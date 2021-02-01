Official – Arsenal confirm defender transfer with Bundesliga outfit

It is confirmed, Shkodran Mustafi is no longer an Arsenal player and has officially left the club with a thank you.

Thank you and good luck, @MustafiOfficial 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2021

Mustafi has signed on the dotted line with Bundesliga outfit Schalke and will join up with former Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac.

Both Edu and Mikel Arteta have wished the 28-year-old world cup winner as reported on the Arsenal website.

Edu said: “We thank Musti for his contribution at Arsenal which has spanned four-and-a-half years, more than 150 appearances and a prominent role in two FA Cup wins. Everyone associated with the club wishes Musti and his family the very best wishes for the next chapter in his career.”

Arteta said: “Musti has been a key player for us for a long period of time. He played a very important part in my first season as manager and I’d like to thank him for his professionalism and for always being ready when called upon. Everybody at Arsenal wishes Musti well at Schalke.”

It never quite worked out for Mustafi in his four and half years with the club and at certain points, he was much derided, however, he did turn it around under Arteta and at one point it was thought that he would even get a new contract.

It was not all negative, he did win two FA Cup winners medals despite not actually playing in the finals and no one can doubt his commitment, he always gave his all, even if it was not quite at the level we would have wanted.

Hopefully, it works out for him back in Germany and I personally wish him nothing but good fortune.