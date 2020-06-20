Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Brighton – Ozil on bench and Pepe starts

Arsenal needs to bounce back from their humbling 3-0 loss at Manchester City and they have a good chance of doing just that today against Brighton if Arteta gets the team line up correct.

There was definitely split opinions on the team that Arteta went with against City, eyebrows were certainly raised over the Mesut Ozil omission and the non-use of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

There have also been a piling up of injuries with the defence in particular badly hit.

This is the team that Arteta has selected for the visit to the Amex Stadium today.

What do you think of this line-up? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Dan kit says:
    June 20, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Sky saying nelson starts Pepe on bench

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      June 20, 2020 at 2:07 pm

      I stand corrected .

      Reply
  2. Sue says:
    June 20, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    That’s better ain’t it?! My boyfriend returns… 🙂 Hope Holding has a good game 👍 COYG
    Excited to see PAL….

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      June 20, 2020 at 2:07 pm

      Sue,
      You must be very pleased he’s back!

      Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    June 20, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Maybe Arteta thought he was going to lose at Etihad stadium anyway, so he kept most of his first team players for Brighton match

    I hope Lacazette or Pepe could play well as a second striker and hopefully they could quickly change to 2-3-2-3 when possessing the ball:

    ……………. Leno
    Bellerin . Mustafi . Holding . Kolasinac
    …….. Ceballos …. Guendouzi
    Pepe ……… Lacazette ………. Saka
    ………….. Aubameyang

    Reply
  4. Grandad says:
    June 20, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Arteta is obviously being careful with Tierney and restricting him to one game per week at this stage of the season.The midfield trio looks more balanced although we do not have a ball winner in that area.I think we will win.

    Reply

