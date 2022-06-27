Official – Arsenal announce third signing of the summer

Arsenal have announced the signing of Matt Turner today, months after agreeing a deal with MLS side New England Revolutions.

The goalkeeper has been expected in north London for months, with the initial agreement having come back in February, but he only arrived in England last week ahead of completing his medical.

The deal has now been completed with Turner announced by the club’s official website today, with him to wear the number 30 jersey, the same number he wore for his previous club.

Turner is the latest player to be announced after Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira earlier this month, and he will now be expected to take the place of Bernd Leno, who is currently being linked with a move away having just 12 months remaining on his respective contract and having lost his first-team role to Aaron Ramsdale.

Our new goalkeeper is the USA first-choice, and will be preparing himself for his first World Cup this year, where he will be hoping to continue his fine form after helping them to win the Gold Cup previously with five clean sheets from a possible six.

It will be interesting to see if he can challenge Ramsdale for first choice, especially after a tough few months for the England international, but the spot will likely be Aaron’s to lose.

Patrick

