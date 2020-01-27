Official Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Nketiah and Martinelli start

Arsenal team named for FA Cup clash at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta is giving Arsenal every chance of progressing in this season’s FA Cup. As expected, he has gone with an attacking line up to face off against the Cherries.

The Gunners are the most prolific winners of the world-famous trophy and manager Mikel Arteta is an avowed fan of the tournament.

This is far from an easy match for Arsenal and a very tough game is expected. The Cherries need a distraction from the relegation battles and a win over Arsenal would be huge for their morale.

Anyway, what do you think of the team? Do you agree with Arteta's selection?

📋 Tonight's team news… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack

🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli stays in the starting XI

🇫🇷 @MatteoGuendouzi also starts 🏆 #EmiratesFACup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2020

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

