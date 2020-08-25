Official Arsenal team news v MK Dons with official live stream

This game against MK Dons may only be friendly but it will still be important to Mikel Arteta, we know he will take it seriously and expect his players to do so as well. We all remember his reaction in the games before the restart.

It should also be noted that the community Shield is just a few days away and no doubt Arteta will use this game to judge as best as he can the match fitness of certain players.

Personally I am looking forward to the game and seeing the players back in action.

Starting XI: Leno; Cedric, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Bench: Macey, Ballard, McGuinness, Bola, Azeez, Cottrell, Olayinka, Oyegoke, Willock, Lewis, Nelson, Smith Rowe, John Jules

What do you think of the starting XI to face the MK Dons? Let us know in the comments below.

The game can be watched live on youtube here

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to watch it live.

JustArsenal match preview here