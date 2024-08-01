Of course Merino will sign for Arsenal – The Great-Persuader Mikel Arteta has been on the phone

Where would Arsenal be without Mikel Arteta? The main asset Arsenal has in bringing in new players isn’t the finances provided by Kroenke, the scouting department, or Edu; it’s Mikel Arteta’s phone calls to these players. Arteta’s calls to Arsenal’s transfer targets seem to be influencing their decision to move.
Ramsdale, Havertz, Odegaard, and Declan all claimed Arteta called them and convinced them. This summer, it became clear that Riccardo Calafiori chose Arsenal primarily to play for coach Mikel Arteta. The Italian turned down Chelsea and Real Madrid in favour of Arsenal, where he would be playing for the Spaniard. According to the defender, Arteta called him to explain his vision for the Arsenal project, which led to his decision.
Not long ago, there was a report of a phone call between Arteta and our top midfield target, Mikel Merino. I believe we can guess how it went. Arsenal’s ultimate weapon in negotiations during the last three summer transfer windows was coach Arteta’s phone calls.
Arteta persuades a player to join; the club strikes a pre-agreement with the player, so when it comes time for the teams to negotiate, the club simply accepts the deal because the player has said yes.
Never change, Mikel; keep making them calls.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Now if Arteta could use that charm and convince some youth to stay and give them a chance.
Our defense was already tops, just moving deck chairs at this point.
Midfield needs quality additions, and we need a striker.
“Our defense was already tops”
Slightly different opinion here. Our defense was top in some respects but wasn’t balanced enough on the LB position.
Also, our rest of the players were immense in their work rate and defensive duties last season. So, calling just our back 4 top wouldn’t be fair to the whole team. So, by that logic, a solid defensive addition like Calafiori can only help in relieving the forward players to be more attack minded and boost the goal outcomes.
Our defence was “tops’ also because we were relatively lucky with injuries. The three “pillars” of that back four, White, Saliba, and Gabriel, were virtually unscathed through the season. Imagine if any of them was out for some length of time!
So Arteta is right to strengthen that back line by signing Calafiori and (apparently) keeping Kiwior
I fear for some fans here. Some can barely stand one Mikel in the Arsenal Club. Now there are going to be two. Dear Lord.
The persuasion is that Arsenal is a huge club and then of course a ton of money
Agree with the first part, but the second?
If your saying its the contracts, then Calafiori is said to have turned down better offers, as did Declan Rice.
If, however, your talking about transfer fees, using the same two players, it’s reported that clubs offered more for Calafiori, while The Arsenal were the highest bidders (95 mill from city115 while we paid £105 mill).
Swings and roundabouts I guess.
There’s no doubt in my mind that MA is selling the club and it’s vision to the players and long may it continue.
I think Merino’s technical skills are better than Xhaka’s