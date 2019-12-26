Official Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Arteta selects his first Arsenal team

The waiting is over as Mikel Arteta names his first Arsenal team.

A brand new era begins for Arsenal today under the stewardship of new manager Mikel Arteta. Excitement is growing among the Arsenal faithful that there will be a turnaround in fortunes.

There are suspensions and injuries for the Spaniard to contend with and that has obviously affected what sort of team he was able to put out today.

But it is more about the tactics and formation to be fair, Arsenal has players that are good enough to be beating teams like Bournemouth but it is how those players are being utilised that has been a big part of the recent problems.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has gone for. Are you surprised? Has he selected the team you expected? Let us know in the comments.

🚨 Three changes for @m8arteta's first game in charge… ⬅️ Chambers, Smith Rowe, Martinelli

➡️ Sokratis, Ozil, Lacazette#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2019

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here