Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team for crucial home game against Zurich – Jesus and Nketiah start together

Yet again, we will have assume that we have no idea what sort of Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta will choose tonight, but the boss has revealed that Mo Elneny has returned to training recently, and with Bukayo Saka ais lso back to full fitness after having to be replaced at the weekend.

We also know that Oleksandr Zinchenko is back in training, but today is expected to come too soon for the Ukrainian. Emile Smith Rowe remains out. and we are still uncertain about whether Matt Turner is okay or not.

Arteta will be extremely aware that this game is one we cannot lose, so I am sure it will be a very strong team, and this is the team that Patrick decided on earlier today…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale
Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Nelson Vieira Nketiah
Jesus

So now we are just waiting for the official team to be announced by Arsenal.

And here it is!

Posted by

Tags FC Zurich

24 Comments

Add a Comment

  4. I don’t think Nelson can be effective on the right wing. If he can’t produce anything, I hope Marquinhos is fit enough to replace him or Jesus in the second half

    Reply

      1. I believed Nottingham Forest prepared a plan to defend against an inverted RW like Saka, hence Nelson’s arrival was likely surprising to them

        Reply

    2. Really- he looked pretty effective to me when he played there on Sunday. Or am I missing something? Like two goals and an assist in 60 minutes?

      Reply

      1. Phil please read my reply to Grandad above 👆

        Nelson could be effective as a conventional RW if he was as pacey as the prime Ryan Giggs/ Gareth Bale/ Adama Traore or possessed accurate crossing skills as Beckham’s

        I reckon he is pretty skilled, but not pacey and not a consistent long passer

        Reply

  5. Hope now that Elneny is back, Lokonga can play more assertively and creatively. This is a big game for Sambi and a big game for Nketiah too. Eddie really needs a big game to woo the supporters back. A fairly strong side who should do the bizz.

    Reply

    1. Ah and OZ back on the bench – even better, presumably they’re both going to play some of the game to get match fit.

      This might be a time to try OZ in midfield if we’ve put the game to bed.

      Reply

    1. Very very sloppy and disjointed….am kinda worried for vieira, man seems to have lost all confidence on the ball….

      Reply

  15. I can see that the 4 Arsenal regular 4 Arsenal game playing starting XI of: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel and G Jesus are all starting the march. But whim all I will preferred to see them rested for the very important Chelsea match on Sunday. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the tridient of Nelson, G Jesus and Nkethia will perform in the match tonight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs