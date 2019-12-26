Official Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Arteta selects his first Arsenal team

Arsenal team

The waiting is over as Mikel Arteta names his first Arsenal team.

A brand new era begins for Arsenal today under the stewardship of new manager Mikel Arteta. Excitement is growing among the Arsenal faithful that there will be a turnaround in fortunes.

There are suspensions and injuries for the Spaniard to contend with and that has obviously affected what sort of team he was able to put out today.

But it is more about the tactics and formation to be fair, Arsenal has players that are good enough to be beating teams like Bournemouth but it is how those players are being utilised that has been a big part of the recent problems.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has gone for. Are you surprised? Has he selected the team you expected? Let us know in the comments.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

Updated: December 26, 2019 — 2:03 pm

  1. Vish Indian Gunner
    Vish Indian Gunner

    Fingers crossed. Hope we smash them. Really fearful of Luiz-Sokratis craziness though.

    1. Skills1000
      Skills1000

      lol. We are getting 3 points

    2. Abu
      Abu

      Good lineup torreira and xhaka in midfield great one then ozil at no 10 arsenal to win 2 nill

  2. Impenia
    Impenia

    Let those who know better than MA start moaning and telling us what the correct team selection should be.

  3. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    No surprise, because Arteta has to select the senior players first

    Except for Nelson. But I’m glad Nelson gets his second chance, because I’m sure he would try his best to impress Arteta today

    1. kev
      kev

      Unfortunately for Arteta the end result will probably be the sanexewfaedless of his system. Some things are beyond him. Ljungberg was deemed to be not good enough by the Arsenal board after the draw to Norwich and the loss at home to Brighton. I’d like to see how Arteta does against Bournemouth and Chelsea. He’s lucky that Ljungberg has improved the mentality and how we attack

  4. kev
    kev

    Just wonder why AMN has still not been given a chance in midfield. I still remember his game at Old Trafford. Its been long since I watched a midfielder of ours completely take control of the opposition midfield since that game. Hopefully Arteta sees that his future is at CM. If he had been given chances there he would be playing week in week out instead of Xhaka or even Guendouzi. Looks like time has run out for him. Its a real shame

    1. Khadii
      Khadii

      He was given the chance in midfield earlier in the Europa league…
      Gave away possession that led to a goal and another costly error.
      I think he’s blown dat chance

  5. S.J
    S.J

    Hmmm.. I don’t like this selection to be honest.

  6. kev
    kev

    So once again Pepe doesn’t start. Stats dont tell the whole story I guess. Next time Arsenal should be careful before they go big but I highly doubt that. There are many under the impression that he’ll come good but at least I rather prefer to be honest with what I’ve seen before he even came to Arsenal. Many think he’s out of form and that he’ll come good but that’s sad because this is how good he is. Its just that the EPL oozes out every bit of your quality so your flaws whivh you could get away with in another league will be exposed

