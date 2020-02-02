Official Arsenal team to face Burnley – Auba back and Pepe sub

29 Comments

arsenal team

The Arsenal team to face Burnley has been officially announced and it is certainly an interesting one.

Mikel Arteta has selected his Arsenal team to face Burnley today and as expected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in as the main striker and captain.

David Luiz is also back and so is Mustafi. Guendouzi also starts surprisingly instead of Torreira. There is no place in the team for new signing Pablo Mari, which was not unexpected

So, what do you think of the team? Are you confident this is the sort of team that can overcome the Clarets both in terms of tactics and toughness?

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)
Pundits predict Arsenal v Burnley here

Updated: February 2, 2020 — 1:04 pm

29 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Admin Martin
    Admin Martin

    You can find feeds for the game at these following websites

    https://www.hesgoal.com/
    https://sportsbay.org/free-live-streams
    https://streamlive.to/

    Reply
  2. Khadii
    Khadii

    Not a bad team..
    Pepe needs to rest..
    Hopefully Laca comes with his scoring boots..
    Guendouzi X Xhaka… Hmmm
    COYG

    Reply
  3. Kedar
    Kedar

    Don’t understand why Guendouzi???
    Wrong selection regarding Guendouzi..

    Reply
    1. Francis
      Francis

      Maybe he is injured or ill

      Reply
    2. Impenia
      Impenia

      Why do you lot keep questioning the Manager’s decisions, whenever it doesn’t agree with what you want? Do you want to micromanage the team for him? Do you think you could do a better job if given the responsibility?

      Reply
      1. Kedar
        Kedar

        No one questions his about his decision…
        It was not understandable why Guendouzi was picked
        It’s certainly visible that Torreira is better that Guendouzi so picking Guendouzi over Torreira is itself is questionable…
        And by the way when we were battering Emery about his decision, at that time was everyone capable enough to handle this team??
        So to question Emery and why not Arteta..

        Reply
        1. Godswill
          Godswill

          Yes. I remembered seeing you conducting the training and plotting match tactics throughout the week.

          Reply
      2. Rux
        Rux

        Impenia, that’s the fans’ problem. They think they know more than manager

        Reply
        1. Kedar
          Kedar

          It’s not about who knows better…
          It’s about like and dislike..
          It’s about making an opinions…

          Reply
  4. Sean M
    Sean M

    Slightly worried we’ll miss Torreira’s combativeness but otherwise good lineup. Laca and Ozil should be hauled off without mercy if they underperform with Nketiah and Ceballos waiting in the wings.

    Reply
  5. Sergio
    Sergio

    I’m very worried about Mustafi and Luiz together..

    Reply
    1. Kedar
      Kedar

      That’s is different calamity….
      But why he dropped Torreira is like puzzle..

      Reply
  6. John0711
    John0711

    Mustafi and Luiz 🙈🙈

    Reply
  7. Sue
    Sue

    Salivating over Auba, Laca, Martinelli and Ozil 😉
    Little nervous over Luiz/Mustafi – please prove me wrong!
    I wonder if Torreira isn’t quite right, as thought he’d start.

    Reply
  8. Admin Martin
    Admin Martin

    I will say this, the bench is quite strong

    Reply
  9. ThirdManJW
    ThirdManJW

    Mustafi, Luiz, Xhaka, Ozil, and Laca, all starting an away game together…

    Reply
    1. Impenia
      Impenia

      I can sense the sarcasm…lol.

      Reply
  10. Steven Wilson
    Steven Wilson

    No torreria is a mistake as is playing ozil, he will get roughed up early doors and that’ll be the end of his contribution.
    Hope I am wrong but that is not the team to win away at Burnley on a cold wet afternoon.

    Reply
  11. Thomaskelly
    Thomaskelly

    Lacazette is mikel new favourite can’t score for toffee but still in the team need pea up front wasted on the wing 2 -1 Burnley

    Reply
    1. Godswill
      Godswill

      I believe you’ve kept a “humble pie” to eat at the end of the game.
      That the manager’s team selection does not match your own is not enough to wish the team a defeat if you are a fan.
      Shout “MA out”.

      Reply
  12. Quantic Dream
    Quantic Dream

    I don’t like the line up. ☹

    Reply
  13. rkw
    rkw

    mustafi luiz xhaka guendouzhi combo is never going to allow us to dominate games and will always provide opportunities to opponents even to a as hapless attack as burnleys … defensively frail means attackers have to do more defending and dont do what they do best … a bit worried that arteta constantly resorts to this combo when available he must know it offers no future for the team

    Reply
  14. Sue
    Sue

    Ozil’s 250th appearance today….

    Reply
  15. Peterhos
    Peterhos

    off topic, but I am mildly optimistic with our 2 new signings. Having bought 3 expensive forwards we are now nearer relegation than winning. So maybe Arteta will do a Liverpool and strengthen the defence gradually. Once you have a sound defence only then can you all play winning football at the other end.

    Reply
  16. sekman
    sekman

    terrible lineup but hope im wrong

    Reply
  17. Warfa Aden yusuf
    Warfa Aden yusuf

    Good lineup come on Gunners !!

    Reply
  18. Dan
    Dan

    My selection would be.

    Leno.
    Bellerín.
    Papastathopoulos.
    Luiz.
    Saka.
    Xhaka.
    Torreira.
    Willock.
    Pepe.
    Martinelli.
    Aubameyang.

    I’m a bit worried about Martinelli’s physical strength. If he can use his skill and pace to avoid any physical bullying then he’ll do alright.
    I reckon Burnley will target Ozil as every man/woman and his/her dog knows he shy’s away from strong tackles. I can see him spending most of game on his backside with his arms in the air looking to the ref. One of the things that annoys me about him is the way he is so easily knocked to the ground and instead of getting back to his feet to chase the ball to win it back. He just sits on the ground shouting to the ref as if he has some sort of entitlement to have the freedom of the park.
    I also think Burnley will press high which is a disaster waiting to happen with Mustafi.
    I hope i’m wrong.
    COYG.

    Reply
    1. sekman
      sekman

      i luv this lineup

      Reply
  19. Mogunna
    Mogunna

    Gendouzi is right pick, he was one of best player on pitch last game.

    Pretty much same formation, I hope Arteta learned from last game’s 2 half’s, a win in first and a lost in 2nd.

    1st half; Saka was playing offensive midfield positioned above Xhaka who was at LB, Martinelli as winger.

    2nd half; Xhaka was played as a DM next to Gendouzi, reducing his space, Saka was LB, not able to go forward as much.

    We almost got a draw in the end, 2 midfield defending shifts our game to defensive, with 6 players doing so. Simple logic, balance!

    That’s key of our game, we lose or draw if Saka is in LB position, win if Xhaka positioned as LB behind Saka who is able to put that wing on fire with Martineli as in last game’s first half; hell to defend!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.