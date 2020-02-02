Official Arsenal team to face Burnley – Auba back and Pepe sub

The Arsenal team to face Burnley has been officially announced and it is certainly an interesting one.

Mikel Arteta has selected his Arsenal team to face Burnley today and as expected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in as the main striker and captain.

David Luiz is also back and so is Mustafi. Guendouzi also starts surprisingly instead of Torreira. There is no place in the team for new signing Pablo Mari, which was not unexpected

So, what do you think of the team? Are you confident this is the sort of team that can overcome the Clarets both in terms of tactics and toughness?

📋 This afternoon's team news… 🇬🇦 Auba returns

🇧🇷 Gabi keeps his place

🇫🇷 Matteo starts #️⃣ #BURARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2020

