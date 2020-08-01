Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea and go on to lift the FA Cup

The FA Cup final is almost upon us and the official Arsenal team has been announced.

The Gunners are looking to record their 14th win in the historical competition and only Chelsea stand in their way.

It has not been the best season league wise, however, a win at Wembley today will go some way to repairing the damage that has been done, it will also qualify us for Europe and give us reason to be optimistic for next season.

It will not be easy, we all remember what Chelsea did to us last season in Baku, however, we have already seen off Man City to get to this stage and as long as the lads turn up today there is no reason why we cannot beat Frank Lampard’s side.

Anyway, this is the Arsenal team to face Chelsea this afternoon.

Has Mikel Arteta selected the right team to beat Chelsea and secure a 14th FA Cup trophy? Let us know in the comments below.

