‘Offer him a new contract’ – Club legend eager to see star’s contract extended

David Seaman has urged Arsenal to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new playing deal, with his current terms set to expire next summer.

The Frenchman will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs over a potential free transfers from the new year, ahead of an exit next summer when his contract comes to an end, but his recent performances has to have caught the attention of his current club.

Laca caught Covid-19 ahead of our opening Premier League match with Brentford, and has featured very little since, but impressed in his first PL start of the term against Aston Villa on Friday.

The striker clearly showed his worth to the team when coming off the bench against Crystal Palace also, and you would have to say that he has shown that he deserves to be playing regularly in the side.

Seaman insists that he should be given a new deal to keep him tied to the club beyond next summer, claiming that we would struggle to bring in a replacement of the same level.

Seaman responded on Sky Sports when asked if Laca was deserving of a new deal: ‘I would say so, yeah. You don’t want to see people of that quality leaving the club.

‘At the moment we’re finding it hard to attract those sorts of players so the last thing you want is them leaving. So for me, offer him a new contract.

‘Hopefully, he’s happy doing what he’s doing, coming off the bench and making a real impact like he did against Palace. So, yeah, I certainly don’t want to see him go.’

On form, Lacazette definitely deserves to be considered for a new deal, but I think I speak for the fans when I say that they want to see the attack freshened up, and I don’t think any of us are expecting the club to invest in a new striker while both Laca and Auba remain in the squad.

Our team most definitely has lacked his energy and experience in some fixtures this term, but I have no doubt that his departure would mean an exciting addition would be brought in in his place, so on that track I’m all for his contract being allowed to run down.

Is it short-sighted to believe Laca should be given a new deal, or can be bring what we need from the striker role as we look to challenge higher up the table?

Patrick