‘Of course.’ In-form Arsenal man sends a message to the club

Mohamed Elneny insists he wants to remain at Arsenal as he nears the end of his contract at the club.

The Egyptian has spent most of his time at the Emirates as a backup to the club’s key midfield players, and he has been a good alternative.

After being frozen out for so long, he has returned to the team in the last two matches and has done well to help Arsenal win the fixtures.

The midfielder would be out of contract in the summer, and it doesn’t seem the club will offer him an extension.

As a player who rarely plays, Elneny should also not want to remain at the club. However, the opposite seems to be the case. When asked if he would stay even with limited playing chances, he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Of course.

‘I always love a challenge and give 100 per cent all the time. I don’t decide who plays but I keep going in training to show how good I am and to make him play me.

‘If I don’t play I keep going until I get my chance.

‘If Arsenal say ‘we want you’ I don’t think about leaving. It’s my family for six years. I love this club.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has shown great loyalty to the club, and it might be a great idea to keep him in the group.

However, the club is moving in the right direction, and we trust Mikel Arteta to make the right choices.

If he wants to keep the midfielder, we would back him, and if the opposite is the case, we would also support the manager.