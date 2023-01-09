Official Arsenal starting eleven to face Oxford United

Arsenal begins their 2023 FA Cup campaign with a visit to Oxford United this evening and this is the starting eleven that Mikel Arteta has gone with.

The Gunners are looking to claim their 15th success in the famous competition and will be expecting to progress over the league one side, however, you can never ever take anything for granted in the FA Cup, just ask Aston Villa.

While the Premier League remains Arsenal’s primary objective this season, they will still want to go far in a competition that basically belongs to the Gunners, we are after all the most successful side in its history.

Oxford have the home advantage and their ground is rather compact which means their fans will be noisy and passionate from word go and Arsenal will need to quieten them down as quickly as possible, the last thing Arteta and the boys will want is the crowd having an impact.

