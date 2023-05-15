Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Official Arsenal highlights of our 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Arteta trying to explain what happened

Well there is just too much I could say to describe Arsenal’s complete collapse against Brighton yesterday, so it is best if I leave that for calmer heads than me to analyze evey single problem we had.

Suffuce it is to say that the Gunners gave their wrorst Emirates performance of the season, and we out-muscled and out-played by the Seagulls.

Here are the highlights anyway if you can bear to watch them….

And here is the Spanish version of the highlights from DAZN….

And here is Mikel Arteta apologising to the fans and trying to explain where we went wrong….

Tags Arsenal v Brighton Arteta highlights presser

  1. So gutted by this title loss!😌😪
    How Arteta Bungled this was Painful, as he did with our Top 4 hopes.

    Favouritism for certain players such as Xhaka, Zinchenko and Saka caused it.
    In Games where they should have Subbed early or benched, He kept them on, while Distrusting some others.😕
    Key was that Southampton game where he played Fabio Viera instead of Jorgihno!
    Arteta is still a ROOKIE manager and a coward, too.
    If he fails to Develop BALLS in his Career, he will NEVER grow.😒

