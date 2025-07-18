Official: Arsenal announce signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea on a five‑year contract, in a deal worth up to £52 million. The 23‑year‑old, who impressed at Chelsea with 20 goals in 92 appearances, joins as Arsenal’s fourth summer signing, following earlier arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard.

Madueke becomes an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, bringing raw pace, direct dribbling and versatile attacking threat. According to club sources, no Premier League winger recorded more shots per 90 minutes than Madueke last season, averaging 3.5 per game, matching Bukayo Saka. Arsenal will count on his dynamic style to provide depth and competition on both flanks.

Madueke returns north with full confidence

On his unveiling, Madueke spoke of his pride and excitement to return to north London, citing personal motivations and ambitions. He shared that discussions with close contacts at the club helped guide his decision, reflecting a strong emotional connection.

He added that he aims to blend flair with substance: “I’m proud and excited to return to north London… I want to help end the trophy drought and contribute on both wings”. His recent farewell to Chelsea was heartfelt – thanking staff, teammates, manager Enzo Maresca and the fans for three years of memories.

A statement of intent in a strong summer

Arsenal’s summer spending now surpasses £200 million, including fees for Madueke, Zubimendi, Nørgaard, and Kepa . The club remains confident a deal for striker Viktor Gyökeres will soon follow, despite current hold‑ups over add‑on clauses.

Madueke’s arrival adds fresh impetus in attack. Known for his pace, flair, and willingness to drive at defences, he offers Arteta flexibility to rotate and experiment across the frontline. He’ll vie for minutes alongside Saka, Martinelli and Havertz, bolstering Arsenal’s depth as they look to challenge on multiple fronts.

Mixed fan reaction aside, some sceptics launched a “#NotoMadueke” petition, supporters should expect a player ready to prove his worth. His hunger and work ethic have already earned admiration, with fitness coach Saul Isaksson‑Hurst calling him a “mentality monster”.

Arsenal’s summer shelling shows no signs of slowing. With Madueke now in, eyes turn to securing Gyökeres and perhaps Eberechi Eze.

Are you convinced Madueke can become Arsenal’s next big thing on the wings?

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…