Official Arsenal team to face Brentford in must win game

Arsenal welcomes Brentford to the Emirates tonight as they look to return to winning ways, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced to start the game.

Arsenal have shown throughout the season that they can take advantage of even the smallest opportunity in matches; however, the last few weeks have been challenging, and they have managed only one win in their last three league outings. This meeting with Brentford offers them a valuable chance to steady their form and reinforce their position at the top end of the table.

Brentford enter the contest with considerably less pressure, and that freedom has often allowed them to surprise higher-placed opposition. They have already produced major upsets against Liverpool and Manchester United this season, and they will approach this match with the belief that they can cause similar problems for Arsenal. The Gunners endured a difficult experience in their first-ever Premier League meeting with Brentford, although they have responded well since then by winning four of the last five encounters between the sides. Even so, their home record in this fixture is not as commanding as they would like, and they have taken only one victory from their last three league matches against Brentford at the Emirates.

That recent history will give Brentford confidence that they can come away with something positive tonight. They avoided defeat at the Emirates last season and will feel encouraged by that result. However, translating that confidence into success on the pitch will be a far greater challenge. Arsenal remain unbeaten at home this season, and their performances at the Emirates have been central to their ambitions of maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League. With the pressure on them to deliver after the draw with Chelsea, this fixture presents a crucial opportunity to reassert their rhythm and keep the chasing pack at bay.