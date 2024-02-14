Of course Bukayo Saka has already proven that he is world-class

Does Saka have to step up in the Champions League knockouts to finally earn the title of World Class? The ex-Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand definitely believes that Saka still needs to prove himself, but I think he can’t do much more than he has aready done. He is already world-class but just needs to carry on proving it.
Ferdinand believes that the Arsenal winger is just a top player but has the potential to prove himself as world-class by leading Arsenal through the Champions League knockouts. It’s a bummer that Saka has been doing so well with Arsenal for a few seasons, but he only got the opportunity to play in the Champions League this season because it’s the first time Arsenal has qualified since he joined.
Arsenal has already shown his skills, and he’s so impressive that he’s guaranteed a spot as a starter on the right wing for the team. Actually, when he’s fit, no one at Arsenal can play the right wing quite like him. He’s practically “undroppable.”
Last season, he had an impressive performance, with 14 goals and 11 assists in the league. This made him stand out as one of the most reliable and talented wingers in the Premier League. So far this season, it looks like he’s just picking up where he left off. He’s got 10 goals and 7 assists in 23 league games.
Looking at his league stats and the fact that he already has 3 goals and 4 assists in 5 games in his debut Champions League campaign, it’s safe to say he’s a world-class player.
Regardless, Rio Ferdinand believes that the 22-year-old can only prove himself world-class if he performs well in the upcoming Champions League knockouts.
Rio on Vibe with Five said, “Not yet. Listen, I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it’s almost like, What is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top; don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet.”
Considering Saka’s impressive performance in the Champions League and Arsenal’s current strong form, it seems likely that he will lead the Gunners to Champions League glory. So, Arsenal winning the Champions League doesn’t seem too far-fetched, right? Who could possibly argue against the fact that Saka is world-class if they win it?
Arsenal will be facing FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16 next Wednesday at the Stadio do Dragao. The second leg at the Emirates is scheduled for March 12th, and I am very confident that Saka will continue to prove his greatness.
Sam P
Saka is not world class, as much as I love him and would like to believe that. Objectivity is severely lacking here
Players like Zidane, Ronaldo 9, Henry, Messi, Ronaldo 7 ect ect ect were world class players….Saka is not at that level yet.
💯% agree with you PJ-SA, as good as Saka is he’s not world class, yet. Most supporters in Europe and possibly the world know all the players you mention and possibly rate them as world class, but some will never have heard of Saka, let alone rate him.
Being world class is banded around far to much, in my opinion.
No Sam P, he is not there yet, in my opinion world class players are generational talents like KDB, Mbbabe, Rodri and Partey who has been consistently at that level for many moons.
Partey ?!!! Are you serious mate?!
Pires, I think your judgment may have been clouded by his recent injuries.
Yes, Partey is world class, believe it or not. Only problem is that he’s injury prone
I would have said that were it not got his collapse at the end of last season, which I don’t think was injury-related (but don’t really know)
big club vs not big club
world class vs not world class
a bit silly really, no prizes for any of those things
He’s not world class, but he’s surely one of the strongest inverted-RWs in the world with very good ball control and passing skills
A major credencials for been a world class is winning major trophy with your club or country. And especially been influential in the game. Bukayo has the potential but not there yet.
Agreed
He’s potentially ‘world class’, but as Rio says he has to do it on the biggest stages. At his age he’s only likely to improve, so I think he’ll get there for sure.
Agreed with everyone that he is not world class but he is an established talent and at a very short time in his career. His numbers now are good but he is scraping at chances and getting lucky with penalties and fortunate rebounds however if he continues even this next season I dare say we can begin to have the discussion
The very fact that we are having the discussion should tell you he is not yet “world class.”
The truly “world class” players don’t need to explain why, do they? Messi, Ronaldo, etc…..
I think the debate is meant for an individual not what the team does, just like individual awards. For Rio to speak about the bigger stage, it’s like Saka will be judged on team’s failures. Just look at the numbers and then judge the player. For me Saka has also proven on international level he’s world class, just look at previous euros. If Saka was producing these numbers at Madrid, some would rate him higher but it’s just because he plays Arsenal
Would be nice if someone could define what world class is. With a proper definition, it would be easier for us to give informed opinions on the subject. One of the least controversial definitions of a world class player I found on the internet is- one of the best players in the world. The question then becomes,Is Bukayo Saka one of the best players in the world? For me the answer is Yes and I’ll give my reasons.
Firstly,Saka is statistically one of the best wingers in the world. There are lots of offensive,passing and defensive metrics that put him in 90th percentile or higher amongst wingers. I will not go into detail,however. The most prominent statistics of course are goals and assists-the only winger with better numbers in the PL is Salah.
Secondly,Saka has been huge for country as well.Many times when people talk about world class,they only consider club performances.He already has 11 goals and 8 assists for England. For comparison,Vini Jr. who is considered world class has 3 goals and 4 assists for Brazil. Last year,Saka was given the award for England Men’s player of the season for the second successive season, in a star studded England Squad! Saka was arguably England’s best player at the 2022 World Cup. The Champions League is a prestigious competition but it is no World Cup. The World Cup is the biggest stage in World football and Saka has shown his talent in it.
I’d like to pose the question,if Saka is not world class,then who is/are? I pose this question because I want to compare. Of the wingers in Europe currently, only Salah boasts better numbers. Son has better numbers too,but he’s played most games at Centre Forward. Mbappe is listed as Centre Forward. Personally, the only wingers I consider a level above Saka currently are Salah and Vini Jr. I put him in the same level as Sane,Kvaratskhelia,Foden and Rodrigo.
In addition to all the qualities I mentioned,he’s durable (82 successive matches),he’s disciplined on and off field on top of having a great mentality. He’s not won with the team obviously but has done enough to get individual accolades. Was nominated for Ballon d’Or and was in the top 30. Surely top 30 means one of the best in the world? I think Saliba,Odegaard, and Big Gabby(Yes! I think Gabriel has been world class this season,but he doesn’t get the same recognition as Saliba) are world class as well.
An interesting definition of what world class means to you Onyango.
I am very close to your definition, though I suggest there are other though less obvious factors at play tool
But essentially we are BROADLY in agreement!
Ultimately though it changes nothing in his week to week perfs as to HOW we all label him. And to me THAT is what matters, not labels!
I wouldnt go with that definition because it could be that there simply aren’t that many very good players for his position at this moment in time. If one team decided to play a sweeper system, you could say whoever they put in the sweeper role is world class because he’s the best in the world at doing it – apologies for the admittedly over the top hypothetical.
Given that there is no definition, for me it’s about whether they can always play well in any game – modric is/was world class because no one could stop him playing his game and affecting things positively for his team more or less whenever he was on the pitch. Mbappe (who I’m quite sure prefers playing on the wing, and largely does), is similar. I think saka can perform at that level but too often goes missing and can’t impose himself – it doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a big game or a small game, so imo it’s just because he’s playing too many games (which to my understanding is his choice as much as arteta’s, and imo goes against your point about the number of games he plays) and can’t physically perform to his best every time. I don’t know that for sure, however, so until he overcomes that inconsistency, I wouldn’t label him as world class, personally – it was only a few weeks ago people were complaining about his poor performances. I don’t think he far away from that top level, I just don’t think he’s there right now.
If i may, so in a nut shell he has to developed that consistency to which i agree.
In my opinion Declan Rice is a little closer to been call a world class as he’s more consistent though a different player.
I think some people always think so low of Arsenal Players. A certain Rio thinks Phil Foden is world class, yet Saka is not?
If you watched players like Robben, Ribbery and Suarez at their peak, then definitely you know Saka has a long way to reach their level. Fortunately he is still young and can definitely improve and and reach the above mentioned players world class status.
Since the start of 23/24 season Saka has
10 goals 7 assist (EPL)
4 goals 3 assists (UCL)
4 goals 2 assists (national team)
That’s a 30 goal contribution. The numbers speak for themselves
Either he is already world class OR he is not . Either way it is entirely a personal and subjective call. I cannot fathom how SAM thinks he IS world class, but only IF we win the CL.
Not otherwise then by implication, then eh SAM??,That opinion makes no sense to me at all.
Personally I couldn t care less about labels, as a mere label doesn t change what he offers to us week in, week out.
I am a realist, not a labeller!
i do not believe that he is world class,nor,do i believe he will ever be. he is a one trick pony, he gets the ball out on the right , cuts in and either shoots or provides a pass.he is neither scoring enough or providing assists. i feel because he is english that everybody is hyping him up. yes, he is a very good player without a doubt, but world class, i ,for one, dont think so. i believe that martinelli on the other wing is a far better player and has a better future ahead of him.