future. We’ll see when the time comes.”

Despite Gyokeres’ reluctance to entertain the idea of a January move, his recent performances have made him an attractive proposition for any club looking to strengthen their attacking options. His clinical form in front of goal and all-around play could be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad, which has struggled to find consistency in the attacking department this season.

If Arsenal were to land a striker in the form of Gyokeres, it could help provide the cutting edge they have been lacking this campaign. His potential arrival would be a welcome boost for Mikel Arteta’s side, especially as they continue to challenge for top honours. However, with fierce competition from other clubs, it remains to be seen if the Gunners can secure a deal for the highly sought-after forward.

