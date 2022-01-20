Offer on the table – Could Aubameyang be off to Saudi Arabia?

There is a rumour going around this morning that the out-of-favour Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been offered a way out of the club by the top Saudi side Al Nassr.

James Benge from CBS Sports has revealed that Al Nassr are happy to pay Auba’s wages until the end of the season with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

If Arsenal are even considering allowing this to happen then it must be because they are fully expecting another top class striker to arrive this month as a replacement, unless of course Arteta thinks we can manage well enough with Lacazette, Nketiah and Martinelli, which is also a possibility.

But if we could get Auba’s wages off our books and paid in full by Al Nassr, then, when added to the savings from Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac and Pablo Mari, we would free up more than enough cash to pay mega bucks to a new superstar arrival, whether now or in the summer.

And if Auba does leave, the fact is that Nketiah and Lacazette will also be departing at the end of the season, so even if Balogun comes back from Middlesbrough as the finished product, we will urgently still need at least one more proven striker in the squad.

It would appear from the never-ending rumours that Vlahovic is the striker that Arteta wants above all, so it looks like this could end up being a very interesting transfer window indeed.

We can’t keep letting players leave without bringing in replacements, can we?