Official: Arsenal announce signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea on a five‑year contract, in a deal worth up to £52 million. The 23‑year‑old, who impressed at Chelsea with 20 goals in 92 appearances, joins as Arsenal’s fourth summer signing, following earlier arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard.
Madueke becomes an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, bringing raw pace, direct dribbling and versatile attacking threat. According to club sources, no Premier League winger recorded more shots per 90 minutes than Madueke last season, averaging 3.5 per game, matching Bukayo Saka. Arsenal will count on his dynamic style to provide depth and competition on both flanks.
Madueke returns north with full confidence
On his unveiling, Madueke spoke of his pride and excitement to return to north London, citing personal motivations and ambitions. He shared that discussions with close contacts at the club helped guide his decision, reflecting a strong emotional connection.
He added that he aims to blend flair with substance: “I’m proud and excited to return to north London… I want to help end the trophy drought and contribute on both wings”. His recent farewell to Chelsea was heartfelt – thanking staff, teammates, manager Enzo Maresca and the fans for three years of memories.
A statement of intent in a strong summer
Arsenal’s summer spending now surpasses £200 million, including fees for Madueke, Zubimendi, Nørgaard, and Kepa . The club remains confident a deal for striker Viktor Gyökeres will soon follow, despite current hold‑ups over add‑on clauses.
Madueke’s arrival adds fresh impetus in attack. Known for his pace, flair, and willingness to drive at defences, he offers Arteta flexibility to rotate and experiment across the frontline. He’ll vie for minutes alongside Saka, Martinelli and Havertz, bolstering Arsenal’s depth as they look to challenge on multiple fronts.
Mixed fan reaction aside, some sceptics launched a “#NotoMadueke” petition, supporters should expect a player ready to prove his worth. His hunger and work ethic have already earned admiration, with fitness coach Saul Isaksson‑Hurst calling him a “mentality monster”.
Arsenal’s summer shelling shows no signs of slowing. With Madueke now in, eyes turn to securing Gyökeres and perhaps Eberechi Eze.
Are you convinced Madueke can become Arsenal’s next big thing on the wings?
Michelle M
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I liked the part in his interview :
“I try and be a dual threat from the left and from the right,” he said.
“Of course, it’s a little different when I play on the left or when I play on the right, but it doesn’t really matter to me where I play.
“I only really have one thought in my mind when I get the ball to feet or in space, it is just to line up the full-back and go past him, so that’s definitely one of my main strengths.”
We really don’t have many players in our squad whose first thought is to beat his man and create something. We need a bit of a chaos player like him.
Nice to hear that confidence. That really does need to be a major part of the mentality of a winger. Of course in different game situations, he will need to realize potentially better alternatives.
Happy to welcome Noni Madueke at Arsenal. Skill, Pace, strength and hunger for goals not in short supply this coming season with Saka, Martinelli and him on the wings all day, everyday.
If Gyokeres ends up coming, new heights will be attained.
For better or worse (sincerely hope it’s the former) we will all get behind him and hope he succeeds.
Can’t wait to see what the squad will be!
Who’s next?
Gyokeres, Eze?
Or is that it?
Ken, next is the defender from Valencia, as there has been a photo been leaked of him in the blue training kit being interviewed. Also Nwaneri has signed a 5 year contract.
Explosive power with lightning pace from both sides. Just want to say welcome to Arsenal Noni.
Can’t wait to see you in the Arsenal shirt.