Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Nketiah back and Lacazette starts also

Arsenal faces off against Aston Villa this evening at Villa Park and will be looking to continue the momentum they have built up following wins over Liverpool and Manchester City.
Villa is desperate for the points, if they do not pick up three points this evening the chances of them being relegated will be huge.
Arsenal will have to be on their toes, this will be a very different match to the two they have just played against City and Liverpool.
This is the Arsenal team Arteta has gone with.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Mikel Arteta has named an extremely attacking side at Villa Park
Has Mikel Arteta picked the right team to rack up another victory and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the Premier League? Let us know in the comments below.
Eddie’s back!! 👍
Is Nelson injured?
I was also wondering, he is not on bench.
He’s out due to a slight groin muscle issue…
Which formation has Arteta chosen with this selection?
Is it 3-4-3 or 4-4-1-1?
Hope we come out victorious
Definitely 3-4-3 with Lacazette as false nine
I hope they’re fit enough for this match. Lacazette and Aubameyang worked very hard against Man City
Aubameyang, Nketiah, Lacazette
Saka, Ceballos, Torreria, Cedric
Kolasinac, Luiz, Holding
Emi.
OR
Nketiah, Lacazette
Aubameyang, Ceballos, Torreria, Saka
Kolasinac, Luiz, Holding, Cedric
Emi
?
3-4-3
3-4-3 Nketiah on the Right wing…
He plays as a Right winger sometimes.
Hope Kolasinac doesn’t have his brainfart today..
Can’t believe a day would come I’d be missing and wishing Mustafi is fit and on the lineup.
KT and Xhaka needs the rest obviously.
I feel the reason Auba keeps playing is cause he’s chasing the golden boot.
It will be tough, but let’s get behind the boys
Kola had one brainfart. Let’s be a lot more tolerant.
Is it one? Since football resumed is it once? You think it’s just the Tottenham game alone?
You really can’t be serious are you?
Well I’m not here to argue.
Good luck to the boys
Dani Ceballos’ stats since EPL restart, all of them are the best at Arsenal:
– Touches: 504 (1st)
– Key passes: 10 (1st)
– Dribbles completed: 9 (1st)
– Tackles: 15 (1st)
– Interceptions: 17 (1st)
– Ball recoveries: 52 (1st)
– Distance covered (km): 78 (1st)
Arsenal has to make him permanent
👍