Official Arsenal Team News ahead of Sunday clash with Leeds United

Arsenal will play host to Leeds United on Sunday, and manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that Ben White could be in contention to return.

The Gunners were without their summer signing as they beat West Ham United 2-1 last weekend, with his replacement Rob Holding capping his outing with a Man of the Match performance.

That man Holding could well be set to make way however despite his showing, with White claimed to be ‘in contention’ to return, depending on how he trains tomorrow.

“Ben White is still in contention so he needs to train tomorrow to make sure that he’s available to play. Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference.

“For the rest, there’s no news, everybody should be okay.”

There was worries over both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu also, with both having to be replaced during the win over the Hammers, but there appears to be no after-effects of their knocks and should both be in the starting line-up come Sunday.

If White isn’t at 100% then there is no reason to worry, while there is even a case for him to start on the bench regardless, with Holding having been in great form at both ends of the field in our most recent win.

Should Holding keep his place over White whether he is fit or not?

Patrick