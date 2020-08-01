Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea and go on to lift the FA Cup

The FA Cup final is almost upon us and the official Arsenal team has been announced.

The Gunners are looking to record their 14th win in the historical competition and only Chelsea stand in their way.

It has not been the best season league wise, however, a win at Wembley today will go some way to repairing the damage that has been done, it will also qualify us for Europe and give us reason to be optimistic for next season.

It will not be easy, we all remember what Chelsea did to us last season in Baku, however, we have already seen off Man City to get to this stage and as long as the lads turn up today there is no reason why we cannot beat Frank Lampard’s side.

Anyway, this is the Arsenal team to face Chelsea this afternoon.

Has Mikel Arteta selected the right team to beat Chelsea and secure a 14th FA Cup trophy? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Kedar says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Predictable one….
    Same team which beat City… hope will have same performance and same result today..

  2. Declan says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    So the rumour was true, Tierney one of three centre backs.
    Bellerin and AMN as wing backs.

    1. Kedar says:
      August 1, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Why not to try AMN as CM and play as 4-3-3…
      Just thought about it.. May be using Torreira along with Xhaka and Ceballos…
      Torreira as DM, Xhaka as CM and Ceballos as AM

      1. gotanidea says:
        August 1, 2020 at 4:40 pm

        Arteta likes to play safe

    2. Rory johnson says:
      August 1, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Ahh nice I thought it was a back four thank god!!

  3. Rory johnson says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Osh I dont know about this line up would rather have a 5 man back line! But have to trust Arteta knows what hes doing GOYG 🙏🙏

    1. Sean M says:
      August 1, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      This is a 5-man back line:

      Holding. Luiz. Tierney
      Bellerin AMN

      1. Rory johnson says:
        August 1, 2020 at 4:40 pm

        Thank god for that!! Cheers bud

  4. Arsenalbyforce says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Stop this “arsenal beat man city” stuff and concentrate on a reasonable analysis.
    Chelsea stop the likes of liverpool, Leicester and man United who all finishes hundred of miles above us.
    I am worried.

    1. Kedar says:
      August 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      We can hope instead of getting worried…

      1. Arsenalbyforce says:
        August 1, 2020 at 4:42 pm

        Maybe I am just nervous bro.

  5. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Come on Arsenal 💪👊🎗🏆😍
    Ooh to
    Ooh to be
    Ooh to be a gooner!!

  6. Kenya 001 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Oooh to be a Gunner! Looks good to me, Niles starts 👌 saka to come on and good to go hey boys bring on the 14th home………

  7. gotanidea says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Arteta would likely use 3-4-3 to stop Chelsea’s wide players, but I prefer them to use 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 to outnumber Chelsea’s midfielders. I hope Pepe would be willing to retrieve the ball himself everytime he loses it in this match

  8. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    smith on the bench is shameful,guendouzi should b there,.,

  9. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Surprised there’s no Willian….

