Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Brentford in must win game

Arsenal welcomes Brentford to the Emirates tonight as they look to return to winning ways, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced to start the game.

Arsenal team v Brentford

Arsenal have shown throughout the season that they can take advantage of even the smallest opportunity in matches; however, the last few weeks have been challenging, and they have managed only one win in their last three league outings. This meeting with Brentford offers them a valuable chance to steady their form and reinforce their position at the top end of the table.

Brentford enter the contest with considerably less pressure, and that freedom has often allowed them to surprise higher-placed opposition. They have already produced major upsets against Liverpool and Manchester United this season, and they will approach this match with the belief that they can cause similar problems for Arsenal. The Gunners endured a difficult experience in their first-ever Premier League meeting with Brentford, although they have responded well since then by winning four of the last five encounters between the sides. Even so, their home record in this fixture is not as commanding as they would like, and they have taken only one victory from their last three league matches against Brentford at the Emirates.

That recent history will give Brentford confidence that they can come away with something positive tonight. They avoided defeat at the Emirates last season and will feel encouraged by that result. However, translating that confidence into success on the pitch will be a far greater challenge. Arsenal remain unbeaten at home this season, and their performances at the Emirates have been central to their ambitions of maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League. With the pressure on them to deliver after the draw with Chelsea, this fixture presents a crucial opportunity to reassert their rhythm and keep the chasing pack at bay.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Brentford

59 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

        1. @GB
          I agree with you 👌may be Arteta bought Norgard for other reasons.

          The unfortunate thing is that some of these players who are often on the bench can lose form and become rusty when they are needed. Ie Kepa.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

        2. @GB
          I agree with you 👌may be Arteta bought Norgard for other reasons.

          The unfortunate thing is that some of these players who are often on the bench can lose form and become rusty when they are needed. Ie Kepa.A.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. I hope Ben White will deliver good performance this evening this evening and is good to see Odegaard in line up.
    Madueke is my player and hope Jusus will come on to gain some confident. All three points at Emirates tonight

    Reply

    1. DEREK
      Though the political correct thing to say is one game at a time, this selection has a part of Aston Villa element in it.

      There’s no doubt Brentford will set up in a low block formation, Gyokers will be more suited for Aston Villa high press on the weekend coming up.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. We need to win tonight
    Next match we will be away to Villa which will be even more tough.
    City won so hopefully after tonight we will be 5 points ahead again
    COYG

    Reply

  7. I must say though that I always thought Calafiori is more suited for CB and Hincapie more suited for LB, based on their height and how they play on national teams and former clubs respectively.

    Reply

  8. Quite some rotation we got out there, very unlike Arteta to tinker that much! Probably the villa away game in mind. We need to win tonight and please no slow side way passing. I need to see quicker play. COYG💪

    Reply

  13. Oh come on it’s just the same bs of last season, cluster injuries one after the other. 1st it was the forwards now they are nearly all back so the defenders are going down.

    Reply

  16. Are people willing to admit now that our injuries aren’t bad luck and are a pattern yet?

    Very clear problem with training and conditioning

    Reply

  17. Tempo drops after we score for no reason. This Brentford defense isn’t the best, should be 2-0, but seems this match is going to drag

    Reply

  18. How is it possible to lose 3 CBs inside a week?

    Clearly its a training/recovery issue that hasnt been addressed.

    Reply

  19. Not a bad performance but I think we are letting Brentford off the hook at the moment. We need to score quickly after the break before Brentford bring on their big guns, or it could get smelly.

    Reply

    1. By far worse performance than against Chelsea all considered, not least we are not up against multi billion pound side, just a load of limited lumps playing percentage’s.
      We are getting tired and running out of steam as befits picking best team twice a week cause of champion league games.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  22. Told you that Merino is our best false nine. Arsenal should’ve signed a pacier, taller and stronger one in the summer instead of Gyokeres

    Odegaard was supposed to claim the CAM role when Merino was drifting into the right-sided AM position, but Odegaard seemed to have used to his old pattern

    White was obviously rusty with his decisions in the final-third, despite having made a great cross to Merino

    As for Mosquera’s replacement, I feel Calafiori should’ve occupied the right CB position and let Lewis-Skelly play LB. Brentford could exploit Timber’s weak aerial ability

    Reply

  29. Arsenal playing with fire. Apart from a few players, everyone else is too casual.

    Once again they play one poor half of football. This is a common theme that needs to be addressed soon, or it will not only catch up (Sunderland and Chelsea) but pile up, and we will start drawing many more games again like last season.

    Reply

  33. If Saka didn’t score that goal, I’d never forgive him because Gyokeres was all unmarked in the central area calling for the the ball when Saka decided to go it alone. A pass to Gyokeres would have been a tap in goal
    Football is a team game you know!

    Reply

    2. He seems to do that a lot which was great in previous years when no one else is scoring. Gyo could have had a few more goals already this season if Saka passed earlier..but he scored which is the main thing. I think he miss a few minutes before spurred him on !

      But can’t complain as we won again. Onwards and upwards

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Me too. He, Odegaard and Saka made a terrific partnership and Timber’s success hasn’t helped his chances of game time. Lovely cross for the goal and a player of the match award to round it off.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors