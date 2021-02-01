Official – Ainsley Maitland-Niles completes WBA move

Arsenal has loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to West Brom as he looks for more first-team action.

The England international started this season as one of the club’s trusted men, but he fell down the pecking order as the campaign went on.

He had earned an England call up at the start of the season, but he risked missing out on a place in England’s team for the Euros later in the year.

With his team facing a relegation back to the Championship, and Maitland-Niles looking for first-team action, Sam Allardyce swooped in to land him.

The 23-year-old has always seen himself as a midfielder, but he has hardly been used in that position at Arsenal. Instead, the Gunners have used him as a wingback more often than not.

He had interest from the likes of Southampton and Leicester City also, and getting a midfield spot as well as a guarantee of playing time was always going to play an important role in where he plays next, and he has chosen WBA, as confirmed by Arsenal.

The Baggies are currently 19th on the league table after collecting just 12 points from 21 matches. They face a race against time to climb up from the foot of the league table but they have a win and a draw from their last five matches to hand themselves a boost.