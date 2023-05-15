Official Arsenal highlights of our 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Arteta trying to explain what happened

Well there is just too much I could say to describe Arsenal’s complete collapse against Brighton yesterday, so it is best if I leave that for calmer heads than me to analyze evey single problem we had.

Suffuce it is to say that the Gunners gave their wrorst Emirates performance of the season, and we out-muscled and out-played by the Seagulls.

Here are the highlights anyway if you can bear to watch them….

And here is the Spanish version of the highlights from DAZN….

And here is Mikel Arteta apologising to the fans and trying to explain where we went wrong….

