Official Arsenal line up to face Chelsea – Arteta going for the win

Official Arsenal line up – Mikel Arteta taking a very positive attitude selecting an attacking team.

First massive London derby for Mikel Arteta and he looks determined to walk away with all three points against Chelsea this afternoon.

This is Arteta’s first home game and you can be 100% certain that the fans will be behind him and the team to the max today at the Emirates.

There are not too many changes from the team that drew at Bournemouth, though injuries have forced the Spaniard’s hands to some degree.

These players are more than good enough to beat Frank Lampard’s men. All they have to do is get the basics right, stay organised and disciplined. In better words, there is every reason to be positive about the game today.

🚨 Two changes from Boxing Day ➡️ Chambers, Guendouzi

⬅️ Sokratis, Xhaka#CHEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2019

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here