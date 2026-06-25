Official: Arsenal activate option to seal permanent Piero Hincapie deal

Arsenal have officially confirmed that Piero Hincapie will join the club on a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen after the Gunners activated the purchase option included in last summer’s loan agreement.

The Ecuador international enjoyed an outstanding first campaign in north London, playing a crucial role as Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the Premier League title. Hincapie featured 39 times across all competitions, quickly establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s most dependable defenders.

His versatility across the back line and composure in possession made him an invaluable asset throughout the season, helping Arsenal maintain the Premier League’s best defensive record for a third consecutive campaign.

Hincapie became a fan favourite during debut campaign

The 24-year-old made his Arsenal debut in September’s 2-0 Champions League victory away to Athletic Club and continued to grow in influence as the campaign progressed.

Hincapie scored his first Arsenal goal in the Premier League draw at Wolves in February, a month that also saw him collect the club’s Player of the Month award. His consistently impressive performances earned him the same honour again in April as Arsenal closed in on the league title.

Having already become a firm favourite among supporters, the decision to make his move permanent comes as little surprise.

From Ecuador to Premier League champion

Hincapie began his career with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, progressing through their academy before helping the club lift the Under-20 Copa Libertadores in 2020.

A move to Argentine outfit Talleres followed later that year before Bayer Leverkusen secured his signature in 2021.

During four successful seasons in Germany, Hincapie made 166 appearances and was part of the Leverkusen side that famously won the Bundesliga title unbeaten during the 2023/24 campaign.

Internationally, he has become one of Ecuador’s key players, earning more than 50 senior caps after captaining his country at Under-17 level. He is also currently representing Ecuador at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his permanent transfer now agreed, Arsenal have secured another important piece of Arteta’s title-winning squad as preparations continue for the new season.

Just Arsenal View

This always felt like a formality after Hincapie signed a loan deal with Arsenal on deadline day last summer. His performances throughout last season. His pace, aggression, technical quality and ability to play both centrally and at left-back give Arteta tremendous tactical flexibility.

At just 24 years old, Hincapie also fits Arsenal’s long-term recruitment strategy perfectly. If he continues to develop at the same rate, there’s every reason to believe his best years are still ahead of him.

What do you make of Arsenal making Hincapie’s move permanent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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