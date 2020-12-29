Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Brighton – Aubameyang starts

This game today against Brighton is just as important, if not more so than the recent game against Chelsea simply because anything less than a win this evening will not only be a huge step backwards but also totally undermine the great win over Frank Lampard’s men.

Brighton have won just a single game at home this year and under normal circumstances, you would think that gives Arsenal a great advantage, the problem is, that win was against Arsenal.

Brighton is in trouble and will be just as determined to pick up three points today as what Arsenal are and that makes for a really intriguing match up.

That said, the lads really should be leaving the AMEX with all three points.

Has Mikel Arteta got his team selection right for the game against the Seagulls this evening?

144 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    ESR 👍👍 Really happy to see Gabs also…. and welcome back Auba… COYG

    1. Kstix says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      This line up excites me too Sue. Hoping Auba gets back to form tonight too and works his socks off. Good one Signor Arteta.

      1. Kstix says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:12 pm

        Senor *

      2. Sue says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:28 pm

        Yes, let’s hope he bangs a couple in, Kstix… excited to see him with the youngsters!!

        1. Kstix says:
          December 29, 2020 at 5:43 pm

          Hopefully he feeds off their energy.

    2. Tom k says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Back to normal playing ruddish wish we could play like Leeds we got the players to do it so why can’t we

  2. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Welbz and Maupay on the bench…

    1. Kstix says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Guess the coach learnt nothing from lampard’s mistake of dropping giroud against us. Oh well, good for us, at least there’s no worry of old players coming back to haunt us.

      1. Sue says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:30 pm

        Exactly, Kstix!! Surely we’ll see Welbz at some point though…

        1. Kstix says:
          December 29, 2020 at 5:45 pm

          I fancy a 4-1 win, welbz to score the consolation goal😉

          1. Sue says:
            December 29, 2020 at 5:46 pm

  3. Declan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Yes the right team. No one rested thank goodness as we must win this game.

  4. Kedar says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Great Line up…
    Really Great to see ESR, Martinelli and Saka

  5. HASS says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Why does Auba walk back into the team? Laca played decent the other day.

    Brighton are resting all their main forwards.

    1. Adajim says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      It’s an experiment.

    2. Davi says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      I think it’s a mix of resting Laca and trying to get our best goalscorer back in the side.

    3. Lenohappy says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      HASS maybe because he’s our best player and also our highest goalscorer in the past 2 seasons. Let me ask you a question, do you think if Harry Kane failed to score in 6 games that Jose will drop him to the bench.

      1. McLovin says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Laca played +90mins 3 days ago. He presses hard so he runs quite a lot.

        ESR only played 60 mins, Martinelli 70 mins.

        Thats why Laca got subbed.

    4. Kstix says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      You used the wrong example in Jose, lol. If kane was putting in the Auba kind of performance for 6 games straight(he wasn’t just not scoring, he was not even putting in enough effort, those are 2 different things) I can guarantee with all certainty that mourinho will drop him. Dele Alli was his priced possession when he got to spuds, where is dele Ali now? Seems you don’t know mourinho, lol.

      1. Kstix says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:22 pm

        That was for Lenohappy

  6. Eddie says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Good line up… Hopefully the job gets done early and the kids go off by the 60th minutes to go rest again.
    Auba to score

    1. Mrcool says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      Tricky game.

      I guess they plan to pack the bus in the first half and then unleash welbeck and maupay in the second half when our boys would have been tired.

      A win for arsenal team will ease the pressure and make the next game much easier.

      1. Chuxzzy1 says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        Exactly their plan, scoring early will help us in today’s match so as to disrupt their welbeck and mauphy plans

      2. Lenohappy says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:27 pm

        One thing I can assure is that Brighton will not pack the bus, they will attack is from the first minute.

        1. Chuxzzy1 says:
          December 29, 2020 at 5:31 pm

          If they attack as you say then auba will score we will definitely see a lot of chances from us

  7. ArsenalWhy says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Lacazette work rate will be missed.

  8. Adajim says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    This is good, we will have opportunity to really analyze the boys, and then how AUBA fit in with these agile youngstars

    1. Kstix says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      I thought u were giving Arteta the excuse to rest them in an earlier article as they were too young? Like Ozzie says or is it GAI, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

      1. Adajim says:
        December 29, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        Yes. If he decides to rest ESR and Martinelli I’ll support him. I feel they need rest due to their recent injuries. It’s unfortunate the senior players are presently not reliable, why do we need to play this kids in 3days. I hope they both do a Saka and continue the good form

  9. Davi says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Good to see the 3 AMs starting again. I think Laca needed a rest and Auba needs to regain his form, so it makes sense to swap them.
    Expecting this to be a tough game, everyone needs to keep calm throughout.

  10. Sid says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    With Aubameyang I guess we are going for lots of speed and in behind runs. With Gabi and Saka as wide forwards pressing the defence, Auba can have a go a little easier. Just needs to time the runs and the mids need to find the forwards with good balls. Xhaka seemed to have a good game because of the system, let’s hope he has a good game today, minus the losing possession part please, lol. Same for Mo. The defence is good, hopefully. And hopefully, AMN gets some game time.

    1. Kedar says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      Yes….
      Xhaka’s forward passes were instrumental against Chelsea because he had movement in front of him in form of ESR, Saka and Martinelli…
      Willian, Pepe all used to be static all the time..
      Because that movement and Space created by ESR, Xhaka was able control the midfield as deep lying midfielder…

  11. SueP says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    I’m happy that there’s no chopping and changing apart from Auba for Laca. Fingers crossed that the tempo and goals continue

  12. Dan kit says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    COYG

  13. Phenom says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Great line up as expected.
    Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

    COYG.

  14. Wes says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Thank goodness arteta hasnt decided to bring our more experienced team

  15. RW1 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    They are resting their attacking options I guess hoping to hold out to halftime and then see what they can do against a tiring team … not stupid … means we need a couple in first 45m

    1. Chuxzzy1 says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Very true we need to take our chances in 45min

    2. SueP says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Exactly right
      I bet Brendan Rogers is kicking himself leaving Vardy on the bench

  16. Iykmatt says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Good line-up&good luck to the boys,hoping for a great night ahead after a much deserved win

  17. kori says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    good lineup. thought the team picked itself from the chelsea game. with AubA coming in,hopefully it gives us a little more fire power up front. hoping forthe win today.

  18. Sean says:
    December 29, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Cmon Arsenal a big 3 points and fingers crossed a few other fixtures with teams around us go and drop points.

    Auba your time to show if your up for this or not, Laca showed he is… the field is yours Captain!

    Young guns blow Brighton away and make a statement that the Chelsea game was no fluke!!

    1. Sue says:
      December 29, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      👍

  19. Innit says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I like this lineup
    It’s almost the same as last match.
    Also, Aubameyang is up front. It’s a good opportunity to start firing goals again
    Feel really good about tonight

  20. Mambo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Boring game so gar

    1. Davi says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      Leno’s trying to make it interesting…

      1. Mambo says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        Lol yeah

  21. Mambo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Nice to see we are not the only team that cant beat 1st man on a set piece

  22. RW1 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Slow and slow witted midfielders produce slow and slow witted football … we have 3 on the pitch right now … as far as I can tell arteta has not learnt this simple principle in a year on the job

  23. Vinod says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Anyone from India able to watch in Hotstar? I only see Goal Rush which is switching between all games.

    1. Kedar says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      Yes… There is telecast problem..
      You can’t see This Match but only able to Goal Rush
      And other 3 matches are working fine..
      Only Brighton vs Arsenal having telecast issue..

      1. Vinod says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        I don’t understand why we are paying for this service.

        1. Kedar says:
          December 29, 2020 at 6:35 pm

          Yeah… But this has happened 1st time I think

          1. Vinod says:
            December 29, 2020 at 6:37 pm

            Yes I used to watch before, this is frustrating. Since it is midnight can’t even watch on TV. Small kid at home.

    2. Kedar says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      And they haven’t fixed the problem yet..
      I am glad that I have Videocon d2h so I can able to see the match

      1. Kedar says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:38 pm

        Don’t bother brother.. Anyway we are ineffective so far
        So you are not missing anything special..

        1. Vinod says:
          December 29, 2020 at 6:43 pm

          Why can’t we play some good football back to back? SMH . . .
          Most of the time its Leeds game being shown so its good.

          1. Kedar says:
            December 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

            We are too inconsistent
            It’s half time…
            Nothing to show for

    3. Sid says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Try hesgoal and a vpn. I can recommend touchvpn. Its a good free vpn. Go to hesgoal and there i think you can get Brighton vs Arsenal.

      1. Kedar says:
        December 29, 2020 at 7:00 pm

        Hi Vinod
        It seems they have fixed the problem..
        You can see the match now..
        Just check…

  24. Thebush says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Lack of creativity is back to our game, Brighton can nick this

    1. SueP says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      What a difference a few days makes

    2. Highbury Hero says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      It’s a long shot for them. We are taking nothing less than 3 points from this game.

  25. Mambo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Xhaka cant hit a barn door from a yard out

    1. Mambo says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      What happened to the guy that could score from range

  26. Gogo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Auba offers nothing to this team

    1. SueP says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      Certainly not so far

    2. Gogo says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      I think he has just robbed us again with that contract. You could tell doesn’t care. I wish we could have someone like Martinelli in the middle. Smith Rowe does nt offer anything creatively. We still need that Brandt/Aouar type of player.

      Another very bad thing about this team is that they are too static. Nobody is making runs cos of fear. Ah I miss Arsenal.

  27. lcw says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    first time ever I saw Elneny hit the ball with his head.

    1. Okiring says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      What happened to auba???

  28. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Omg wakey wakey

  29. Mohsan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    We definitely need more quality in middle. Elneny and Xhaka are too static…not good enough technical. They require two or three touches to do something with ball and both can not run with a ball or bypass a player. Both are just stand a kick the ball here n there type player. We definitely need another tactically gifted midfielder who can beat a player, drop shoulder to create space and go pass a player to create space….Modric type player.

  30. SueP says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    I’m grumpy
    Boring

  31. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Bloody hell and this is without Maupay, Welbz and March!!!

  32. Mohsan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    This is absolutely boring to watch….back to where we are again. Looks like everytime we play well is if other side is third tier team or one of the team have a dip in the form. So hurtful to watch. What have we come to….this is what happens when you prefer work rate over talent.

  33. GunneRay says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    That same smelly crap has returned to the toilet again! How many shots on target yet?

    1. Sue says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      You can see why they did the double over us last season!!

  34. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    After the lord mayor’s show for Big Sam!!

    1. GunneRay says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

      🤨😡

  35. Mohsan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Not working …Arteta need to make a change. Too much defensive play from us. Elneny or Xhaka needs to be sacrificed, bring one more attack minded midfielder….AMN or Cebollos. Looking at this I realise why Auba is not scoring …it’s not his fault at all.

    1. Gogo says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      Stop calling Xhaka pls, he’s one of our best players on the pitch. We are just too timid, no grit, no heart, no energy. I don’t see a way out with this bunch including the manager.

      1. Mohsan says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

        I am not saying Xhaka is playing bad but his game is not suited for such games. Him and Eleney are pretty similar in their mobility and Xhaka a bit better in his passing. But truth is both make us very static. We need mobile midfielder. With Partey playing anyone of them works but playing both together just does not work. Now that it’s clear then why not make a technical change.

      2. RW1 says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

        I agree Stop calling him a footballer … worst I can recall in an arsenal shirt in decades … that arteta can’t see it is one big reason I don’t think he is up to the job …

        1. Gogo says:
          December 29, 2020 at 7:04 pm

          Lol

  36. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Slow and tired to it. Can see what Brighton will do, wait until we tire and bring in the subs gross, maupay etc to nick the game.
    Also sloppy and co*ky from leno and elneny.
    Poor!!

  37. Reddb10 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Arteta hasn’t got a clue. We have problems to create every game and he plays two defensive midfielders Xhaka and Elneny

    1. Kedar says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

      Which can’t even defend

  38. RW1 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    If this isn’t enough to convince people of the limits of arteta I don’t know what is … possibly the worst 45m in a long long long time

  39. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Poor first half… but we usually turn up in the 2nd half right??

    1. Gogo says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Story for the gods. I won’t be surprised if we bottle this one again.

      1. Sue says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:56 pm

        No win in 5 against them, Gogo…

        1. Gogo says:
          December 29, 2020 at 7:02 pm

          This is terrible Sue, we play like a team that doesn’t train together. The reason I want Arteta moved on is that when I watch Brighton for instance I can see what they are trying to do but with us I don’t see a plan. Just kick and follow, pass to anyone you see… How did we get here?

  40. Highbury Hero says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Brighton must be congratulating themselves for not conceding so far too bad we are going to rain on them in the second half.

  41. FootballIsTrivial says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Aubameyang has become a lazy bum.
    He isn’t scoring either to let that be a non issue.

    1. Mohsan says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Auba is not Messi type player. His strength is making runs and slotting homes. If our midfield can not play ball forward what do you expect him to do??

      1. Kstix says:
        December 29, 2020 at 7:00 pm

        What game are you watching Mohsan? Because he’s been getting enough passes but doing absolutely nothing with it. He’s become super lazy. He shouldn’t be captain. We saw lacazette and he’s no more Messi either but he works way harder

        1. Mohsan says:
          December 29, 2020 at 7:06 pm

          Auba and Laca are different type players, we are not playing to his strengths. Tell me single goal scoring opportunity we have created for him in this match or half a decent chance. He is a goal scorer, I do not want him to run himself in the ground but not score. We need him to score not run around without scoring. I will take a lazy scoring striker over a hard working non scoring striker.

  42. Sid says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    We are too slow to get off the blocks. And again I see the problems of previous matches creeping up. Bad touches, no support runs, no vision from the middle. The forward line has made good runs but our midfielders are busy passing backwards SMH. Also Brighton is very well organised. I can see why we are linked with Bissouma. Nice player, with good ball progressing ability.

    1. Sid says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      Add rubbish setpieces. Are we cursed at corners without Willian? Even Saka cant kick a ball past the first man…

      1. Stewart Macintosh says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

        what is with the two of them standing at the corner…

        1. Sid says:
          December 29, 2020 at 6:59 pm

          I don’t know. I guess they are trying to confuse people. But that’s a real poor tactic.

  43. Kstix says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Aubameyang being his usual poor self. Elneny and inconsistency are like 5 and 6. Lacazette offers alot more than Aubameyang at the moment even if he doesn’t score.

  44. Mohsan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    I don’t care even if we win this game. Arteta needs to go. Sick of this boring football. At this rate soon we will start hearing same chants if boring boring football. If us fans can’t bear this how would we attract a neutral. No points/results and no football, what does Arteta bring to table. I hate Morinihio for his football but atleast he brings the other advantage to table that is points. Come on Arteta, give us something….points or football.

    1. kenyangunner says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      I have been saying this for a while, we have no identify at all….the back passes are really ticking me off. we don’t have a midfielder who can make smart turns or run with the ball? All i see is sideways and backwards

      1. Mohsan says:
        December 29, 2020 at 7:06 pm

        👍

  45. Davi says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Same as before. We look like man city (including their problems) until we get close to Brighton’s box where we look to disperse and can’t make the final pass or shot. ESR makes a difference but the only one looking to get into things is Martinelli. Auba looks like he doesn’t know what to do. I think even Nketiah would be more useful in this game

    1. Davi says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      “looking to get *onto things is Martinelli” – basically I mean he’s the only one getting into goalscoring positions, but we can’t get the ball to him

    2. RW1 says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      We look like man city circa 1984 … at best!!

  46. Stewart Macintosh says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    first few minutes they were moving the ball quickly and then the air came out and it is back to awful, slow backwards football. Hopefully some dynamite at half-time.

  47. Bur says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Jeees that was 45 minutes I’ll never get back in my life. Back to …….acrossright, across left back th the keeper, back to the ball boy, left right……….shite.

  48. Coldzero72 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Midfield is too slow and Auba looks disinterested. Get Eleny off and put someone a bit more creative on there. Auba needs to come off- he is not doing it and they are trying to get all the balls through him. Take him off…his head isn’t right.

  49. Indian Gunner London says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Awful watch.

    PEA does not look right. Elneny leggy. Xhaka OK.
    BS average today and so has GM and ESR. You are bound to get this with kids and that is why I wanted changes with Nelson and Ainsley Maitland Niles.

    Let us hope there are no injuries to key players and I am wrong.

  50. Joe. S says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Aren’t we being spooled?A feast of sideways and backwards passing. Now this is football. Will Arteta take off either Xhaka or Eleny,or will he pick on ESR as the scapegoat. And will the sleeping Gabbonian wake up?

  51. gotanidea says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Our tactic didn’t work against a parking bus like Brighton. Smith-Rowe retrieved the ball on some occasions, but it’d be better if a high-risk taker like Ceballos replaces him in the second half

    Bernardo won most aerial duels against Bellerin, so Holding and Elneny have to protect him. This is when we need Giroud 2.0 in the second half, because we can’t score from open play

    1. Stewart Macintosh says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      I might change out Saka today, he has been really poor, can’t seem to control the ball…

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:56 pm

        He was okay, but we need more spark from the CAM

  52. Stewart Macintosh says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    the only good thing in the half, no goal against…

  53. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    ceballos wont change jack in this game,maby amn running in behind,pepe o my lord,guy called bielik playing 4 derby looks a baller

    1. Sue says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      😄 Scored his first goal for Derby also..

    2. Sid says:
      December 29, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      Isnt Bielik our former player who we passed up on?

      1. Sue says:
        December 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

        Sold for 10m!!

        1. Sid says:
          December 29, 2020 at 7:00 pm

          Why do we do this to ourselves?

          1. Sue says:
            December 29, 2020 at 7:01 pm

            Exactly, Sid!

  54. RSH says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    We’re going right back to our original problems. Is this just how Arteta wants to play football?

  55. PJ-SA says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    The whole situation with Auba is typical Arsenal….we always desperately hold onto star players far too long and we’ve done it again instead of cashing in

    Other teams are willing to sell top players as long as they get a decent price…..we ALWAYS hold on too long until the contract is run down and can get little to nothing for the player.

    When will we learn we are bigger than a star player???

    We are likely a clingy 14 year old in our 1st ever relationship! Pathetic….

    1. Mohsan says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      How is Auba at fault??? You want him to do Messi and go past 2-3 players to score a goal. If you stop feeding the ball, how is he suppose to score?. As usual it’s the player mistake but not a technically short coming of manager.

      1. PJ-SA says:
        December 29, 2020 at 7:05 pm

        Read again and work on your comprehension please….it’s a general statement about a player. Where do i mention anything about only the last 45 mins?

        Fact is he’s been completely disengaged since signing the new contract and it’s another distraction the squad really doesn’t need.

        1. Mohsan says:
          December 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm

          That is what I am objecting to its not the contract, it since start of the season the style and type of football we are playing. It’s too defensive and slow. It takes ages for us to get the ball to our forward line. No wonder why all our front line is struggling.

  56. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    balogun would b perfect off the bench in this kinda game,lets hope pepe finally comes up with the goods.,LOL

  57. Mohsan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    We need a player who can break through the lines from middle. Staying behind and passing the ball is not working specially when both Xhaka n Eleney are poor when playing through passes in this match. Get AMN on in place of anyone of them. Give the midfield a new dimension which is required for this match. Hope Partey comes back soon.

  58. adajim says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    we have started again-sloppy first halve, pls no redcard

  59. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    @reddb10

    Hes playing 2 defensive mfs I’m assuming so they are protected when both bellerin and tierney push forward on overlaps. Problem is there is no one to supply and offer the overlaps with the wing backs.
    What we need is to have 11 outfield players for a while.
    Elneny started so well when he came back but he looks lost below par and always has an error in.him.
    AMN in for elneny and cebalos for ESR.

  60. OZGooner says:
    December 29, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    A problem lies with our defensive mids. There is no one that can carry the ball forward to create space on the wings.

    1. Mohsan says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      👍

  61. RW1 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Bring in bielsa ASAP … now there’s a quality coach … I would stake my last dollar we won’t put 4 past big Sam on Saturday

    1. Sue says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      I can’t see it happening either!

    2. Mohsan says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Hahaha…🤣😂😂…no we won’t. We will at best draw n you will hear the drums beating and celebrations here by some fans that is how far we have fallen my friend.

  62. Davi says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Ceballos for Elneny maybe for his passing but I think ESR has done well in general. We need more movement up top.

  63. Winston says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Lackluster 1st half.

    Without the ball, our pressing was too non-committal and lacks physicality. There’s too much space between us and them when we pressed and it’s giving them time to play out.

    With the ball, we were too static. Few runs attempted. Passing was mostly to feet instead of space for runners. Tempo of passing was also too slow.

    Smith-Rowe has to drop deeper when there’s difficulty linking midfield to attack. He’s staying forward too much and drifting to the left

  64. Sid says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Great save!!

    1. Kedar says:
      December 29, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      I think GK didn’t know anything about it…
      He was lucky that ball automatically hits his leg

  65. Krish says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Auba.. what the hell is that..
    maybe this display should prove to everybody that arteta isnt so good and tuchel should be hired

  66. Gogo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    If he cannot bury that one chance on a plate…
    that’s why you keep Saka on.

  67. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    We’ve woken up!!

