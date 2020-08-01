Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea and go on to lift the FA Cup

The FA Cup final is almost upon us and the official Arsenal team has been announced.
The Gunners are looking to record their 14th win in the historical competition and only Chelsea stand in their way.
It has not been the best season league wise, however, a win at Wembley today will go some way to repairing the damage that has been done, it will also qualify us for Europe and give us reason to be optimistic for next season.
It will not be easy, we all remember what Chelsea did to us last season in Baku, however, we have already seen off Man City to get to this stage and as long as the lads turn up today there is no reason why we cannot beat Frank Lampard’s side.
Anyway, this is the Arsenal team to face Chelsea this afternoon.
🚨 One change from Watford…
➡️ @HectorBellerin
⬅️ @Joewillock#HeadsUpFACupFinal | @EmiratesFACup
— 🎗 Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2020
Has Mikel Arteta selected the right team to beat Chelsea and secure a 14th FA Cup trophy? Let us know in the comments below.
Predictable one….
Same team which beat City… hope will have same performance and same result today..
So the rumour was true, Tierney one of three centre backs.
Bellerin and AMN as wing backs.
Why not to try AMN as CM and play as 4-3-3…
Just thought about it.. May be using Torreira along with Xhaka and Ceballos…
Torreira as DM, Xhaka as CM and Ceballos as AM
Arteta likes to play safe
Ahh nice I thought it was a back four thank god!!
Osh I dont know about this line up would rather have a 5 man back line! But have to trust Arteta knows what hes doing GOYG 🙏🙏
This is a 5-man back line:
Holding. Luiz. Tierney
Bellerin AMN
Thank god for that!! Cheers bud
Stop this “arsenal beat man city” stuff and concentrate on a reasonable analysis.
Chelsea stop the likes of liverpool, Leicester and man United who all finishes hundred of miles above us.
I am worried.
We can hope instead of getting worried…
Maybe I am just nervous bro.
Come on Arsenal 💪👊🎗🏆😍
Ooh to
Ooh to be
Ooh to be a gooner!!
Oooh to be a Gunner! Looks good to me, Niles starts 👌 saka to come on and good to go hey boys bring on the 14th home………
Arteta would likely use 3-4-3 to stop Chelsea’s wide players, but I prefer them to use 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 to outnumber Chelsea’s midfielders. I hope Pepe would be willing to retrieve the ball himself everytime he loses it in this match
smith on the bench is shameful,guendouzi should b there,.,
Surprised there’s no Willian….