Official – Arsenal announce third signing of the summer

Arsenal have announced the signing of Matt Turner today, months after agreeing a deal with MLS side New England Revolutions.
The goalkeeper has been expected in north London for months, with the initial agreement having come back in February, but he only arrived in England last week ahead of completing his medical.
The deal has now been completed with Turner announced by the club’s official website today, with him to wear the number 30 jersey, the same number he wore for his previous club.
🔥 MT30 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sZzoIlySO
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022
He’s here! 😍
Welcome to N5, Matty 👋 pic.twitter.com/G3IuQKoHKi
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022
Turner is the latest player to be announced after Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira earlier this month, and he will now be expected to take the place of Bernd Leno, who is currently being linked with a move away having just 12 months remaining on his respective contract and having lost his first-team role to Aaron Ramsdale.
Our new goalkeeper is the USA first-choice, and will be preparing himself for his first World Cup this year, where he will be hoping to continue his fine form after helping them to win the Gold Cup previously with five clean sheets from a possible six.
It will be interesting to see if he can challenge Ramsdale for first choice, especially after a tough few months for the England international, but the spot will likely be Aaron’s to lose.
Patrick
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
The Transfer Show – Is Raphinha on the verge of joining Arteta’s project?
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
As I didn’t really know much about Mr Turner, I watched some of his games.
After doing this and in my opinion, he will become our No. 1 keeper and he is a terrific buy… android that’s taking nothing away from Ramsdale and Leno, another two great buys.
Well done Mikel and Edu!!
Android?! and that’s taking…..
Mikel Arteta is an architect, a visionary, he is building a masterpiece, an ambitious structure like no other. It will be beautiful, it will be functional, it will reflect his ideologies and it will stand the test of time. This is a huge moment for Arsenal Football Club
ease up on the sarcasm Savage
Hello Ken
Turner is a solid keeper, been watching him for a while here in the States.
He’s very composed in goal, vocal when he needs to be, and will push Ramsdale.
He has steadily improved, and exceeded people’s expectations; check out his history and professional growth for full story.
Fans will like what they see, and wouldn’t be surprised if he challenges Ramsdale in the future. He didn’t join to stay number 2.
Also, denying the spuds fans the autograph was funny to me, but a small part felt bad because maybe it wasn’t a troll but a real fan of Turner or US team.
think this is a good buy. I rate him higher than City’s backup American keeper.
A couple of year’s ago we sold our back up keeper with no replacement secured and ended up buying Runnarsen who, bless him, seemed to be a little over his head and was no competition for Leno.
This time we have signed Turmer who looks like competent competition for Ramsdale. And we did this BEFORE selling our current back up
That feels like someone is learning from their mistakes. Progress.
Sad to see Leno likely leaving though.
He’s been a proper professional.
Wow, no better time than now to be, a gunner. After a decade and half, we have proper players, national capped players, and those, seeking their careers, not the retirement homes as used to be. We have to thank our best well wisher for getting rid of the deadwood, and hiring a proper manager followed by the Magnificent Mikel. Coming season will be exciting, but a few blips are expected till all players get to understand each other. Our first modern day European Cup is getting a new home.
LC, rather a cryptic post! Who or what is our best well wisher?
Presumable you mean Kroenke, as you then said he hired a proper manager, who ever that means, followed by MA. Can you use plain English and write it again, so we can all understand PRECISELY what you mean please ?
So,to take you at what you actually wrote, it SEEMS you regard Kroenke as our well wisher and Emery as a proper manager followed by a magnificent Arteta.
Is that correct? IF it is, I dont agree with at least two thirds of it at all?!!
Jon, we all love to hate Ivan Gazdis, for the right reasons, but he relieved us of the trauma of watching Wenger every week by booting him out, so i term him as our well wisher
Welcome to Arsenal 🔴⚪
Expected to be a big week, Jesus will be confirmed on Thursday or Friday, Raphinha edging closer and reports we have now made a second bid for Martinez of €40+add ons
Good steady backup keeper, but not Leno good.
The guy is not a world beater, but he will fill in nicely when needed, hopefully not to much!
best wishes Turner…make sure you bring it on the training pitch so that you keep pushing Ramsdale, who appeared to get a little complacent/sloppy as our presumptive number one
WELCOME TURNER!!! A SUCCESSFULL SPELL MAY YOU ENJOY AS A GUNNER,COYG.