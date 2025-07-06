Official: Arsenal completes move for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi, confirming a transfer that many of their supporters have been anticipating for some time. The midfielder’s move brings an end to a long-running pursuit, with the Gunners finally securing the player they have followed closely over several seasons.

Zubimendi had long been a target for the Gunners, even during the same period they finalised a deal for Mikel Merino. At the time, it seemed likely that both players would be brought in, but Arsenal were only able to complete one of the transfers. Despite that initial setback, interest in Zubimendi never waned and the club continued negotiations in the hope of eventually adding him to their squad.

Arsenal Strengthen Midfield Options

The announcement marks a strong start to Arsenal’s summer transfer business, signalling that the club are serious about reinforcing their squad ahead of the new season. By bringing in a technically gifted and tactically intelligent midfielder, they aim to increase competition for places and add greater depth in a key area of the pitch.

Arsenal Media reports that Zubimendi has signed a long-term contract, and the midfielder expressed his delight at completing the move. He said, “This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

High Expectations for Zubimendi’s Impact

Zubimendi has consistently been regarded as one of the most composed and effective midfielders in Europe. His arrival at the Emirates is expected to bolster Arsenal’s tactical versatility and overall quality in midfield. The club will hope he adapts quickly and begins contributing to their ambitions immediately.

With this signing, Arsenal continue to show intent in the transfer market and provides clear evidence of their determination to build a squad capable of competing for major honours.

