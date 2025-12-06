Official Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Rice starts after injury scare

Aston Villa host Arsenal this afternoon in what is expected to be one of the most demanding tests the Gunners have faced this season, and this is the starting eleven.
This match carries particular significance for a side that has failed to win two of its last four league fixtures. Mikel Arteta’s team will be eager to demonstrate that they can still deliver strong performances away from home, especially after the recent setbacks at Chelsea and Sunderland. The question now is whether they can alter the narrative at Villa Park.
Unai Emery has shown on several occasions that he is keen to cause problems for Arsenal since departing the club, and this encounter gives him another opportunity to highlight how effectively he has rebuilt his reputation. His Villa team have recovered well from their difficult start to the season and will be determined to show Arsenal just how far they have progressed. They are likely to approach the match with confidence and intensity, looking to unsettle a Gunners side that is still aiming to rediscover consistent form.
For Arsenal, this is one of several tricky matches that lie ahead before the season concludes. Villa Park has always been a venue where concentration and composure are required, and Arteta will expect his players to embrace the challenge. He remains confident that his team can respond positively and show their resilience, and in a few hours, supporters will gain a clearer view of how they perform in a demanding environment under the sun at Villa Park.
Matches between these two clubs have often provided notable entertainment, with high-tempo football and moments of individual quality. Arsenal have won two of their last three visits to Villa Park and will be keen to extend that record. A victory would not only strengthen their league position but also send an important message that they remain capable of winning difficult away fixtures in the decisive months of the campaign.
Now that all our forwards are back except Havertz, our Cbs are going down with injury. We are cursed.
This is not good enough, the defence is worrisome
And it’s high time Arteta drops merino for a proper striker
Merino has done well as makeshift #9, so it allows us to ease in Gyökeres after his muscular injury. Those are tricky.
You are right, we can’t keep going into very tough games with back up players and expect to get away with it. This would be a tough ask for our defence even with Sali and Gabi at the back.
Merino has 4 goals and 3 assists in the 7 games he has played as striker. If we can ease Gyokeres in after he single-handedly held the forward line since the start of the season, Arteta definitely will
Wooly not played as striker though, but false 9. Gyok plays proper 9 with more harrowing and bursts of pace when taking people on, ie harder to defend.
Merino.
Eze. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Hincapie. Timber. White.
Raya.
SUBS – Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli, Trossard, Skelly, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Salmon, Kepa.
Eze is not effective on the left, he might be the first to be subbed. Happy to see Odegaard, White, Saka triangle on the right
I agree Eze at his best when asked to hang wide, but it’s how the three of them can get the triangle going, Eze inverting, Cali wing back, maybe Rice more of a Zubi helper in this one? It’s not just the formation, but the instructions you’re giving them.
NOT at his best, I missed in first line. This is what happens when starting drinking early for early kick offs! How was your liquid breakfast?
Havertz
Gabriel
Saliba
Mosquera
Jesus (Not fully fit)
5 injured and not so fit players.
I would prefer White /Calafiori centrally and Timber/ Hincapie wide, because of the hight but I guess White is not 100% fit physically for the grueling battles at CB. Good to see young Salmon making the bench.
I would expect him to have a good leap when needed.
I think Arteta was traumatized by White’s bad performance against Toney in Brentford three seasons ago, but I would also prefer White and Calafiori in the CB positions due to their statures as compared to Timber’s
Arteta would rather bring on Trossard, Madueke and Gyokeres when we are already 2 goals down in the 71st minute.
I think you mean 2 goals in front.
You’ll cover your shame, cause we won’t be down by 2nil in the 71st minute. You know better than the manager yet you don’t manage even the lowest ranking amateur team.
I’m surprised Gyok isn’t a starter to be honest. We don’t know how unfit or how people have trained though.
But, if we conceded two today we are toasted anyway regardless who we start with.
I not surprised by the line up, the only exception being Eze starting ahead of Martinelli. Huge 3 points on the line and I hope the boys are up for it. We need to be much quick5 in our play
The team doesn’t have any defensive sub!!this is terrible
We have skelly, Norgaard and salmon!
Probably the defence we all expected, with the absence of Saliba. The bench has lots of quality, if it needs changing up. Good chance to put an early marker down to the rest of the league.
An upbeat post Reggie
Probably more realistic Sue, than upbeat, we have the best squad, a team top of the league and unbeaten in 18 games, i think. My ONLY problem is the team is lopsided by playing Eze and Merino. It looks like everything will come down the right with Odergaard and Merino not favouring the left. But we will see how that pans out.
Timber and Hincky will be worth their weight in gold if they get a clean sheet from this one.
Nice to see our best central midfield
Rice, Zubimendi and Odergaard back together ❤️
This is a strong starting line up. Not our best (no Saliba injury /Gyokeres on bench) but a strong starting line up.
I Predict a Gunners win
COYG
Very good line up
May be White could have played as CB instead of Timber
We just need a win today because as Arteta stated Saliba is just matter of days
Also next 2 games are not that difficult
We can afford to rest many of our starting line players in upcoming CL game because we are certain to finish in top 8
Also next weekend is wolves at home and they are horrible this season with just 2 points on board
We can rest many of the players in that game as well which will give good amount of rest to our players and Havertz and Saliba will also be back
Today is crucial match and we need a win
Trossard on the bench.
Thank God for small mercies
Emery would likely try to counter Arteta’s high ball possession tactic using Maatsen’s and Rogers’ pace down our right flank
Hopefully Merino will interchange his position with Eze and Odegaard frequently to open up Villa’s tight defense
Don’t be surprised if Arsenal drop points today.
Don’t even be suprised if Aston Villa catch Arsenal cold at the start.
In the absence of 3 tall centre backs,we could come under pressure at set pieces where Onana in particular could be a big threat.Villa have beefed up their midfield at the expense of a recognised winger with a view to gaining the upper hand in terms of possession and the dangerous Rodgers may be difficult to pin down.That said i am fairly optimistic of getting at least a point from the match.