Official: Arsenal Agree World Record Fee with Liverpool Women for Canadian Forward

Arsenal Women have agreed a world record fee of £1 million to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool Women. Buoyed by their UEFA Women’s Champions League win last season, the Gunners have approached this summer’s transfer window with intent, continuing to strengthen their squad. The permanent signing of Chloe Kelly was followed by the free transfer of left-back Taylor Hinds. However, their next move looks set to send shockwaves through the WSL, and perhaps the world of women’s football.

Canadian international set for record-breaking move

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have struck a deal with Liverpool for the signing of 20-year-old Olivia Smith. The transfer is reportedly worth a world record £1 million, with Liverpool set to make a profit of nearly £800,000. The Reds signed Smith for a club record £210,000 from Sporting Lisbon last summer. In her debut WSL season, she scored seven of Liverpool’s 22 goals across 20 league appearances.

This deal would eclipse the previous record, Chelsea’s £890,000 January move for Naomi Girma, and make Smith the first female footballer to surpass the seven-figure mark. Per the report, the deal is subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed, but Arsenal are expected to land their target.

Smith is no stranger to breaking records. In 2019, aged just 15 years and 94 days, she became the youngest player ever, male or female, to represent Canada. She has since earned 18 caps for her country. That historic debut could soon be eclipsed by her becoming the most expensive women’s footballer of all time.

Statement of intent from European champions

This move sends a bold message from Arsenal. With Chelsea having completed their 6th successive WSL win last season, the Gunners, now European champions, appear determined to end their rivals’ domestic dominance. The signing of a player of Olivia Smith’s calibre should significantly bolster those ambitions.

This is certainly an exciting development. What’s your take on the deal, Gooners? Contributions are much appreciated!

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…