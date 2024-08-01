Of course Merino will sign for Arsenal – The Great-Persuader Mikel Arteta has been on the phone

Where would Arsenal be without Mikel Arteta? The main asset Arsenal has in bringing in new players isn’t the finances provided by Kroenke, the scouting department, or Edu; it’s Mikel Arteta’s phone calls to these players. Arteta’s calls to Arsenal’s transfer targets seem to be influencing their decision to move.

Ramsdale, Havertz, Odegaard, and Declan all claimed Arteta called them and convinced them. This summer, it became clear that Riccardo Calafiori chose Arsenal primarily to play for coach Mikel Arteta. The Italian turned down Chelsea and Real Madrid in favour of Arsenal, where he would be playing for the Spaniard. According to the defender, Arteta called him to explain his vision for the Arsenal project, which led to his decision.

Not long ago, there was a report of a phone call between Arteta and our top midfield target, Mikel Merino. I believe we can guess how it went. Arsenal’s ultimate weapon in negotiations during the last three summer transfer windows was coach Arteta’s phone calls.

Arteta persuades a player to join; the club strikes a pre-agreement with the player, so when it comes time for the teams to negotiate, the club simply accepts the deal because the player has said yes.

Never change, Mikel; keep making them calls.

