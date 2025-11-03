‘Of Course It’s Really Tempting’ – Saliba Opens Up on Real Madrid Interest

William Saliba has opened up on Real Madrid’s interest in his services last summer, while reaffirming his commitment to Arsenal in the process.

The Frenchman had been the subject of constant speculation before signing his recent contract extension, with links to some of Europe’s biggest clubs dominating headlines throughout the summer. Real Madrid were the only side to show genuine intent and were even considered favourites to land the talented defender. However, Saliba has since shut that door by committing his future to the Gunners through a new long-term deal.

Saliba admits the lure was strong

The former Saint-Étienne defender was recently quizzed about Madrid’s interest and admitted the offer was naturally appealing.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, he said in a recent interview: “Of course it’s really tempting when a club like that is interested in you… but I wanted to win titles at Arsenal first before thinking about anything else.”

His response highlights the maturity and ambition that have made him one of the most admired young defenders in world football.

Defensive dominance continues

William Saliba and Arsenal look like genuine contenders to finally lift a major trophy this season. The Gunners have started the campaign strongly and are currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak across all competitions.

Saliba has played a starring role in a defence that has conceded just one goal during that run. In fact, Arsenal have only let in three goals all season and have kept an incredible twelve clean sheets in their first fifteen matches.

The Gunners will look to extend that record on Tuesday when they travel to Prague to face Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase, with top spot in reach if other results go their way.

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

