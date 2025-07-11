Official: Arsenal Agree World Record Fee with Liverpool Women for Canadian Forward

Arsenal Women have agreed a world record fee of £1 million to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool Women. Buoyed by their UEFA Women’s Champions League win last season, the Gunners have approached this summer’s transfer window with intent, continuing to strengthen their squad. The permanent signing of Chloe Kelly was followed by the free transfer of left-back Taylor Hinds. However, their next move looks set to send shockwaves through the WSL, and perhaps the world of women’s football.
Canadian international set for record-breaking move
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have struck a deal with Liverpool for the signing of 20-year-old Olivia Smith. The transfer is reportedly worth a world record £1 million, with Liverpool set to make a profit of nearly £800,000. The Reds signed Smith for a club record £210,000 from Sporting Lisbon last summer. In her debut WSL season, she scored seven of Liverpool’s 22 goals across 20 league appearances.
This deal would eclipse the previous record, Chelsea’s £890,000 January move for Naomi Girma, and make Smith the first female footballer to surpass the seven-figure mark. Per the report, the deal is subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed, but Arsenal are expected to land their target.
Smith is no stranger to breaking records. In 2019, aged just 15 years and 94 days, she became the youngest player ever, male or female, to represent Canada. She has since earned 18 caps for her country. That historic debut could soon be eclipsed by her becoming the most expensive women’s footballer of all time.
Statement of intent from European champions
This move sends a bold message from Arsenal. With Chelsea having completed their 6th successive WSL win last season, the Gunners, now European champions, appear determined to end their rivals’ domestic dominance. The signing of a player of Olivia Smith’s calibre should significantly bolster those ambitions.
This is certainly an exciting development. What’s your take on the deal, Gooners? Contributions are much appreciated!
Welcome to Arsenal Olivia
Renee not resting on her oars.
Im looking forward to the league title this season.
A great signing and would show we mean business at home in the league as well as Europe.
They say they don’t have money yet they are willing to inflate the women’s transfer market by signing a player at a world record fee.
hopefully they will be able to keep up with such spending b’se after that they good players won’t come cheap anymore.
Last but not least it’s not that I have anything against the women’s team but I feel like Arsenal being Arsenal and their reluctance to always spend enough in the name we are not as rich as others clubs shouldn’t be the one to be inflating the market by signing a player at 1m.
Lastly as I conclude just as they have demonstrated their willingness to do all it takes to bring an end to the women’s league title trophy drought I would like to see they same energy replicated in the men’s team.
I definitely understand your point and it really does baffle me as to why we are also spending £52 on another Chelsea player yet are reluctant to pay the extra 5€. Just offer Chelsea £48 if we really are counting the pennies!
I really liked both your comment and your chosen name ‘morecoffeeman’. MCM calm down Gooner mate Madueke will go nowhere only upwards to north. It’s not only Arsenal who choose him he himself wants his next destination to only be at Emirates.
This season is decisive for both Arsenal Women and Men teams. They have bolstered themselves capable enough to usurp the reigning champions. The WSL is dominated by Chelsea and in EPL Liverpool are aiming to do that after huge summer acquisitions. Arsenal Women so far received vital 3 players in Kelly, Hinds and Olivia. They also need to reintegrate Michelle from her loan spell. If she is good for England, why not for Arsenal? I hope Renee and her girls will not get complacent with last season’s the UCL trophy. For both teams this season the domestic campaigns are more important than Europe.