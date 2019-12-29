Official Arsenal line up to face Chelsea – Arteta going for the win

Official Arsenal

Official Arsenal line up – Mikel Arteta taking a very positive attitude selecting an attacking team.

First massive London derby for Mikel Arteta and he looks determined to walk away with all three points against Chelsea this afternoon.

This is Arteta’s first home game and you can be 100% certain that the fans will be behind him and the team to the max today at the Emirates.

There are not too many changes from the team that drew at Bournemouth, though injuries have forced the Spaniard’s hands to some degree.

These players are more than good enough to beat Frank Lampard’s men. All they have to do is get the basics right, stay organised and disciplined. In better words, there is every reason to be positive about the game today.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here

Updated: December 29, 2019 — 1:02 pm

  1. Krish
    Krish

    after a long time I am optimistic that we will win it

  2. Jim will fix it
    Jim will fix it

    Lacazette should have been replaced by Martinelli!
    Also Chambers will struggle with the pace of Chelsea’s team!

    1. Joe
      Joe

      Can people just not find something to bitch about?

      1. Goonerboy
        Goonerboy

        My thoughts exactly!!!

    2. Chuxzzy1
      Chuxzzy1

      So do you prefer sokratics

    3. Goonerboy
      Goonerboy

      So who should play instead of Chambers seeing as Sokratis is suspended (Thank goodness)

      I don’t think there is much Arteta can do right now, the team picks itself for now.
      Bellerin and Martinelli are probably not fit eneogh, what’s most important is our desire, hard-work, confidence and commitment….Coyg!!!

    4. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      Arteta has to give the players their second chances as a fair treatment

      They can be benched if they don’t step up today

  3. Roachie
    Roachie

    Laca needs to show up today, I’d give him 45mins

    1. Diogenes
      Diogenes

      With Martinelli not fit and Saka having to deputies at LB, Laca will probably play the full 90 minutes. He won’t play as badly 2 games in a row.
      My bigger worry is that Nelson has a repeat of his (non)performance. He’s probably given preference to Pepe due to his modestly better defensive contribution.

      Defence pretty much picked itself. Chambers and Luiz are crap, but so are Sokratis and Mustafi, so not much to complain there.
      With the players avaiable, the only question was basically Nelson or Pepe.

  4. Sue
    Sue

    Bye bye Granit….

    1. Alee
      Alee

      My thoughts exactly. There was no coming back from the altercation he had with fans seeing as some useless people threatened his family. I’m far from sad though.

      1. Sue
        Sue

        Says on twitter he’s ill.. someone said he’s been struck down with Hertha Berlin 😂

        1. Diogenes
          Diogenes

          Berlinitis would do that to you.

  5. Kedar
    Kedar

    Today we have extra protection for defence as Guendouzi is playing….
    Now front 4 need to create and score…

    1. simon
      simon

      Does guen defend?..

    2. Splendid
      Splendid

      Guendouzi epitomizes everything wrong with our midfield. Chaka has his faults but Guendouzi is not his replacement.

  6. Reddb10
    Reddb10

    Is Saka the only option on the left?

    1. Goonerboy
      Goonerboy

      Reddb10,

      It scares me to see Saka there, we should used Mustafi at RB and Niles LB….

      Arteta still does not know the players well enough imo…lets hope Saka does well, coyg!!!

    2. ACE
      ACE

      Kola out
      Tierney out

      Probably not the type of game to
      audition an Academy kid if we even
      have 1

      Id say Yes

    3. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      I just hope Saka and Maitland-Niles would be fit enough to withstand the pressure from Chelsea’s attackers, because they worked hard in Bournemouth

  7. Chuxzzy1
    Chuxzzy1

    What’s up with martinelli is he not fit yet

  8. Chuxzzy1
    Chuxzzy1

    Options are really tin

  9. S
    S

    Only to lose. There I said it

  10. Goonerboy
    Goonerboy

    Arteta is sticking to a particular team, the only changes were forced, Sokratis and Xhaka
    It’s been long we saw that….

  11. benex
    benex

    January please come quickly, we need new able bodies in this team.

    1. Kedar
      Kedar

      There won’t be anyone coming

  12. Dan the cannon
    Dan the cannon

    So much positivity yet again! Don’t know anything about jules so that’s interesting if he gets any minutes on the pitch. Looking forward to seeing how the players step up today and if Artetas ideas translate yet to the team. Coyg

  13. Lenohappy
    Lenohappy

    We are the only club who will pay 72million for a player and always put him on the bench. I don’t care what anyone says about Pepe, his worst performance is still way better than Nelson good performance.

    1. Sue
      Sue

      I thought he’d start today!

    2. Dan the cannon
      Dan the cannon

      The rumour is he doesn’t train very well and his time keeping isn’t great.

