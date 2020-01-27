Official Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Nketiah and Martinelli start

Arsenal team named for FA Cup clash at the Vitality Stadium this evening.
Mikel Arteta is giving Arsenal every chance of progressing in this season’s FA Cup. As expected, he has gone with an attacking line up to face off against the Cherries.
The Gunners are the most prolific winners of the world-famous trophy and manager Mikel Arteta is an avowed fan of the tournament.
This is far from an easy match for Arsenal and a very tough game is expected. The Cherries need a distraction from the relegation battles and a win over Arsenal would be huge for their morale.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack
🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli stays in the starting XI
🇫🇷 @MatteoGuendouzi also starts
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2020
Definite win by 2 goals to nil. I see us punishing Bournemouth.
Excited to see Nketiah start. But I hope Willock wouldn’t play as no 10, because he didn’t do well in that position previously
Hopefully Arsenal would use 4-3-3 with Guendouzi as the lone CDM and Xhaka/ Willock as the mezzalas
Its a 433,i am just surprised why ceballos is not used as a half winger.
He can be used as a substitue though
I think Arteta doesn’t want to develop a loanee who would most likely not be at the Emirates next season, hence Willock starts
Excuse my ignorance but what is a half winger?
Serious question btw.
De Bruyne and Silva played that role very well at Man City last season, since they can use their stronger foot to cross and they use the wide forwards as decoys:
…………. Fernandinho
…… De Bruyne …….. Silva
Mahrez …………………. Sterling
………….. Aguero
Ceballos and the prime version of Ozil might be able to be great crossers as well in 4-3-3, but they need to click well with the wide players
Used to be called wing-halves in my day. Wingers were wingers whether inverted or the right way up.
Looking foward to seeing Nketiah and Martinelli together. Mustafi???? A real chance for Willock to make a mark. Happy for Eddie Nketiah. Really young team. C’mon you guys.
Quite exciting forward four, hope willock steps up today 💪
Bench is good too!
Sue
The bench as you so rightly pointed out is strong
I have not seen one arsenal game where a xhaka guendhuzi combo has been anything but shambolic with a mustafi sokrates cimbo not far behind so the assumption that this will be easy is really dumb … a lot of pressure on youngsters so 🤞
Xhaka Guendhuzi is the capital of Oolong province in China isn’t it.
He’s rotating, that sokra Mustafi pair & holding benched scary again. Unless Xhaka sits in front CBs, we on a 2 midfields to defend. In that case; we draw or lose again! if 2 midfields focus on defense; no possible transition forward! Same BS, different day!
What does Willock bring/give to this team? He has no stamina, can’t score, can’t create yet he’s the the first to come in for Ozil. How Arteta keeps picking him ahead of Ceballos is beyond me. Him and Nelson should spent 2 – 3 more years with the U23 or on loan.
I agree, willock should not wear arsenal jersey
Portsmouth away, if we win.
Portsmouth away if we beat Bournemouth
What did Ceballos do to Arteta? Why is Arteta freezing him out like this? They should simply terminate the loan deal if they aren’t gonna play him. This is total bs
Ceballos has not done anything at all, that is the problem.
Maybe Ceballos hasn’t fully recovered yet?
And Ceballos would most likely have to go back to Bernabeu next season. Arteta needs to improve the young players, because they will stay longer
Maybe the fact that he has told MA, reportedly of course, that he wants to return to Spain at the end of the season.
From what MA has said, anyone who isn’t on board with his vision are out of the picture.
Exciting front line but not impressed by midfield. Hopefully Mustafi puts his “best foot” forwrd 😁
Please, avoid trashing opposite team before result!
They do fight for their lives in EPL, relegation battle.
We just 2 games away from 19th spot my friend; just don’t realize we are as then and many teams. We equal points with 14th spot! Helloooo!
I stated in a comment; our biggest danger is to focus & believe in top4, when we should realize & be in survival mode.
Teams above as Everton Southampton we’re in that zone few weeks back. Behind us, it is fight for survival as well.
That’s attitude and be conscious of it, helped them turning things around or they would be relax as we are and be still in bottom!
You would always want to play players who are ready to give you 100%. Cabellos will play in the second half when the game is won or if we need to rest Xhaka.
He is not capable of giving 100% as he wants to return to Madrid in the next few days so he can get loaned to another spanish club.
THE NEXT ROUND WILL BE CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL LOL
I’m going for Shrewsbury 😂
It may happen since Klopp said liverpool kids will play against Shrewsbury
🙏😀
With Mustafi and Socratis in tandem Bournemouth must have a chance.As for the adverse comments concerning Willock,to suggest he lacks stamina makes me wonder if you have seen him play.He is far from the finished article but one thing he does possess is stamina.
If Nketiah scores a hattrick today, will he replace Lacazette in our starting 11?
What a beauty!
Hello Admin. Any good streams please.