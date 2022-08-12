Official Arsenal injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Leicester

Arsenal are set to take on Leicester in tomorrow’s 3PM (BST) kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, and we have some positive team news update.

The Gunners have a near-full squad of options ready to take on the Foxes as we look to keep our 100% record going into gameweek two, with Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu returning to full training this week.

One blow has come for Reiss Nelson, but with him not currently within touching distance of the bench at present due to our strength, this will not affect the team selection on Saturday, while Emile Smith Rowe isn’t quite back to 100% as confirmed by Arsenal Media, but he could be part of the squad.

It will certainly be interesting to see Mikel Arteta’s chosen starting line-up once both Tierney and Tomiyasu are back to full fitness, with the team having strength in William Saliba, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko all giving the manager a nice headache too have when it comes to deciding his XI.

Will Tierney struggle to break back into the side this term? Will White or Saliba make way for Tomiyasu?

Patrick

