Official Arsenal team to face Burnley – Auba back and Pepe sub

The Arsenal team to face Burnley has been officially announced and it is certainly an interesting one.
Mikel Arteta has selected his Arsenal team to face Burnley today and as expected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in as the main striker and captain.
David Luiz is also back and so is Mustafi. Guendouzi also starts surprisingly instead of Torreira. There is no place in the team for new signing Pablo Mari, which was not unexpected
So, what do you think of the team? Are you confident this is the sort of team that can overcome the Clarets both in terms of tactics and toughness?
Not a bad team..
Pepe needs to rest..
Hopefully Laca comes with his scoring boots..
Guendouzi X Xhaka… Hmmm
COYG
Don’t understand why Guendouzi???
Wrong selection regarding Guendouzi..
Maybe he is injured or ill
Why do you lot keep questioning the Manager’s decisions, whenever it doesn’t agree with what you want? Do you want to micromanage the team for him? Do you think you could do a better job if given the responsibility?
No one questions his about his decision…
It was not understandable why Guendouzi was picked
It’s certainly visible that Torreira is better that Guendouzi so picking Guendouzi over Torreira is itself is questionable…
And by the way when we were battering Emery about his decision, at that time was everyone capable enough to handle this team??
So to question Emery and why not Arteta..
Yes. I remembered seeing you conducting the training and plotting match tactics throughout the week.
Impenia, that’s the fans’ problem. They think they know more than manager
It’s not about who knows better…
It’s about like and dislike..
It’s about making an opinions…
Slightly worried we’ll miss Torreira’s combativeness but otherwise good lineup. Laca and Ozil should be hauled off without mercy if they underperform with Nketiah and Ceballos waiting in the wings.
I’m very worried about Mustafi and Luiz together..
That’s is different calamity….
But why he dropped Torreira is like puzzle..
Mustafi and Luiz 🙈🙈
Salivating over Auba, Laca, Martinelli and Ozil 😉
Little nervous over Luiz/Mustafi – please prove me wrong!
I wonder if Torreira isn’t quite right, as thought he’d start.
I will say this, the bench is quite strong
Mustafi, Luiz, Xhaka, Ozil, and Laca, all starting an away game together…
I can sense the sarcasm…lol.
No torreria is a mistake as is playing ozil, he will get roughed up early doors and that’ll be the end of his contribution.
Hope I am wrong but that is not the team to win away at Burnley on a cold wet afternoon.
Lacazette is mikel new favourite can’t score for toffee but still in the team need pea up front wasted on the wing 2 -1 Burnley
I believe you’ve kept a “humble pie” to eat at the end of the game.
That the manager’s team selection does not match your own is not enough to wish the team a defeat if you are a fan.
Shout “MA out”.
I don’t like the line up. ☹
mustafi luiz xhaka guendouzhi combo is never going to allow us to dominate games and will always provide opportunities to opponents even to a as hapless attack as burnleys … defensively frail means attackers have to do more defending and dont do what they do best … a bit worried that arteta constantly resorts to this combo when available he must know it offers no future for the team
Ozil’s 250th appearance today….
off topic, but I am mildly optimistic with our 2 new signings. Having bought 3 expensive forwards we are now nearer relegation than winning. So maybe Arteta will do a Liverpool and strengthen the defence gradually. Once you have a sound defence only then can you all play winning football at the other end.
terrible lineup but hope im wrong
Good lineup come on Gunners !!
My selection would be.
Leno.
Bellerín.
Papastathopoulos.
Luiz.
Saka.
Xhaka.
Torreira.
Willock.
Pepe.
Martinelli.
Aubameyang.
I’m a bit worried about Martinelli’s physical strength. If he can use his skill and pace to avoid any physical bullying then he’ll do alright.
I reckon Burnley will target Ozil as every man/woman and his/her dog knows he shy’s away from strong tackles. I can see him spending most of game on his backside with his arms in the air looking to the ref. One of the things that annoys me about him is the way he is so easily knocked to the ground and instead of getting back to his feet to chase the ball to win it back. He just sits on the ground shouting to the ref as if he has some sort of entitlement to have the freedom of the park.
I also think Burnley will press high which is a disaster waiting to happen with Mustafi.
I hope i’m wrong.
COYG.
i luv this lineup
Gendouzi is right pick, he was one of best player on pitch last game.
Pretty much same formation, I hope Arteta learned from last game’s 2 half’s, a win in first and a lost in 2nd.
1st half; Saka was playing offensive midfield positioned above Xhaka who was at LB, Martinelli as winger.
2nd half; Xhaka was played as a DM next to Gendouzi, reducing his space, Saka was LB, not able to go forward as much.
We almost got a draw in the end, 2 midfield defending shifts our game to defensive, with 6 players doing so. Simple logic, balance!
That’s key of our game, we lose or draw if Saka is in LB position, win if Xhaka positioned as LB behind Saka who is able to put that wing on fire with Martineli as in last game’s first half; hell to defend!