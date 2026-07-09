Official: Arsenal confirm signing of Illan Meslier as Arteta adds goalkeeping depth

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with the Frenchman arriving after leaving Leeds United at the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old joins Mikel Arteta’s squad having amassed more than 200 senior appearances for Leeds across seven seasons, gaining valuable Premier League and Championship experience during his time at Elland Road.

Meslier began his career with Lorient before initially joining Leeds on loan in 2019, making the move permanent the following year. He went on to help the Yorkshire club secure promotion to the Premier League before becoming their established first-choice goalkeeper, later earning recognition in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Meslier eager to prove himself in north London

Speaking via Arsenal after completing his move, Meslier expressed his delight at joining the Premier League champions and revealed he is determined to justify the club’s faith in him.

“I want to show why Arsenal signed me,” Meslier said, adding that the opportunity to work with the players and coaching staff at the club was one he simply could not turn down.

The French goalkeeper also spoke of his ambition to continue developing his game while helping Arsenal compete for the biggest honours, describing the move as the perfect next step in his career. It is understood that Arsenal’s current no.2 goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has informed the club that he wants to leave.

Strengthening Arsenal’s goalkeeping options

Meslier becomes Arsenal’s latest addition of the summer as Arteta continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Having already demonstrated his quality across more than 100 Premier League appearances, the Frenchman arrives with significant top-flight experience despite still being just 26 years of age. Arsenal will hope the fresh environment can help him rediscover the form that made him one of England’s most highly rated young goalkeepers during Leeds’ return to the Premier League.

Everyone at Just Arsenal would like to welcome Illan Meslier to the club and wish him every success in an Arsenal shirt.

What do you make of Arsenal’s decision to sign Illan Meslier? Can he provide strong competition and reliable cover in the goalkeeping department? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…