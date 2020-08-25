Official Arsenal team news v MK Dons with official live stream

This game against MK Dons may only be friendly but it will still be important to Mikel Arteta, we know he will take it seriously and expect his players to do so as well. We all remember his reaction in the games before the restart.
It should also be noted that the community Shield is just a few days away and no doubt Arteta will use this game to judge as best as he can the match fitness of certain players.
Personally I am looking forward to the game and seeing the players back in action.
Starting XI: Leno; Cedric, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang
Bench: Macey, Ballard, McGuinness, Bola, Azeez, Cottrell, Olayinka, Oyegoke, Willock, Lewis, Nelson, Smith Rowe, John Jules
The game can be watched live on youtube here
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to watch it live.
Saliba 🤩 COYG
I hope this is a sign of Maitland-Niles’s decision to stay. He’s so good in one-on-one situations and Arsenal need more duel winners like Maitland-Niles
……………………… Leno
Soares . Saliba . Holding . Tierney
…………………….. Elneny
………… Niles …………. Xhaka
Saka ………………………………….. Aubameyang
……………………… Nketiah
I also wish Nketiah could improve his game as a false nine, to replace Lacazette if he leaves. Looking forward to see Smith-Rowe and Nelson as well
Ainsley was the last player I was expecting to see in the line up, GAI!!
Yup, I hope he changes his mind after starting for this match. I think he wants a pay raise and more games
Gotanidea, we have a chance next season. Looking forward to Seeing Saliba play.
I like Arteta for a reason. He gives everyone an opportunity. I have forgotten we have Elneny in the squad. Maybe he can take his chances
I like how they play in this match
With friendly yes..but they are players who have bern given 100% chances and failed to impress…they should be sold or keep them on loan …Arteta shoukd get his First Eleven like those days of Patrick Viera …Henery..Seaman etc Picking here and thier disorganises Players hence loose confidence within themselves
Well, if AMN is playing it looks unlikely he is about to be sold. Why would he or Arsenal risk an injury just before a sale?
Lets hope AMN stays and has a great game in central midfield.
So why is Elneny playing then?
Shop window for both maybe?
@Declan You have a point there. I was perhaps putting too much hope into it.
Am also cofused? I wonder why OZIL is not appearing !!!!!!! Ozil is a key player..if he was fielded last season..AUBEMYOUNG would have taken a golden boot. THERE IS NO CONNECTOR IN THIS TEAM .
Any link for watching Martin, the official site is misbehaving as u know alot of traffic might be there
It’s normally alright… YouTube….
The uploader made the video unavailable in my country
Have you tried Hesgoal?
It usually works wen Martin sends but I don’t know how to access now
do you have a VPN? you can watch it on Arsenal.com aswel
Harry ‘Do you know who I am’ Maguire has been found guilty of three offences!!
The greek holiday accident?
Yes…
Holy! What is the sentence?
Not sure atm… probably get a fine? Can’t see him being jailed, can you??!!
@Sue Well, it would be a surprise. Quite serious charges though. Have not clue about the Greek legal system though.
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/66351/Milton_Keynes_Dons_vs_Arsenal.html
Five Nigerians? Maybe the youth system practically is made up of 40%nigerians
Nice goal!!
yep nice goal for elneny.
I’m as shocked as most to see AMN in the line up
but i must say watching Saliba with his new trim looks like Kompany 10 years ago XD
nice goal for Eddie aswel
Was really hoping that we would be playing with a back 4.. Good goals though
until we get that holding midfielder, i doubt we’ll play with a back 4
MA msy rather sacrifice Bellerin gor AMN
I can see AMN staying
Correction
MA may sacrifice Bellerin for AMN.
AMN might be staying afterall
Tierney is playing well as left CB. I like his attacking movements and I hope Gabriel Magalhaes has that attacking mind as well
Rob holding 🥴
🙈
How bad was that Sue ? Taxi for holding 😂
My chin is still on the floor 😂
great finish tho 😂