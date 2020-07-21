Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Nketiah back and Lacazette starts also

Arsenal faces off against Aston Villa this evening at Villa Park and will be looking to continue the momentum they have built up following wins over Liverpool and Manchester City.

Villa is desperate for the points, if they do not pick up three points this evening the chances of them being relegated will be huge.

Arsenal will have to be on their toes, this will be a very different match to the two they have just played against City and Liverpool.

This is the Arsenal team Arteta has gone with.

Has Mikel Arteta picked the right team to rack up another victory and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the Premier League? Let us know in the comments below.

  1. Sue says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Eddie’s back!! 👍

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Is Nelson injured?

    Reply
    1. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      I was also wondering, he is not on bench.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 21, 2020 at 7:41 pm

        He’s out due to a slight groin muscle issue…

        Reply
  3. S.J says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Which formation has Arteta chosen with this selection?
    Is it 3-4-3 or 4-4-1-1?

    Hope we come out victorious

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      Definitely 3-4-3 with Lacazette as false nine

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    I hope they’re fit enough for this match. Lacazette and Aubameyang worked very hard against Man City

    Reply
  5. S.J says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Aubameyang, Nketiah, Lacazette

    Saka, Ceballos, Torreria, Cedric

    Kolasinac, Luiz, Holding

    Emi.

    OR

    Nketiah, Lacazette

    Aubameyang, Ceballos, Torreria, Saka

    Kolasinac, Luiz, Holding, Cedric

    Emi

    ?

    Reply
    1. Joe Allysons says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      3-4-3

      Reply
  6. Eddie says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    3-4-3 Nketiah on the Right wing…
    He plays as a Right winger sometimes.
    Hope Kolasinac doesn’t have his brainfart today..
    Can’t believe a day would come I’d be missing and wishing Mustafi is fit and on the lineup.
    KT and Xhaka needs the rest obviously.
    I feel the reason Auba keeps playing is cause he’s chasing the golden boot.
    It will be tough, but let’s get behind the boys

    Reply
    1. Joe Allysons says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      Kola had one brainfart. Let’s be a lot more tolerant.

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        July 21, 2020 at 7:38 pm

        Is it one? Since football resumed is it once? You think it’s just the Tottenham game alone?
        You really can’t be serious are you?
        Well I’m not here to argue.
        Good luck to the boys

        Reply
  7. gotanidea says:
    July 21, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Dani Ceballos’ stats since EPL restart, all of them are the best at Arsenal:

    – Touches: 504 (1st)
    – Key passes: 10 (1st)
    – Dribbles completed: 9 (1st)
    – Tackles: 15 (1st)
    – Interceptions: 17 (1st)
    – Ball recoveries: 52 (1st)
    – Distance covered (km): 78 (1st)

    Arsenal has to make him permanent

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 21, 2020 at 7:41 pm

      👍

      Reply

