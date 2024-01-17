‘Of course’ Arsenal target says he is eyeing a Premier League move one day

Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen has commented on a potential move to the Premier League. The Nigerian striker is among the forwards linked with a transfer to Arsenal as the Gunners seek new goalscorers to enhance their squad.

Arsenal is experiencing a solid campaign, yet there is a sense that it could be improved with a prolific striker to capitalise on the chances they create.

Osimhen, renowned as one of the world’s top strikers, clinched the Serie A title and its Golden Boot last season. Despite speculation that he might depart Napoli during the summer, a move did not materialise, and he chose to remain in Naples, signing a new contract.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t leave for the right offer, and the striker has also attracted interest from Chelsea. The key question remains: Does he harbour a desire to play in the Premier League?

Osimhen says, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Of course one day, definitely but for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So when the time comes, everyone knows.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best goalscorers in the world now and clearly could do a good job for us.

Interestingly, he says he has other plans for his career now. But we can still try to snap him up from Napoli in the summer if we are serious.

