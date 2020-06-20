Arsenal needs to bounce back from their humbling 3-0 loss at Manchester City and they have a good chance of doing just that today against Brighton if Arteta gets the team line up correct.
There was definitely split opinions on the team that Arteta went with against City, eyebrows were certainly raised over the Mesut Ozil omission and the non-use of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.
There have also been a piling up of injuries with the defence in particular badly hit.
This is the team that Arteta has selected for the visit to the Amex Stadium today.
📋 Today's team news is in!
🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe starts
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the attack
🏴 @RobHolding95 partners @MustafiOfficial
#️⃣ #BHAARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 20, 2020
What do you think of this line-up? Let us know in the comments below.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sky saying nelson starts Pepe on bench
I stand corrected .
That’s better ain’t it?! My boyfriend returns… 🙂 Hope Holding has a good game 👍 COYG
Excited to see PAL….
Sue,
You must be very pleased he’s back!
Maybe Arteta thought he was going to lose at Etihad stadium anyway, so he kept most of his first team players for Brighton match
I hope Lacazette or Pepe could play well as a second striker and hopefully they could quickly change to 2-3-2-3 when possessing the ball:
……………. Leno
Bellerin . Mustafi . Holding . Kolasinac
…….. Ceballos …. Guendouzi
Pepe ……… Lacazette ………. Saka
………….. Aubameyang
Arteta is obviously being careful with Tierney and restricting him to one game per week at this stage of the season.The midfield trio looks more balanced although we do not have a ball winner in that area.I think we will win.