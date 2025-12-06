Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Rice starts after injury scare

Aston Villa host Arsenal this afternoon in what is expected to be one of the most demanding tests the Gunners have faced this season, and this is the starting eleven.

This match carries particular significance for a side that has failed to win two of its last four league fixtures. Mikel Arteta’s team will be eager to demonstrate that they can still deliver strong performances away from home, especially after the recent setbacks at Chelsea and Sunderland. The question now is whether they can alter the narrative at Villa Park.

Unai Emery has shown on several occasions that he is keen to cause problems for Arsenal since departing the club, and this encounter gives him another opportunity to highlight how effectively he has rebuilt his reputation. His Villa team have recovered well from their difficult start to the season and will be determined to show Arsenal just how far they have progressed. They are likely to approach the match with confidence and intensity, looking to unsettle a Gunners side that is still aiming to rediscover consistent form.

For Arsenal, this is one of several tricky matches that lie ahead before the season concludes. Villa Park has always been a venue where concentration and composure are required, and Arteta will expect his players to embrace the challenge. He remains confident that his team can respond positively and show their resilience, and in a few hours, supporters will gain a clearer view of how they perform in a demanding environment under the sun at Villa Park.

Matches between these two clubs have often provided notable entertainment, with high-tempo football and moments of individual quality. Arsenal have won two of their last three visits to Villa Park and will be keen to extend that record. A victory would not only strengthen their league position but also send an important message that they remain capable of winning difficult away fixtures in the decisive months of the campaign.