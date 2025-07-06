Official: Arsenal completes move for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi, confirming a transfer that many of their supporters have been anticipating for some time. The midfielder’s move brings an end to a long-running pursuit, with the Gunners finally securing the player they have followed closely over several seasons.
Zubimendi had long been a target for the Gunners, even during the same period they finalised a deal for Mikel Merino. At the time, it seemed likely that both players would be brought in, but Arsenal were only able to complete one of the transfers. Despite that initial setback, interest in Zubimendi never waned and the club continued negotiations in the hope of eventually adding him to their squad.
Arsenal Strengthen Midfield Options
The announcement marks a strong start to Arsenal’s summer transfer business, signalling that the club are serious about reinforcing their squad ahead of the new season. By bringing in a technically gifted and tactically intelligent midfielder, they aim to increase competition for places and add greater depth in a key area of the pitch.
Arsenal Media reports that Zubimendi has signed a long-term contract, and the midfielder expressed his delight at completing the move. He said, “This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”
High Expectations for Zubimendi’s Impact
Zubimendi has consistently been regarded as one of the most composed and effective midfielders in Europe. His arrival at the Emirates is expected to bolster Arsenal’s tactical versatility and overall quality in midfield. The club will hope he adapts quickly and begins contributing to their ambitions immediately.
With this signing, Arsenal continue to show intent in the transfer market and provides clear evidence of their determination to build a squad capable of competing for major honours.
Not sure about this one but it is an interesting one. Lets hope he kicks us on and CAN replace Partey.
Thank you Mr Kronkie for, yet again, opening the purse strings in order to bring a top class player to our club.
Let’s remember he turned down liverpool in order to come to our club.
So that means we have now spent a reported £64 million and we still have, again if reports are correct, a further £150 plus million in the pipeline.
I expect three more signings in the coming months.
OT I read that The Arsenal have made an official statement regarding Thomas Partey, but can’t find it myself – anyone else read it?
Minus 7.5 mik for Tavares and Marquinos, that could be important 😅
7.5 mil.
@Reggie,
I read theres a 40% sell on clause in Tavares deal which would make sense since the transfer fee was so meassly. If Lazio sells him for the reported 35-40 million, the total fee we receive is almost 20 millions which is not bad keeping in mind how bad Arsenal are usually at selling
Yes, we will see.
The statement is
“Arsenal statement on Thomas Partey: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is UNABLE to comment on the case”.
Thanks DK.
Well done Berta and co.! Why he wears unorthodox no. 36? Lots of clubs he turned down in City Madrid most shamefully Liverpool to sign for Arsenal. Welcome!
I think £51m is too much for a diminutive non-homegrown CDM, but he chose Arsenal over the likes of Liverpool and other big clubs
I hope he won’t become Torreira 2.0
gai, he’s quite a bit taller than Torreira.
@Gai,
From what I have seen of Zubimendi he is incomparable with Torreira Since Rodri injury he’s been playing CM for Spain national team imo that’s a lot. I bet if he has nothing to offer PepG won’t be after him last season and same as JKlop..
in PSG midfield only Fabian Luiz is tall, Vintinha and Reuben Neves not tall and yet RNeves very combertive. Midfield is more of the hnical ability than height. Though is an advantage in Epl, but Cazola was dimunitive when he played for Arsenal
I kind of thought the same as you Gotanidea. He doesn’t look very DM like but seems to do ok with his lack of stature.
Welcome to Arsenal
We need to support him and hope that he flourishes here
Welcome to the club Arteta Clone No.4.
What an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan with all these world class signings.
Let me guess, our new striker will be Marco Asensio? 🤣🤣🤣
Anticipate Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea next summer
Nope it’s Gyökeres getting closer from reports.
This is great news. I’m excited to see him on the pitch because I think he indirectly improves our attack.
One of the issues we had in the past season is how slow we moved the ball from defence to attack, giving the opposition time to settle in a defensive block.
Zubimendi moves the ball fast and with purpose, which is something we’ve lacked in the squad.In him we have someone who can control the tempo of game. Odegaard won’t have to drop deep to get on the ball and can stay higher to support the attack.
Onyango from what I’ve seen and read about “Zubimendi, he also favours his left side, which will, hopefully, balance out the LW and RW attacking side of our play.
That is a great point ken1945. He balances the team in many ways. From how you’ve put it, he will replace some of the things we’ve lacked on the left since Xhaka left. When I watched him for Spain, he consistently found Nico Williams on the LW. Martinelli or whoever plays on the left for us will benefit greatly.
👍Let’s hope this stops the nonsense about Martinelli leaving as well Onyango.
Can’t wait to see who we sign in the next week or so!!
Someone said that these days the announcement of a new signing doesn’t carry the magic and excitement it used to in the past because by the time it happens, it has been known for weeks if not months, thanks to Social Media and the Fabrizios of this world. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing.
Remarkable… the usual doom and gloom fans normal negative mood despite buying a world class player. I am sure when we win a trophy they will
Say. Well let’s see if we can win again
Welcome Zubamendi and please don’t read My of these websites!
Gyokeres shortly and that would already be a good window.. lets see if Eze comes and would make it a very good window
COYG
You should still be excited fam. Barca fans were told Nico Williams was “150 percent done” only for it to end the way it did.