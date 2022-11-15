‘Of course, I would like to come back,’ Cazorla opens the door to a return to Arsenal

Santi Cazorla was a much-loved character at Arsenal and not many Arsenal fans were happy to see the Spanish midfielder leave the club in 2018.

He had been a magician with the ball at his feet at the Emirates, but injuries in his final season at the club ruined his chance of earning a new contract.

He would eventually recover to play for Villarreal before heading to the Middle East, where he still plays.

The midfielder is close to ending his playing career now and says he is open to a return to Arsenal in any capacity.

He tells The Daily Mail:

‘Of course I would like to come back.

‘I have to wait if the club thinks about me, if I can help in something – as a coach or a sporting director.’

On his relationship with Arteta, he added: ‘When I arrived at Arsenal, I didn’t speak English – nothing!

‘I remember on the first day he was there to welcome me and after that, he was very important every day.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cazorla was one of our best players and we enjoyed watching him deliver fine performances at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has worked under some of the finest managers around and will make a good coach.

If Mikel Arteta wants them to work together, the club will certainly find a role for him.

