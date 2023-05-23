Of course this season is a total failure for Arteta and Arsenal

Why this season is a failure By Vivek Julka
We have failed this season. I am sick of hearing that we overachieved with the youngest team in the league. This is nonsense. Just call it for what it is. A trophyless season equals failure for a club the size of Arsenal. So, who is at fault for this capitulation? Let’s discuss.
Mikel Arteta has to be sacked now. He was proving me wrong for the majority of the season but when it came to crunch time again, he couldn’t get us over the line. To bottle the league in April while being 8 points clear is unacceptable. We were top for 93% of the season, yet we are finishing second and have handed the title to Man City with three games to spare. We could even finish ten points behind them.
That doesn’t look like we even challenged them. This is the biggest bottlejob in Premier League history. Not beating the likes of West Ham, Southampton and Brighton in a title run-in is not good enough. And to fold at Man City in the manner we did was disgraceful. ‘Oh, but we can’t compete with Man City’.
Arteta has had nearly four years and has spent over £500 million. So how much more time and money does he need to beat Man City in the league? Because he has not won once against them in the League since he became manager. In fact, he has lost all of them. Embarrassing.
He has won one trophy since taking over and that was in his first few months. From then on, he has thrown away FA Cups, League Cups and the Europa League multiple times. How is this accepted by the fanbase? It has become normalised for us to constantly get knocked out of competitions without any consequences.
The excuse for this season is that we were focusing on the league. Yeah, that worked out well. As much as I don’t prioritise the League Cup, it is still a trophy. It means more than being first loser in the league. Therefore, Man United have had better season than us.
‘At least we are back in the Champions League’. This is the narrative now being spun by these ultra-positive deluded fans. Wake up! This manager can’t even win the Europa League. We are going to be embarrassed in the Champions League once again. Arteta won’t be sacked though as the fans are letting him get away with it and will get another £200 million to blow which will once again result in no major trophies.
Edu has to go along with Arteta. He is just as at fault. Not offering over £70 million for Moises Caicedo was a huge mistake. Also buying an inexperienced defender in Jakob Kiwor as strength in depth for a title race was another bad move.
Also £35 million each on Fabio and Zinchenko is a sackable offence in its own right. Also, the new contracts given to Elneny and Ramsdale is rewarding failure. As much as Arteta is to blame, we would have won the league with Caicedo and a more experienced defensive signing.
The players are at fault too but that is a discussion for another day.
If we are serious about winning league titles we need a proper manager and an experienced technical director.
Interesting and what you say is your opinion. I dont want Arteta and Edu sacked (even though you put a case ascto why) but if you say you do. Who do you want?
I agree with you Reggie 💯. Saka has just signed a new deal until 2027,,, so that’s something positive. We always knew he would. But all the same it’s good that it’s been finally announced
Are you at all with your right mind?
Leaping from the fifth place to the second place isn’t a failure, because EPL has been dominated by Man City in the last five years. Let him sign a more physical CF, then we’ll see the result afterwards
If we sack him, maybe Nagelsmann will be the only perfect candidate to compete with Guardiola. Other high-profile managers have failed badly, namely Allegri, Ancelotti, Conte and Rodgers
Maybe you want to gamble on Zidane. But I don’t think he can compete with Guardiola in EPL, because he has no experience in England
Get ready for those pitchforks with an Article like this 😂
I don’t want Arteta sacked….but he has serious faults which led to two seasons of collapse. It’s something he must change and is HIS problem. Mr Plan A….totally without plan B….it broke my heart when Ramsdale played out from the back Vs Southampton and f’d our season up. What is a matter with Arteta, there is a time to play out…..but not when there is a high press from a poor side and you gift them a goal. Stupid!
I take it from your comments you have not been a Gooner for long. I was brought up in Holloway and have been an Arsenal fan for over 70 years. You are a typical fair-weather fan and don’t know misery. We WILL fight back, we have done so many times before.
I don’t want Arteta sacked. One can’t deny the progress we have made under him especially this season. But still one can’t overlook his sort comings. I don’t want to go into favoritism and tactically lacking when it mattered most. I’ll rather we look into money spent. I’ll say this here, I don’t trust Arteta with funds, he doesn’t buy right. About 500mil and the squad doesn’t look the part. How much did we buy Jesus for? How do you let Auba and Laca go only to replace them with Jesus, complete downgrade on Auba. Viera, Lokonga, Mari, injury prone Tomiyasu, Willian, Runnarson, Cedric, Turner, Kiwior, Zinny( although good at first but now proving to be a disaster at left back).
If you look at all his buys there’s no straight world class there. Few at very good to me though; Ever present Gabriel, Odegaard, Ramsdale, White(hasn’t even justified being bought as a CB but did great this season at RB). Saliba was not his buy.
I think he buys quantity instead of quality. Spend top money buy a few world class players instead of buying cheap players who at the end of the day won’t make us compete with the Madrid’s of this world.
The season’s been quite successful really, considering the object was to qualify for the Champion’s League.
Finishing outside the top four would have been failure, and we gave the eventual champions a good run for all of the season bar the last few games or so.
Sack Arteta? Are you completely in a parallel universe?
Remember this when you’re begging him to stay when Barcellona come looking for him.
Is it April 1st? The whole article is an utter joke. Arsenal have had an excellent season, any one with a brain knows that. The squad is underpowered compared to City but it appears the club are trying to address this.
Clearly the author of this article isn’t a fan of progression and entertaining football.
This write-up smells of venom and lack of perspective ,
People talk of being 8 points above City, but they forget City had played a game less and we still had to play them at their home. Effectively that’s a miserly 2 points advantage. And for a team that can put together a 12-game winning run, 2 points is nothing.
We are all disappointed in the way we ended the season in a whimper. We could have done much better. But to label the season a total failure is, to me, a tard too harsh
This article is a bit extreme but everyone’s entitled to their opinions.
I also agree on some of MA’s shortcomings like LIKE NO PLAN B,
OVER COPYING PEP{God Save Us} FAVOURITISM OF CERTAIN PLAYERS WHO JUST DON’T CUT IT IN TITLE CHASING/WINNING TEAMS(Fabio Viera) and non rotation of the squad! It truly is embarrassing how we squandered this great opportunity we had to win the league regardless of how young the team is, I’d have rather us finish 4th than finished how we did tbh!!
That is gonna haunt us psychologically for many years to come, trust me.
As for Edu, he just doesn’t cut it for me nd isn’t what we need in a Director of Football position and his inexperience is showing.
Fingers crossed we sign some quality players this summer(please no more Cithey players) and do something In the CL to get some reputation back.
COYG
What I find ironic about this article is 12 months ago if we had beaten Spurs or Newcastle we would have finished 4th which everyone says was progress
We finish 2nd and I see the same people who called 5th progress less happy now that we are 2nd
Let’s be honest about ourselves and our club, Arsenal. We haven’t done anything for 19yeaes that is tangible , the third most successful team in England. Nothing tangible . And yet MA has been there for 4 years , nothing tangible . Everything is thrown to the future, even in us fans , success has disappeared and that’s why we are comfortable with just being in CL, not winning it. Every time we buy rejects, young players or just average players , there’s no hope or at least hope to win something, nothing …….. It’s not that all of us as fans shud just be positive even if things are not ok, no. I see why Saliba is not yet signing da ting. I agree with the writer of the article, I’m sorry fellow gooners
I’ve read this article a couple of times. Blink, and you’ll miss it. You (Vivek Julka) make certain points, but you fail to put your argument forward and build your case. What’s your solution? Who would you bring in??? The article comes across as a rant from a new age self righteous little prat. I’ve backed Arteta since his appointment. And yes, some of his decisions have been mediocre and very unprofessional to say the least. Sack Arteta now and the club will surely go around in circles. Every new manager always wants his own players. We’ll see what happens in the new pre season if and what new signings are made. Hopefully we’ll be more competitive in winning domestic trophies. At the end of the day, Arteta has to learn from his past mistakes. Only a fool repeats his mistakes
You free to support another club if you’re that angry
Was this really written by an Arsenal supporter or by a a ****? Insert whatever team (or word) fits 😳
The way in which we capitulated has left a very sour taste in our mouths. But the season has definitely not been a failure. Our performances were great until we lost Saliba and Xhaka got onto a scuffle at Anfield. That has been disappointing because in the eyes of many we bottled it again. On reflection, I don’t think MA should be sacked although, he does need to take a clear look at his squad rotation tactics and fix his failings next year. With decent signings we will have the depth and quality we need.
I know that many on her esp regulars will KNOW for dcertin m yopinion abou this piece So I need not state it. In anycase, I DO beieve in freedom, both of thought and of speech. This young person has a perfect right to write his thoughts
I would , normally, be very tempted to destroy his character with words. ICY, CUTTING WORDS TOO.
But many others, I see have already done so, I relish to read!
I DO, IN AN ODD WAY, ADMIRE HIS BRAVERY. THOUGH NOT HIS JUDGEMENT, NOR HIS INTELLECT.