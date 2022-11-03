Official Arsenal team for crucial home game against Zurich – Jesus and Nketiah start together

Yet again, we will have assume that we have no idea what sort of Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta will choose tonight, but the boss has revealed that Mo Elneny has returned to training recently, and with Bukayo Saka ais lso back to full fitness after having to be replaced at the weekend.
We also know that Oleksandr Zinchenko is back in training, but today is expected to come too soon for the Ukrainian. Emile Smith Rowe remains out. and we are still uncertain about whether Matt Turner is okay or not.
Arteta will be extremely aware that this game is one we cannot lose, so I am sure it will be a very strong team, and this is the team that Patrick decided on earlier today…
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Nelson Vieira Nketiah
Jesus
So now we are just waiting for the official team to be announced by Arsenal.
And here it is!
Team news… IN ✅
👋 Mo Elneny returns
🧑✈️ Gabriel Jesus captains the side
🙌 Alex Zinchenko back in the squad pic.twitter.com/RVHbPKO7Qo
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022
You weren’t far off.
We should be too strong for tonight’s opponents… COYG!
Exciting.
You shoulda known da Xhaka is suspended.
Elneny is back but straight to the starting line-up SMH.
Yes, good back up, exactly as I called it.
I don’t think Nelson can be effective on the right wing. If he can’t produce anything, I hope Marquinhos is fit enough to replace him or Jesus in the second half
Well on the right wing, he was effective against Notts Forest, was he not?
I believed Nottingham Forest prepared a plan to defend against an inverted RW like Saka, hence Nelson’s arrival was likely surprising to them
Really- he looked pretty effective to me when he played there on Sunday. Or am I missing something? Like two goals and an assist in 60 minutes?
Phil please read my reply to Grandad above 👆
Nelson could be effective as a conventional RW if he was as pacey as the prime Ryan Giggs/ Gareth Bale/ Adama Traore or possessed accurate crossing skills as Beckham’s
I reckon he is pretty skilled, but not pacey and not a consistent long passer
Hope now that Elneny is back, Lokonga can play more assertively and creatively. This is a big game for Sambi and a big game for Nketiah too. Eddie really needs a big game to woo the supporters back. A fairly strong side who should do the bizz.
I agree Sean.Time for Sambi and Eddie to make a real impression.
spot on every word Sean!
We got this
COYG ❤️
Elneny back? I must’ve missed some news the last few days then.
Good, we need cover.
Ah and OZ back on the bench – even better, presumably they’re both going to play some of the game to get match fit.
This might be a time to try OZ in midfield if we’ve put the game to bed.
Strong line up
COYG
The boys are not a unit at the moment. Very sloppy.
Very very sloppy and disjointed….am kinda worried for vieira, man seems to have lost all confidence on the ball….
Tierney goal
Get in KT!!👊👏🥳
Brilliant Tierney
Vieira’s was goal bound as well
Hope that calms the game down. It’s been frenetic
That’s the stuff, Tierney yeeees!
What a sweet shot!he must have known as soon as he made contact with the ball!!
I can see that the 4 Arsenal regular 4 Arsenal game playing starting XI of: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel and G Jesus are all starting the march. But whim all I will preferred to see them rested for the very important Chelsea match on Sunday. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the tridient of Nelson, G Jesus and Nkethia will perform in the match tonight.