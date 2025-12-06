aston villa v arsenal
Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Rice starts after injury scare

Aston Villa host Arsenal this afternoon in what is expected to be one of the most demanding tests the Gunners have faced this season, and this is the starting eleven.

Arsenal team to face Aston Villa

This match carries particular significance for a side that has failed to win two of its last four league fixtures. Mikel Arteta’s team will be eager to demonstrate that they can still deliver strong performances away from home, especially after the recent setbacks at Chelsea and Sunderland. The question now is whether they can alter the narrative at Villa Park.

Unai Emery has shown on several occasions that he is keen to cause problems for Arsenal since departing the club, and this encounter gives him another opportunity to highlight how effectively he has rebuilt his reputation. His Villa team have recovered well from their difficult start to the season and will be determined to show Arsenal just how far they have progressed. They are likely to approach the match with confidence and intensity, looking to unsettle a Gunners side that is still aiming to rediscover consistent form.

For Arsenal, this is one of several tricky matches that lie ahead before the season concludes. Villa Park has always been a venue where concentration and composure are required, and Arteta will expect his players to embrace the challenge. He remains confident that his team can respond positively and show their resilience, and in a few hours, supporters will gain a clearer view of how they perform in a demanding environment under the sun at Villa Park.

Matches between these two clubs have often provided notable entertainment, with high-tempo football and moments of individual quality. Arsenal have won two of their last three visits to Villa Park and will be keen to extend that record. A victory would not only strengthen their league position but also send an important message that they remain capable of winning difficult away fixtures in the decisive months of the campaign.

    2. You are right, we can’t keep going into very tough games with back up players and expect to get away with it. This would be a tough ask for our defence even with Sali and Gabi at the back.

    3. Merino has 4 goals and 3 assists in the 7 games he has played as striker. If we can ease Gyokeres in after he single-handedly held the forward line since the start of the season, Arteta definitely will

  3. Merino.

    Eze. Odegaard. Saka.

    Rice. Zubimendi.

    Calafiori. Hincapie. Timber. White.

    Raya.

    SUBS – Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli, Trossard, Skelly, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Salmon, Kepa.

      1. I agree Eze at his best when asked to hang wide, but it’s how the three of them can get the triangle going, Eze inverting, Cali wing back, maybe Rice more of a Zubi helper in this one? It’s not just the formation, but the instructions you’re giving them.

  5. I would prefer White /Calafiori centrally and Timber/ Hincapie wide, because of the hight but I guess White is not 100% fit physically for the grueling battles at CB. Good to see young Salmon making the bench.

    2. I think Arteta was traumatized by White’s bad performance against Toney in Brentford three seasons ago, but I would also prefer White and Calafiori in the CB positions due to their statures as compared to Timber’s

  6. Arteta would rather bring on Trossard, Madueke and Gyokeres when we are already 2 goals down in the 71st minute.

    3. I’m surprised Gyok isn’t a starter to be honest. We don’t know how unfit or how people have trained though.
      But, if we conceded two today we are toasted anyway regardless who we start with.

  7. I not surprised by the line up, the only exception being Eze starting ahead of Martinelli. Huge 3 points on the line and I hope the boys are up for it. We need to be much quick5 in our play

  9. Probably the defence we all expected, with the absence of Saliba. The bench has lots of quality, if it needs changing up. Good chance to put an early marker down to the rest of the league.

      1. Probably more realistic Sue, than upbeat, we have the best squad, a team top of the league and unbeaten in 18 games, i think. My ONLY problem is the team is lopsided by playing Eze and Merino. It looks like everything will come down the right with Odergaard and Merino not favouring the left. But we will see how that pans out.

  10. Nice to see our best central midfield
    Rice, Zubimendi and Odergaard back together ❤️
    This is a strong starting line up. Not our best (no Saliba injury /Gyokeres on bench) but a strong starting line up.
    I Predict a Gunners win
    COYG

  11. Very good line up
    May be White could have played as CB instead of Timber
    We just need a win today because as Arteta stated Saliba is just matter of days
    Also next 2 games are not that difficult
    We can afford to rest many of our starting line players in upcoming CL game because we are certain to finish in top 8
    Also next weekend is wolves at home and they are horrible this season with just 2 points on board
    We can rest many of the players in that game as well which will give good amount of rest to our players and Havertz and Saliba will also be back
    Today is crucial match and we need a win

  13. Emery would likely try to counter Arteta’s high ball possession tactic using Maatsen’s and Rogers’ pace down our right flank

    Hopefully Merino will interchange his position with Eze and Odegaard frequently to open up Villa’s tight defense

  14. Don’t be surprised if Arsenal drop points today.

    Don’t even be suprised if Aston Villa catch Arsenal cold at the start.

  15. In the absence of 3 tall centre backs,we could come under pressure at set pieces where Onana in particular could be a big threat.Villa have beefed up their midfield at the expense of a recognised winger with a view to gaining the upper hand in terms of possession and the dangerous Rodgers may be difficult to pin down.That said i am fairly optimistic of getting at least a point from the match.

