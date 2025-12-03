Official Arsenal team to face Brentford in must win game

Arsenal welcomes Brentford to the Emirates tonight as they look to return to winning ways, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced to start the game.
Arsenal have shown throughout the season that they can take advantage of even the smallest opportunity in matches; however, the last few weeks have been challenging, and they have managed only one win in their last three league outings. This meeting with Brentford offers them a valuable chance to steady their form and reinforce their position at the top end of the table.
Brentford enter the contest with considerably less pressure, and that freedom has often allowed them to surprise higher-placed opposition. They have already produced major upsets against Liverpool and Manchester United this season, and they will approach this match with the belief that they can cause similar problems for Arsenal. The Gunners endured a difficult experience in their first-ever Premier League meeting with Brentford, although they have responded well since then by winning four of the last five encounters between the sides. Even so, their home record in this fixture is not as commanding as they would like, and they have taken only one victory from their last three league matches against Brentford at the Emirates.
That recent history will give Brentford confidence that they can come away with something positive tonight. They avoided defeat at the Emirates last season and will feel encouraged by that result. However, translating that confidence into success on the pitch will be a far greater challenge. Arsenal remain unbeaten at home this season, and their performances at the Emirates have been central to their ambitions of maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League. With the pressure on them to deliver after the draw with Chelsea, this fixture presents a crucial opportunity to reassert their rhythm and keep the chasing pack at bay.
Good to see some needed rotating with 3 in.
We will see how they get on. I thought Big G would have started but maybe not quite ready yet. We need more from Martinelli and Zubimendi this game.
A win an absolute must. But we should beat them ok.
Am nervous Reggie, won’t be an easy game, good thing is we are in December. We very often struggle in November
I was thinking Zubimendi might be rested, but I’m not sure Arteta really trusts Norgaard.
@GB
@GB
Don’t think so, we have a new center back pairing, and add Ben who isn’t our regular right back will be a change too many I think
Same here but he should and has to.
Come on boys, let’s get it done.
We can do it.
Happy to see some rotation, especially Saka and Timber and with that bench, the boys should be able to come up with a good win.
Am happy to see Ben White on the field of play again. Timber needed the rest. We should win this game
I hope Ben White will deliver good performance this evening this evening and is good to see Odegaard in line up.
Madueke is my player and hope Jusus will come on to gain some confident. All three points at Emirates tonight
Come on boys, no room for slip ups. Three points are a must.
DEREK
Though the political correct thing to say is one game at a time, this selection has a part of Aston Villa element in it.
There’s no doubt Brentford will set up in a low block formation, Gyokers will be more suited for Aston Villa high press on the weekend coming up.
Gunsmoke,
You could well be right. Lets hope the team can get the job done tonight first. 👍
Come on Arsenal!💪❤️🤍
We need to win tonight
Next match we will be away to Villa which will be even more tough.
City won so hopefully after tonight we will be 5 points ahead again
COYG
I must say though that I always thought Calafiori is more suited for CB and Hincapie more suited for LB, based on their height and how they play on national teams and former clubs respectively.
Quite some rotation we got out there, very unlike Arteta to tinker that much! Probably the villa away game in mind. We need to win tonight and please no slow side way passing. I need to see quicker play. COYG💪
The Bees resting their top scorer. Shows they have come not to score but rather not to concede
Beautiful
Game plan out the window for Brentford methinks
What a save by Raya.
Fantastic to see White back and making the assist
Good assist, yes, he has misqued a couple though, could be down to rustness.
Yes , that’s a sign from a man on top of his game
Oh come on it’s just the same bs of last season, cluster injuries one after the other. 1st it was the forwards now they are nearly all back so the defenders are going down.
Injuries coming thick and fast 💔
Yet another injury to a cb, we need to put this game to bed sooner rather than later
Are people willing to admit now that our injuries aren’t bad luck and are a pattern yet?
Very clear problem with training and conditioning
Thats why we have a huge squad.
Tempo drops after we score for no reason. This Brentford defense isn’t the best, should be 2-0, but seems this match is going to drag
How is it possible to lose 3 CBs inside a week?
Clearly its a training/recovery issue that hasnt been addressed.
Yep, time for Arteta to start explaining these mysterious injuries! Every game a new injury, insane.
Not a bad performance but I think we are letting Brentford off the hook at the moment. We need to score quickly after the break before Brentford bring on their big guns, or it could get smelly.
By far worse performance than against Chelsea all considered, not least we are not up against multi billion pound side, just a load of limited lumps playing percentage’s.
We are getting tired and running out of steam as befits picking best team twice a week cause of champion league games.
Great save by Raya to keep us in front. We need to up it a bit more. Its all too eazy ozy.
I think we will conceded so we are going to need to score again.I think this may end up a draw
Told you that Merino is our best false nine. Arsenal should’ve signed a pacier, taller and stronger one in the summer instead of Gyokeres
Odegaard was supposed to claim the CAM role when Merino was drifting into the right-sided AM position, but Odegaard seemed to have used to his old pattern
White was obviously rusty with his decisions in the final-third, despite having made a great cross to Merino
As for Mosquera’s replacement, I feel Calafiori should’ve occupied the right CB position and let Lewis-Skelly play LB. Brentford could exploit Timber’s weak aerial ability
In my opinion Women should only officiate the women game and vice-versa.
Agreed ,and pundits as well
Has she done something wrong?
Why’s that then?
We are playing as if the game is won.They need to start playing or we will be dropping points
There are no easy games in the Premiership. Fact that must be faced
This one beautifully poise for someone to come off the bench and be an hero
Need some pace in the attack, gyokeres needs to come on.
Arsenal playing with fire. Apart from a few players, everyone else is too casual.
Once again they play one poor half of football. This is a common theme that needs to be addressed soon, or it will not only catch up (Sunderland and Chelsea) but pile up, and we will start drawing many more games again like last season.
One nil to the Arsenal is fine at full time, but a rocket up the backside would help now
One of the most difficult games of the season, its really really tough out there
That win was both convincing and unconvincing if you know what I mean.
If Saka didn’t score that goal, I’d never forgive him because Gyokeres was all unmarked in the central area calling for the the ball when Saka decided to go it alone. A pass to Gyokeres would have been a tap in goal
Football is a team game you know!
Corperateman, I’m sure he’s delighted with your forgiveness.
Lol
He seems to do that a lot which was great in previous years when no one else is scoring. Gyo could have had a few more goals already this season if Saka passed earlier..but he scored which is the main thing. I think he miss a few minutes before spurred him on !
But can’t complain as we won again. Onwards and upwards
Happy for Ben White
And Odegaard.
Seems we are getting our captain back. Just hope he stays fit for a while longer
Me too. He, Odegaard and Saka made a terrific partnership and Timber’s success hasn’t helped his chances of game time. Lovely cross for the goal and a player of the match award to round it off.
Saka’s form has dropped lately, and on top of that, becoming selfish since Madueke and Gyo joined.