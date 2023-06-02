Of course Arsenal won’t sell Martin Odegaard – Ridiculous idea…

As vital as bringing in excellent players is, Mikel Arteta wants to keep his best players. In recent days, there have been rumours that PSG would like Martin Odegaard to join their project.

Odegaard, according to Simon Collings in his column in the Evening Standard, is going nowhere. According to Collings, Arsenal have stated clearly that he is not for sale; in fact, with two years remaining on his current deal, they are eager to offer him a lucrative new contract in order to counter any transfer offers.

Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka have all recently signed new contracts; adding Odegaard to the list shows how jealous Arteta is of Arsenal’s future. When speaking to the media earlier in the season, Arteta expressed his satisfaction with him as his captain, saying: “He’s more humble, I would say — even more.

“That’s the way he is. More humble and more hungry — a good combination. At 23, he has already had a lot of experience and a lot of pressure, especially individually.

“He’s played for Madrid and knows what it’s about. He does it all natural, nothing worries him, and he’s developing that even more.”

The 2022–23 season was memorable for Arsenal and players like Martin Odegaard, who finished the season with 15 goals and 7 assists, stepped up and helped Arsenal to within a whisker of winning the League.

Why would Arteta entertain offers for his captain when the Arsenal squad will be even better next season…

