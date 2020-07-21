Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Nketiah back and Lacazette starts also

Arsenal faces off against Aston Villa this evening at Villa Park and will be looking to continue the momentum they have built up following wins over Liverpool and Manchester City.

Villa is desperate for the points, if they do not pick up three points this evening the chances of them being relegated will be huge.

Arsenal will have to be on their toes, this will be a very different match to the two they have just played against City and Liverpool.

This is the Arsenal team Arteta has gone with.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Mikel Arteta has named an extremely attacking side at Villa Park 📺 Watch Aston Villa v Arsenal live on Sky Sports — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 21, 2020

