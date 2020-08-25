Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team news v MK Dons with official live stream

This game against MK Dons may only be friendly but it will still be important to Mikel Arteta, we know he will take it seriously and expect his players to do so as well. We all remember his reaction in the games before the restart.

It should also be noted that the community Shield is just a few days away and no doubt Arteta will use this game to judge as best as he can the match fitness of certain players.

Personally I am looking forward to the game and seeing the players back in action.

Starting XI: Leno; Cedric, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Bench: Macey, Ballard, McGuinness, Bola, Azeez, Cottrell, Olayinka, Oyegoke, Willock, Lewis, Nelson, Smith Rowe, John Jules

The game can be watched live on youtube here

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to watch it live.

  1. Sue says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Saliba 🤩 COYG

  2. gotanidea says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    I hope this is a sign of Maitland-Niles’s decision to stay. He’s so good in one-on-one situations and Arsenal need more duel winners like Maitland-Niles

    ……………………… Leno
    Soares . Saliba . Holding . Tierney
    …………………….. Elneny
    ………… Niles …………. Xhaka
    Saka ………………………………….. Aubameyang
    ……………………… Nketiah

    I also wish Nketiah could improve his game as a false nine, to replace Lacazette if he leaves. Looking forward to see Smith-Rowe and Nelson as well

    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      Ainsley was the last player I was expecting to see in the line up, GAI!!

      1. gotanidea says:
        August 25, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Yup, I hope he changes his mind after starting for this match. I think he wants a pay raise and more games

        1. Skills1000 says:
          August 25, 2020 at 6:06 pm

          Gotanidea, we have a chance next season. Looking forward to Seeing Saliba play.
          I like Arteta for a reason. He gives everyone an opportunity. I have forgotten we have Elneny in the squad. Maybe he can take his chances

          1. gotanidea says:
            August 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm

            I like how they play in this match

    2. Dan says:
      August 25, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      With friendly yes..but they are players who have bern given 100% chances and failed to impress…they should be sold or keep them on loan …Arteta shoukd get his First Eleven like those days of Patrick Viera …Henery..Seaman etc Picking here and thier disorganises Players hence loose confidence within themselves

  3. The Deluded One says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Well, if AMN is playing it looks unlikely he is about to be sold. Why would he or Arsenal risk an injury just before a sale?

    Lets hope AMN stays and has a great game in central midfield.

    1. Declan says:
      August 25, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      So why is Elneny playing then?
      Shop window for both maybe?

      1. The Deluded One says:
        August 25, 2020 at 5:49 pm

        @Declan You have a point there. I was perhaps putting too much hope into it.

      2. Dan says:
        August 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

        Am also cofused? I wonder why OZIL is not appearing !!!!!!! Ozil is a key player..if he was fielded last season..AUBEMYOUNG would have taken a golden boot. THERE IS NO CONNECTOR IN THIS TEAM .

  4. Okiror says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Any link for watching Martin, the official site is misbehaving as u know alot of traffic might be there

    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      It’s normally alright… YouTube….

      1. Okiror says:
        August 25, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        The uploader made the video unavailable in my country

        1. Sue says:
          August 25, 2020 at 5:48 pm

          Have you tried Hesgoal?

          1. Okiror says:
            August 25, 2020 at 5:51 pm

            It usually works wen Martin sends but I don’t know how to access now

        2. Val says:
          August 25, 2020 at 6:07 pm

          do you have a VPN? you can watch it on Arsenal.com aswel

  5. Sue says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Harry ‘Do you know who I am’ Maguire has been found guilty of three offences!!

    1. arie82 says:
      August 25, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      The greek holiday accident?

      1. Sue says:
        August 25, 2020 at 5:51 pm

        Reply
  6. The Deluded One says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Holy! What is the sentence?

    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Not sure atm… probably get a fine? Can’t see him being jailed, can you??!!

  7. The Deluded One says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    @Sue Well, it would be a surprise. Quite serious charges though. Have not clue about the Greek legal system though.

  8. Admin Martin says:
    August 25, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    http://www.hesgoal.com/news/66351/Milton_Keynes_Dons_vs_Arsenal.html

  9. Samson says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Five Nigerians? Maybe the youth system practically is made up of 40%nigerians

  10. Sue says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Nice goal!!

  11. Val says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    yep nice goal for elneny.
    I’m as shocked as most to see AMN in the line up
    but i must say watching Saliba with his new trim looks like Kompany 10 years ago XD

  12. Val says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    nice goal for Eddie aswel

  13. MrLucky says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Was really hoping that we would be playing with a back 4.. Good goals though

    1. Val says:
      August 25, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      until we get that holding midfielder, i doubt we’ll play with a back 4

    2. Howard says:
      August 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm

      MA msy rather sacrifice Bellerin gor AMN
      I can see AMN staying

  14. Howard says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Correction
    MA may sacrifice Bellerin for AMN.
    AMN might be staying afterall

  15. gotanidea says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Tierney is playing well as left CB. I like his attacking movements and I hope Gabriel Magalhaes has that attacking mind as well

  16. Kev82 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Rob holding 🥴

    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      🙈

      1. Kev82 says:
        August 25, 2020 at 6:38 pm

        How bad was that Sue ? Taxi for holding 😂

        1. Sue says:
          August 25, 2020 at 6:39 pm

          My chin is still on the floor 😂

          1. Val says:
            August 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

            great finish tho 😂

