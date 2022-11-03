Official Arsenal team for crucial home game against Zurich – Jesus and Nketiah start together

Yet again, we will have assume that we have no idea what sort of Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta will choose tonight, but the boss has revealed that Mo Elneny has returned to training recently, and with Bukayo Saka ais lso back to full fitness after having to be replaced at the weekend.

We also know that Oleksandr Zinchenko is back in training, but today is expected to come too soon for the Ukrainian. Emile Smith Rowe remains out. and we are still uncertain about whether Matt Turner is okay or not.

Arteta will be extremely aware that this game is one we cannot lose, so I am sure it will be a very strong team, and this is the team that Patrick decided on earlier today…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Nelson Vieira Nketiah

Jesus

So now we are just waiting for the official team to be announced by Arsenal.

And here it is!