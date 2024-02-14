Of course Bukayo Saka has already proven that he is world-class

Does Saka have to step up in the Champions League knockouts to finally earn the title of World Class? The ex-Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand definitely believes that Saka still needs to prove himself, but I think he can’t do much more than he has aready done. He is already world-class but just needs to carry on proving it.

Ferdinand believes that the Arsenal winger is just a top player but has the potential to prove himself as world-class by leading Arsenal through the Champions League knockouts. It’s a bummer that Saka has been doing so well with Arsenal for a few seasons, but he only got the opportunity to play in the Champions League this season because it’s the first time Arsenal has qualified since he joined.

Arsenal has already shown his skills, and he’s so impressive that he’s guaranteed a spot as a starter on the right wing for the team. Actually, when he’s fit, no one at Arsenal can play the right wing quite like him. He’s practically “undroppable.”

Last season, he had an impressive performance, with 14 goals and 11 assists in the league. This made him stand out as one of the most reliable and talented wingers in the Premier League. So far this season, it looks like he’s just picking up where he left off. He’s got 10 goals and 7 assists in 23 league games.

Looking at his league stats and the fact that he already has 3 goals and 4 assists in 5 games in his debut Champions League campaign, it’s safe to say he’s a world-class player.

Regardless, Rio Ferdinand believes that the 22-year-old can only prove himself world-class if he performs well in the upcoming Champions League knockouts.

Rio on Vibe with Five said, “Not yet. Listen, I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it’s almost like, What is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top; don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet.”

Considering Saka’s impressive performance in the Champions League and Arsenal’s current strong form, it seems likely that he will lead the Gunners to Champions League glory. So, Arsenal winning the Champions League doesn’t seem too far-fetched, right? Who could possibly argue against the fact that Saka is world-class if they win it?

Arsenal will be facing FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16 next Wednesday at the Stadio do Dragao. The second leg at the Emirates is scheduled for March 12th, and I am very confident that Saka will continue to prove his greatness.

Sam P

