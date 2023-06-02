Of course Arsenal won’t sell Martin Odegaard – Ridiculous idea…

As vital as bringing in excellent players is, Mikel Arteta wants to keep his best players. In recent days, there have been rumours that PSG would like Martin Odegaard to join their project.
Odegaard, according to Simon Collings in his column in the Evening Standard, is going nowhere. According to Collings, Arsenal have stated clearly that he is not for sale; in fact, with two years remaining on his current deal, they are eager to offer him a lucrative new contract in order to counter any transfer offers.
Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka have all recently signed new contracts; adding Odegaard to the list shows how jealous Arteta is of Arsenal’s future. When speaking to the media earlier in the season, Arteta expressed his satisfaction with him as his captain, saying: “He’s more humble, I would say — even more.
“That’s the way he is. More humble and more hungry — a good combination. At 23, he has already had a lot of experience and a lot of pressure, especially individually.
“He’s played for Madrid and knows what it’s about. He does it all natural, nothing worries him, and he’s developing that even more.”
The 2022–23 season was memorable for Arsenal and players like Martin Odegaard, who finished the season with 15 goals and 7 assists, stepped up and helped Arsenal to within a whisker of winning the League.
Why would Arteta entertain offers for his captain when the Arsenal squad will be even better next season…
Darren N
Speaking from the commercial side of things as it may affect Arsenal,
WHO WANT TO SIGN HIM FROM arsenal this coming summer transfer window but if the media story on the purported transfer want of Odegaard is true.
So therefore, if PSG are actually serious in their wanting to sign Odegaard in next summer business transfer deal, let them make their move when the summer is opened.
From thence, Arsenal will look at their proposal to see how financially viable it is to them if they sell their Odegaard to PSG and reinvest the proceeds they've received by signings other top quality midfielders in this same coming summer window.
But which central midfielder can score 15 goals and provide 7 assists in the EPL in a season campaign? Certainly they aren't many. So PSG should prepare to pay Arsenal very heavily if they are to price Odegaard away from them. For, Odegaard's former club side Real Madrid will financially benefit from any sale Odegaard made by Arsenal.
Top talent that is definitely on the up, there is one little issue with Odegaard, he sometimes go missing in big games.
Arsenal must try to aid the kid by signing a robust and mobile midfielder like Caicedo to do the dirty work in midfield.
But Odegaard has been at the biggest club and won’t be distracted that easily as others , he will be focused with only one thing now on mind, the preseason.
G – you still awake ! Good god. I said what you just said about Odegaard a few weeks ago and one of the patrons on this site wanted to lynch me !!
I thought I was in pre-war Alabama, USA.
Just read your posting on Saliba page, it’s not that I knows much about the transfer dealings with Arsenal, but I read extensively and anything that is written on a red or white paper, lol
I listened and read from everyone even from people one would consider don’t makes sense.
Back to serious matters, it’s not that captain Odegaard is hiding, he will improve as he’s a clever kid.
Odegaard will not be sold, however Saliba will be sold to PSG for £80 million and Arsenal will buy KIM MIN-IAE to replace him. Arsenal are looking to buy Fresneda but they are asking for too much money. If they want £30 million for an ordinary full back of his age and non international status, then Teirney should be worth £60 million. Why do Arsenal sell their players so cheaply? Another example is Balogun valued at only £30 million for a 21 year old who has scored 20 goals should be valued at £60 million. If Balogun or Teirney was a Barcelona or PSG player with the same stats they would each be worth £80 million, but because they play for ( haven’t got a clue how to sell) Arsenal, they are both well undervalued at £30 million. Arsenal should not sell their players so cheaply! They need a new salesman.
daveg, you are correct in your assertion that Arsenal sells its players undervalue; however that is often due to mismanagent of contracts and allowing players to leave on frees. If players refuse to sign contract renewals eith 1 – 2 years left on their contracts, they should be sold.
What an odd and hard to understand phrase “adding Odegaard to the list shows how JEALOUS Arteta is of Arsenals future” . ???? What on EARTH DOES THIS MEAN?
I presume the writer was trying to say something like “how keen Arteta is to protect and enhance Arsenals future” . THAT would make sense at least.
But “JEALOUS”!? WHYEVER WOULD THAT BE?
The writer plainly misunderstands basic English words! And certainly misused them!