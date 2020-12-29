Official Arsenal team to face Brighton – Aubameyang starts

This game today against Brighton is just as important, if not more so than the recent game against Chelsea simply because anything less than a win this evening will not only be a huge step backwards but also totally undermine the great win over Frank Lampard’s men.

Brighton have won just a single game at home this year and under normal circumstances, you would think that gives Arsenal a great advantage, the problem is, that win was against Arsenal.

Brighton is in trouble and will be just as determined to pick up three points today as what Arsenal are and that makes for a really intriguing match up.

That said, the lads really should be leaving the AMEX with all three points.

Has Mikel Arteta got his team selection right for the game against the Seagulls this evening?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here